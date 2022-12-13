Read full article on original website
Related
traveltomorrow.com
This is the world’s tallest Christmas tree
Ah, the Christmas tree. Around this time of the year, many of you will probably be putting up yours or thinking of doing so anyway. The tradition dates back to the Middle Ages, when it popped up in Livonia – also known as Estonia and Latvia in modern times. Since then, the modest little pine tree came a long way. Nowadays, even those who don’t traditionally celebrate Christmas tend to put one up because well, it’s just so cozy and festive. The more lights, the merrier, the more kitsch the decorations, the better. A Christmas tree in the house just makes you want to cuddle up under a blanket while drinking a hot chocolate or mulled wine.
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
jennifermaker.com
DIY Christmas Wreath from Dollar Tree and Matching Tree!
Learn how to make a Dollar Tree Christmas tree and Dollar Tree Christmas wreath with custom options!. With a few dollars and some creativity, you can make holiday decor to last several seasons with Dollar Tree DIY projects. I have lots of ideas in my full Dollar Tree DIY Christmas Decorations collection. And detailed instructions to make a Reverse Canvas using mostly Dollar Tree supplies. But when I saw the mini Christmas trees and garland options, I knew we had to make a tree and wreath to match the rest! I’ll show you how to take them from uninspiring to irresistable with a few supplies and tricks!
This Christmas Tree Is Made Out of Flowers and It's Absolutely Stunning
We've never seen anything like this before…
7 ways to cat-proof Christmas trees
Our top tips to cat-proof Christmas trees will ensure your curious kitty is protected this holiday season
macaronikid.com
Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Experience
Irwindale Speedway & Event Center, the premier motorsports facility of its kind in Southern California, in collaboration with Mobile Illumination, the company known for its Christmas tree lighting extravaganzas at movie theatres, malls and theme parks throughout Southern California, today announced the highly anticipated return of its Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Experience. A crowd favorite for three years and counting, the Speedway has put an entirely new spin on this year’s experience by making it entirely walkable; and seeping families, from the moment they arrive, into the spirit of the holidays. Advance tickets for the Speedway’s biggest and brightest experience are available today at www.santasspeedway.com.
pethelpful.com
Bulldog's Fascination with the Christmas Tree Is Too Cute to Resist
A special word of caution this holiday season for those with pets – they will want to touch the Christmas tree. LOL! Between all the lights and glitter and the unusual tree in the middle of the family room, pets can’t help but let curiosity get the best of them.
I decorated my Christmas tree with toiletries — haters say it looks cheap
Deck the halls with boughs of … loofas? There’s nothing like decorating the Christmas tree, but one mother’s unique DIY decorations have people thoroughly divided. Crafty mom Sam Holtwick described her festive Christmas tree as having a “Christmas candy theme,” achieving the look with something straight from the bathroom aisle: colorful loofahs. “Call me crazy but how have I not thought of this before?!” she captioned a now-viral TikTok, with over 3.5 million views. “When you want a Christmas Candy Theme tree but don’t want to pay a ridiculous amount.” In the 16-second clip, Holdwick demonstrates how she makes her cotton-candy tree decorations: She...
iheart.com
Caring for your “live” Christmas tree
Choosing to have a ‘live’ Christmas tree serves a dual purpose. Not only is it your tree indoors during the Holidays, it eventually becomes a part of your landscape for many more years to come! Here’s how to help make your decision to chose a ‘live’ Christmas tree successful, by following our “2, 7 to10, 2, Plant it” routine!
TODAY.com
25 Christmas door decorations to make your house the most festive one on the block
Before the Christmas season arrives, many of us lovingly decorate our interiors, giving special attention to the Christmas tree, mantel and other trimmings. After beholding all your beautiful work, you may soon realize the outside of your home is in desperate need of the holiday treatment, too. And you can accomplish this by dressing up your front door in traditional Christmas colors.
People left divided after woman reveals she washes her Christmas tree
One woman's festive trick when it comes to her Christmas tree has left people very split over whether it's the right thing to do. The exact date you're allowed to put up the Christmas tree is getting closer and obviously, you want it up as soon as possible to enjoy the maximum tree time in the year.
dcnewsnow.com
Best silver Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
dcnewsnow.com
Best Christmas wreath
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Decorating is one of the many things that makes the winter season so special. Hanging lights, putting up a tree and adding festive candles and decor to the home are all beloved decorating traditions. However, placing a wreath on the door is about more than a celebration, it is a welcoming symbol to all who approach and enter.
macaronikid.com
Christmas tree craft for kids
Searching for season art project to do with your little one? This is the perfect, simple Christmas crafts for kiddos of all ages! Once they are done you can hang them up as ornaments, or use as Christmas cards. the holiday season can be stressful, and exspensive, so I put together this diy project with your wallet in mind. You should have these few materials laying around the house somewhere, and as a bonus it will keep your kids super entertained for a while!
Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity
A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.The brothers have been running the show since 1994.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Recycled Crafts
How to make modern style Christmas trees out of recycled sweaters
When you’re pulling out your sweaters this season and you find some that you aren’t going put back in your wardrobe don’t throw them away. You can transform them into a forest of Christmas trees perfect to decorate for Christmas. Pop on over to the blog Find it Make it Love it for the step by step tutorial on how to make easy recycled sweater Christmas trees. And hey if you want to get fancy you can add all sorts of bling to these babies!
Woman Makes a “Snowy” Christmas Tree With the Help of Baby’s Breath
We are going to be doing this ASAP!
Comments / 0