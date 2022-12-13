Read full article on original website
Argentina should get physical with stylish Antoine Griezmann to shut down France
All the focus is on Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi but if Argentina want to win the World Cup final, the man they will need to stop is Antoine Griezmann. Mbappé has the No 10 on the back of his shirt but his teammate is playing the role to perfection.
Here's the problem with the Messi vs. Maradona debate
DOHA, Qatar — The Lionel Messi-Diego Maradona debate has never been all that rational. It has reappeared ahead of Sunday's 2022 World Cup final, with Messi one step away from clearing the hurdle that Maradona memorably did in 1986. And if the debate were a rational one, the current framing would be this: Messi could settle it once and for all with a win over France, because, for now, for at least one more day, a World Cup title is the lone accolade that Maradona had and Messi still doesn't.
Super League: European Court of Justice backs UEFA in initial ruling over breakaway league
The three clubs left standing in the fight to introduce a Super League have been handed an early blow after a legal expert at the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said that FIFA and UEFA's current regulations are compatible with EU competition law. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus -- acting...
Soccer-FIFA, UEFA win EU court adviser backing on rules contested by Super League
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Soccer bodies UEFA and FIFA on Thursday won the backing of an adviser to Europe's top court on rules contested by potential rival the European Super League (ESL) as anti-competitive in a case that could affect other sports.
What time is the World Cup final? How to watch Argentina vs. France, date, live stream, TV channel
The 2022 World Cup officially wraps up on Sunday as Argentina face France in the final. Both teams have won two World Cups, with France having won the last edition, but only one will get the third star above their crest when this one is all said and done. It's expected to be an even, tight match with both teams looking impressive en route to the final, overcoming injuries to be the last two teams standings. Both were viewed as favorites before the cup began, and there's no telling just how electric of final that could be in store.
Rumour Mongering: Lynch Says Both Bellingham and Fernández a Possibility
In the past week, Liverpool FC fans have been buoyed by positive news that the club is leading the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. Then, various reports from Portugal and Argentina indicated that the club was all in on Benfica’s 21-year-old Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernández. This, of course, led to lots of discussions. Surely, Liverpool, with its regular brand of non-oil state funding, could only afford one of them.
France 2-0 Morocco: World Cup semi-final player ratings
Ibrahima Konaté excelled for France, while Morocco’s captain, Romain Saïss, was unfit, well off the pace and soon withdrawn
Report: Chelsea And Real Madrid Favourites For Josko Gvardiol
Chelsea and Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Josko Gvardiol.
Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Darting runs. Key tackles. Timely interceptions. Calming passes. Antoine Griezmann did it all for France on Wednesday, and now he's going to his second World Cup final. Griezmann had exceptional moments in both penalty areas — and all parts of the field...
Report: Ajax Are Still Interested In Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech
Ajax remain interested in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.
Caribbean divided as Netherlands mulls slavery apology
PARAMARIBO, Suriname — (AP) — Dutch colonizers kidnapped men, women and children and enslaved them on plantations growing sugar, coffee and other goods that built wealth at the price of misery. On Monday, the Netherlands is expected to become one of the few nations to apologize for its...
Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany
LONDON — (AP) — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday. The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter. Becker...
Endrick Signs Real Madrid Contract But Will Stay At Palmeiras Until July 2024
Real Madrid have secured the signature of one of the most talented teenagers in world soccer.
2018 video shows people throwing eggs at commuter bus in Brazil
CLAIM: Video shows people throwing objects at a bus carrying Brazil’s national soccer team, after the team returned from the World Cup in Qatar. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed in March 2018, and does not show the soccer team’s bus. It shows demonstrators against Brazil’s leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police confirmed to The Associated Press. The vehicle, however, was just a commuter bus, and not actually part of da Silva’s campaign caravan.
Milano Cortina 2026 Games' Sliding Track Costs Up to $82.5 Million
We haven’t even gotten to Paris yet and we are already seeing massive innovation in other parts of Europe as the continent begins to prepare for its stint hosting the Olympics. The Summer Olympics will take place in Paris in 2024, while the Winter Olympics will follow two short...
Report: Christopher Vivell Will Be Announced By Chelsea Soon
Chelsea are now on the verge of appointing Christopher Vivell as a new technical director at the club.
Chelsea ease past Vllaznia and into Women’s Champions League last eight
Early goals from Sophie Ingle and Fran Kirby set Chelsea up for a 4-0 victory over Vllaznia in Albania as they secured qualification from Group A
World Cup 2022: More France players battling 'flu-like symptoms' ahead of final vs. Argentina
DOHA, Qatar — A virus that hit France's national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup semifinals earlier this week has now reportedly spread to at least five players ahead of Sunday's final. Two starters, midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano, missed the semifinal while recovering from the...
