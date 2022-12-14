ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

WWE News: Monday Night Raw In Chicago, On This Day In 2006 (Video)

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE will set up shop at the Allstate Arena on April 24th, where the promotion will tape Monday Night Raw. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below,...
CHICAGO, IL
rajah.com

Brian Hebner Says Vince McMahon Should Be Gone From The WWE

Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee Brian Hebner recently took to his Refin’ It Up podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon should be gone from the company and how things are a little bit different there now with him not running things as well as how he believes Vince has lost his touch and he just doesn’t see how McMahon returning can be beneficial for the WWE at this point.
hotnewhiphop.com

Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
rajah.com

WWE News: Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz Preview, On This Day In WWE History (Video)

-- There will be high stakes on the next edition of Monday Night Raw, and a preview of WWE's flagship show has surfaced on the company's official YouTube channel. Check out the clip below, featuring WWE Monday Night Raw Superstars The Miz and Dexter Lumis:. -- Additional content has also...
rajah.com

Grayson Waller Comments On Wanting Showdown With Cody Rhodes

Grayson Waller wants to prove he is better than Cody Rhodes. The WWE NXT Superstar spoke about this and how he wished he worked with Dusty Rhodes in NXT prior to his passing during a recent appearance on the "After the Bell with Corey Graves" podcast. Featured below are some...
rajah.com

Action Andretti Signs With AEW; Backstage Details On His Upset Win Over Chris Jericho

-- Action Andretti scored an upset victory over multi-time AEW champion Chris Jericho yesterday on Dynamite and immediately after, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Andretti was officially part of his promotion having signed him to a contract. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer described how the upset victory came together, noting that it was almost all Chris Jericho's idea.
rajah.com

Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer Sound Off On Mandy Rose's WWE NXT Departure

The WWE NXT departure of Mandy Rose has the pro wrestling world buzzing. On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, pro wrestling legends Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the topic with their thoughts. Featured below are some of the highlights. Bully Ray begins by saying that...
rajah.com

Michael Cole Gives Pat McAfee Credit For Reigniting His Passion For WWE

Michael Cole recently spoke with The Athletic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE commentator spoke about working with Pat McAfee and how it reignited his passion for the product. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On how Pat...
rajah.com

Jeff Jarrett Recalls His First Impression Of Samoa Joe

What were Jeff Jarrett's initial thoughts on Samoa Joe?. During the latest recording of My World with Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall Of Famer, part-time All Elite Wrestling talent, and current AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett revealed his first impression of Samoa Joe. When asked about seeing Joe at...
TENNESSEE STATE
rajah.com

Match Listings, Notes & Possible Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Smackdown

Below are match listings, notes and spoilers for tonight's WWE Smackdown, courtesy fightfulselect.com. WWE is set to tape next week's episode of Smackdown tonight as well and we will have spoilers later tonight or tomorrow. - Women's Tag Title Match: Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Damage CTRL. - Ricochet...
rajah.com

Braun Strowman Reflects On Working With Triple H, Reveals Advice He Gave Him

Braun Strowman recently spoke with CBS Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar reflected on working with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and revealed some advice that the new boss of WWE gave him. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com

Top Dolla Gives Update After Botched Suicide Dive on WWE Smackdown

-- During yesterday's WWE Smackdown, Top Dolla attempted a suicide dive that went wrong after it appeared as if he slipped leading into the spot, botching the jump and stumbling over instead. After the show, Top Dolla tweeted that his "legs gave out" on the jump but that he suffered no ill effects, was checked out by personnel backstage and was cleared with no injuries.
rajah.com

Hulk Hogan Says Sean Waltman Turned Out To Be A Really Solid Friend

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently appeared on the Ringside Collectibles YouTube channel, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman was rock solid and he became a member of the nWo, but he couldn’t figure for a while if X-Pac was loyal to DX or the nWo as he kind of bounced back and forth, though he did turn out to be a really solid friend.
rajah.com

Matt Cardona Reveals He Thought AEW Will Offer Him A Deal After His Short Stint With The Company

Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a number of topics such as how he thought he will be offered a contract by All Elite Wrestling after competing for them on a couple of shows, but he doesn't want to be tied down anywhere.
rajah.com

Kurt Angle On Original Plans The WWE Had For Him At WrestleMania XIX

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed the original plans WWE had for him at WrestleMania XIX in 2003 and that is he was supposed to win the WWE Title by defeating "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar, who was undefeated at the time, but Kurt broke his neck prior to the show and he had to lost to Lesnar and give him the title because he had to have surgery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy