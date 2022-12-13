ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here's the problem with the Messi vs. Maradona debate

DOHA, Qatar — The Lionel Messi-Diego Maradona debate has never been all that rational. It has reappeared ahead of Sunday's 2022 World Cup final, with Messi one step away from clearing the hurdle that Maradona memorably did in 1986. And if the debate were a rational one, the current framing would be this: Messi could settle it once and for all with a win over France, because, for now, for at least one more day, a World Cup title is the lone accolade that Maradona had and Messi still doesn't.
What time is the World Cup final? How to watch Argentina vs. France, date, live stream, TV channel

The 2022 World Cup officially wraps up on Sunday as Argentina face France in the final. Both teams have won two World Cups, with France having won the last edition, but only one will get the third star above their crest when this one is all said and done. It's expected to be an even, tight match with both teams looking impressive en route to the final, overcoming injuries to be the last two teams standings. Both were viewed as favorites before the cup began, and there's no telling just how electric of final that could be in store.
Rumour Mongering: Lynch Says Both Bellingham and Fernández a Possibility

In the past week, Liverpool FC fans have been buoyed by positive news that the club is leading the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. Then, various reports from Portugal and Argentina indicated that the club was all in on Benfica’s 21-year-old Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernández. This, of course, led to lots of discussions. Surely, Liverpool, with its regular brand of non-oil state funding, could only afford one of them.
Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Darting runs. Key tackles. Timely interceptions. Calming passes. Antoine Griezmann did it all for France on Wednesday, and now he's going to his second World Cup final. Griezmann had exceptional moments in both penalty areas — and all parts of the field...
Caribbean divided as Netherlands mulls slavery apology

PARAMARIBO, Suriname — (AP) — Dutch colonizers kidnapped men, women and children and enslaved them on plantations growing sugar, coffee and other goods that built wealth at the price of misery. On Monday, the Netherlands is expected to become one of the few nations to apologize for its...
Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany

LONDON — (AP) — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday. The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter. Becker...
2018 video shows people throwing eggs at commuter bus in Brazil

CLAIM: Video shows people throwing objects at a bus carrying Brazil’s national soccer team, after the team returned from the World Cup in Qatar. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed in March 2018, and does not show the soccer team’s bus. It shows demonstrators against Brazil’s leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police confirmed to The Associated Press. The vehicle, however, was just a commuter bus, and not actually part of da Silva’s campaign caravan.
Milano Cortina 2026 Games' Sliding Track Costs Up to $82.5 Million

We haven’t even gotten to Paris yet and we are already seeing massive innovation in other parts of Europe as the continent begins to prepare for its stint hosting the Olympics. The Summer Olympics will take place in Paris in 2024, while the Winter Olympics will follow two short...

