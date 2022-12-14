Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Saraya Comments On WWE's Success With Triple H Running The Company, Vince McMahon's Rumored Return
What does Saraya think of the success of WWE since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over for Vince McMahon behind-the-scenes?. What does she think about the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to the company, as rumored in recent weeks?. The former WWE Superstar and current AEW performer spoke about this...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says Vince McMahon Is Entitled To Do Whatever He Wants Because He Built The WWE
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he loves former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and how he will never say anything negative about Vince. Ric Flair also...
rajah.com
WWE News: Monday Night Raw In Chicago, On This Day In 2006 (Video)
According to a report from PWInsider, WWE will set up shop at the Allstate Arena on April 24th, where the promotion will tape Monday Night Raw. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below,...
rajah.com
Willow Nightingale Reveals Male AEW Stars She Wants To Partner With In An Intergender Match
AEW Star Willow Nightingale recently appeared on the company's Unrestricted podcast to discuss topics such as which male AEW Stars she would partner with in an Intergender Match. Willow Nightingale said:. “If it’s male or female, I think I would choose Dalton Castle. There’s like a lot of guys that...
rajah.com
Brian Hebner Says Vince McMahon Should Be Gone From The WWE
Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee Brian Hebner recently took to his Refin’ It Up podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon should be gone from the company and how things are a little bit different there now with him not running things as well as how he believes Vince has lost his touch and he just doesn’t see how McMahon returning can be beneficial for the WWE at this point.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
rajah.com
Hulk Hogan Says He Thought Mr. America Would Have Lengthy Run In WWE (Video)
Mr. America didn't quite turn out the way Hulk Hogan thought it would. During a recent chat with Ringside Collectibles, the pro wrestling legend spoke about how he thought his Mr. America character in the early 2000s in WWE would have lasted longer than it ended up lasting. “I thought...
rajah.com
WWE News: Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz Preview, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- There will be high stakes on the next edition of Monday Night Raw, and a preview of WWE's flagship show has surfaced on the company's official YouTube channel. Check out the clip below, featuring WWE Monday Night Raw Superstars The Miz and Dexter Lumis:. -- Additional content has also...
rajah.com
Grayson Waller Comments On Wanting Showdown With Cody Rhodes
Grayson Waller wants to prove he is better than Cody Rhodes. The WWE NXT Superstar spoke about this and how he wished he worked with Dusty Rhodes in NXT prior to his passing during a recent appearance on the "After the Bell with Corey Graves" podcast. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Action Andretti Signs With AEW; Backstage Details On His Upset Win Over Chris Jericho
-- Action Andretti scored an upset victory over multi-time AEW champion Chris Jericho yesterday on Dynamite and immediately after, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Andretti was officially part of his promotion having signed him to a contract. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer described how the upset victory came together, noting that it was almost all Chris Jericho's idea.
rajah.com
Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer Sound Off On Mandy Rose's WWE NXT Departure
The WWE NXT departure of Mandy Rose has the pro wrestling world buzzing. On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, pro wrestling legends Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the topic with their thoughts. Featured below are some of the highlights. Bully Ray begins by saying that...
rajah.com
Braun Strowman Looks At Legacy Of Andre The Giant & Other Big Men In Wrestling History
Braun Strowman isn't the only big man in wrestling history. The WWE Superstar recently spoke with CBS Sports for an interview, during which he looked at Andre The Giant and the legacy he and other big men throughout wrestling history have left on the sport. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com
Michael Cole Gives Pat McAfee Credit For Reigniting His Passion For WWE
Michael Cole recently spoke with The Athletic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE commentator spoke about working with Pat McAfee and how it reignited his passion for the product. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On how Pat...
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Recalls His First Impression Of Samoa Joe
What were Jeff Jarrett's initial thoughts on Samoa Joe?. During the latest recording of My World with Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall Of Famer, part-time All Elite Wrestling talent, and current AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett revealed his first impression of Samoa Joe. When asked about seeing Joe at...
rajah.com
Match Listings, Notes & Possible Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Smackdown
Below are match listings, notes and spoilers for tonight's WWE Smackdown, courtesy fightfulselect.com. WWE is set to tape next week's episode of Smackdown tonight as well and we will have spoilers later tonight or tomorrow. - Women's Tag Title Match: Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Damage CTRL. - Ricochet...
rajah.com
Braun Strowman Reflects On Working With Triple H, Reveals Advice He Gave Him
Braun Strowman recently spoke with CBS Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar reflected on working with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and revealed some advice that the new boss of WWE gave him. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
Top Dolla Gives Update After Botched Suicide Dive on WWE Smackdown
-- During yesterday's WWE Smackdown, Top Dolla attempted a suicide dive that went wrong after it appeared as if he slipped leading into the spot, botching the jump and stumbling over instead. After the show, Top Dolla tweeted that his "legs gave out" on the jump but that he suffered no ill effects, was checked out by personnel backstage and was cleared with no injuries.
rajah.com
Hulk Hogan Says Sean Waltman Turned Out To Be A Really Solid Friend
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently appeared on the Ringside Collectibles YouTube channel, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman was rock solid and he became a member of the nWo, but he couldn’t figure for a while if X-Pac was loyal to DX or the nWo as he kind of bounced back and forth, though he did turn out to be a really solid friend.
rajah.com
Matt Cardona Reveals He Thought AEW Will Offer Him A Deal After His Short Stint With The Company
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a number of topics such as how he thought he will be offered a contract by All Elite Wrestling after competing for them on a couple of shows, but he doesn't want to be tied down anywhere.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle On Original Plans The WWE Had For Him At WrestleMania XIX
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed the original plans WWE had for him at WrestleMania XIX in 2003 and that is he was supposed to win the WWE Title by defeating "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar, who was undefeated at the time, but Kurt broke his neck prior to the show and he had to lost to Lesnar and give him the title because he had to have surgery.
