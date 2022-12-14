Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee Brian Hebner recently took to his Refin’ It Up podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon should be gone from the company and how things are a little bit different there now with him not running things as well as how he believes Vince has lost his touch and he just doesn’t see how McMahon returning can be beneficial for the WWE at this point.

