The 2022 World Cup officially wraps up on Sunday as Argentina face France in the final. Both teams have won two World Cups, with France having won the last edition, but only one will get the third star above their crest when this one is all said and done. It's expected to be an even, tight match with both teams looking impressive en route to the final, overcoming injuries to be the last two teams standings. Both were viewed as favorites before the cup began, and there's no telling just how electric of final that could be in store.

1 DAY AGO