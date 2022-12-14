ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

What Credit Score Do You Need for a Credit Card?

Your credit score is how you represent yourself to lenders. It's what determines the kinds of credit cards you're able to qualify for, and the kinds of terms you get with your card. But that doesn't mean there are only credit cards for people with good credit. There are credit...
CNET

How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card

The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
The Independent

First Direct is launching a 7% rate on a savings account from Thursday

First Direct is increasing its savings rates from Thursday as the battle to attract customers continues.As part of the changes, the bank is doubling the interest rate on its Regular Saver Account from 3.5% to 7%.The account is available for First Direct 1st Account customers only and account holders can save between £25 and £300 a month in it.The rate is fixed for the year from the time of opening.But First Direct said that to help with the increased cost-of-living and to support those who currently have a Regular Saver Account open, it is increasing all current Regular Saver Accounts...
Syracuse.com

Everyday Cheapskate: Credit card tips and tricks

There’s no doubt that credit cards are convenient. They’re compact, easy to carry and work just about anywhere. And that’s the problem. What seems like no big deal on a daily basis can add up to one whopping surprise at the end of the month. In the...
boardingarea.com

A Great Credit Card Sign-Up Bonus for Shopping – $200 Back After Spending $500!

Want a little help with your shopping this year? Here are two great credit card offers where you will get $200 back after spending just $500 in the first 3 months!. With prices on many things increased this year, many people are looking for deals for this holiday shopping season closer than before. If you are still shopping, here is a credit card sign-up bonus that could help put some of that money back in your pocket – the Chase Freedom cards!
CNET

When Is the Best Time to Apply for a Credit Card?

The best time to apply for a credit card depends on your financial life. While holiday shopping or special promotions by credit card issuers can tempt you into making a split-second decision, it's better to take the time to consider your financial situation and what your needs are. Credit cards...
geeksaroundglobe.com

The top 10 most traded coins and what makes them special?

Are you looking to get in on the cryptocurrency game? Cryptocurrency trading is becoming increasingly popular, and with the rising trend comes a look at some of the top ten most traded coins. Bitcoin trading is one of the most popular options for investors trying to profit from the market. However, other coins, such as Tether, are popular options for investors looking for a haven for their crypto assets. This blog post dives into the top ten most traded coins, looking at all their advantages so you can decide which one to trade in. So let’s dive right into it:
geeksaroundglobe.com

“Scratch and Grain” Net worth Update (Before & After Shark Tank)

“Scratch and Grain” got featured on Shark Tank America in January 2015. Taya Geiger founded it. Here is an update on Scratch and Grain’s net worth so far. Scratch and Grain’s Net worth before appearing on Shark Tank (January 2015)750,000 USD (business valuation) Scratch and Grain’s Current...

