ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keithville, LA

Two dead as tornado hits Louisiana town

By Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwxeW_0jiC1dOj00

NEW YORK — A woman and her son were killed after a tornado swept through a Louisiana town, officials said.

“A young boy was found deceased in a wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed,” the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office said in a statement.

The boy’s mother was later found a street away from the family’s home in Keithville, Louisiana, officials said. She was “located under debris caused by a tornado,” according to a statement.

The victims were not identified.

The tornado was one of at least 13 that touched down in four states -- Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Mississippi -- overnight into Wednesday morning. At least five tornadoes were confirmed in north Texas.

More tornadoes were expected throughout the South on Wednesday, as the storm moves east.

First responders in Louisiana said they were continuing to search for other victims, although nobody else had been reported missing.

A man was also transported to a local hospital with injuries, officials said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WHIO Dayton

Ohio lawmakers continue push to expand law against distracted driving

BEAVERCREEK — Ohio lawmakers are continuing to push the state Senate to expand state law to crack down on distracted driving. “We need to change our culture of driving. We need to get folks to put these phones down and please pay attention to the road,” state Rep. Brian Lampton, (R-Beavercreek), told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis on Thursday night.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Miss America 2023: Meet Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke

Miss America 2023 has been crowned and she’s Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke. The Miss America pageant was held Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, People magazine reported. She is the organization’s 95th winner, USA Today reported. Stanke is a nuclear engineering student who attends the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WHIO Dayton

No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game

A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WHIO Dayton

Officers respond to water main break in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Police officers responded to a water main break in Riverside Saturday morning. The break is confirmed to be in the area of Barrett Drive and Lawver Lane, Riverside Police dispatchers tell News Center 7. Officers were dispatched around 9:22 a.m. Montgomery County Water was requested, according to...
RIVERSIDE, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
146K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy