Montgomery Co. police respond to anti-Semitic graffiti at Bethesda high school
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti at a Bethesda high school. Police became aware of the vandalism Saturday morning when they were dispatched to Walt Whitman High School for graffiti spray painted on the school's signboard, police said. MCPD responded...
Police: Help locate man responsible for Dec. 9 Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department Homicide Detectives need your help locating the man responsible for a homicide that happened on Dec. 9. Gerald Reed was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around midnight, police said. Police are offering up to an $8,000 reward...
Blueprint released by Baltimore County Fire Chief of future management of the Fire Service
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Fire Chief Joanne Rund released a blueprint Friday, for future management of the Fire Service. The blueprint included significant administrative enhancements for EMS and Fire operations, first responder training, health and safety, and community risk reduction. The Fire Department said the plan...
Police: Middle school student charged, found with unloaded BB gun and marijuana
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A 14-year-old student was charged Thursday at Annapolis Middle School in connection to a report of seeing them with a BB gun, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the middle school's Student Resource Officer (RSO) was told around 12 p.m. that a...
3 'MS-13' gang members convicted on multiple racketeering, conspiracy and murder charges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A federal jury has convicted three La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members for racketeering and murder in aid of racketeering conspiracies, for committing murder in aid of racketeering, and for conspiracy to destroy and conceal evidence connected to their participation in the gang. The three convicted...
Baltimore County man guilty of city murder gets 15 year federal sentence for carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man from Baltimore County was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by supervised probation, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. 21-year-old Daquan Murphy of Randallstown was also convicted of killing a person in Baltimore during the crime spree. According to federal...
Baltimore Fire battalion chiefs get help with new position
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Baltimore City is approaching one year since the death of three firefighters after a vacant rowhome on Stricker Street collapsed. Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned the same day the line of duty report on the deadly fire was released painting a picture of a chaotic scene.
RIDESHARE WARNING | Caution urged as passengers, drivers attacked in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the holidays approach, state and local police agencies are urging people to use rideshare services when going out for drinks to cut down on DUIs, even offering discounts. But Baltimore police are warning rideshare passengers and drivers to be careful amid an uptick of armed carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers.
2 people hospitalized following 7 vehicle crash with cement truck in Silver Spring, Md.
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon that involved a loaded cement truck. The crash was in the area of Colesville Road & Franklin Avenue in Silver Spring, MCFRS confirmed. Six other vehicles outside of the truck...
Teen boy stabbed by teen girl at a Howard County high school, police say
MARYLAND (WBFF) — On Thursday afternoon, police responded to a stabbing at a high school in Howard County. Officials say at approximately 12:57 PM, police responded to Hammond High School in Columbia for a report of a 17-year-old male student stabbed by a 15-year-old female student who was known to the victim.
PHOTOS: 1 person taken to hospital in I-695 Baltimore County crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Baltimore County with one person take to the hospital on Friday morning. The crash occurred I-695 Between Exit 28 and Exit 29. As of 4:45AM, crews were working to rescue one person trapped in a vehicle. Once...
17-year-old realizes he was shot in the back after hearing gunfire, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenage boy walking down a north Baltimore street realized he was shot after hearing gunfire, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they were called to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle just after 6:45 p.m. this evening to investigate reports of gunfire. When officers...
'Save Suburbia?': Proposal to expand public transit between City and County draws debate
A proposal to expand public transportation between Baltimore City and Baltimore County is drawing debate on both sides. Some say they don’t want their neighborhoods to become more urban while others say fast, reliable transit options are what the region needs. Right now in parts of Lutherville, signs read...
Failure Factory: Project Baltimore investigates 'ghost students'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On March 1, 2021, the Fox45 News investigative unit, Project Baltimore, broke the story. A Baltimore City mother, Tiffany France, came forward with stunning information about her son’s education. In four years at Augusta Fells High School, he passed just three classes. France said she didn’t know her son was failing, because the school was still promoting him through the course levels. When Fox45 obtained his transcripts, we learned his grade point average was 0.13, yet he was ranked 62 of 120 in his class. France’s son was not the only child being failed by this school.
Homeless person accused of stabbing man inside Baltimore home, say investigators
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gruesome discovery inside of a Baltimore home leaves one man dead. In November 2022 in northwest Baltimore's Rosemont community. Investigators say an argument erupts inside of a home between two men, one of them Melvin Moore. "There was a verbal argument," said Mathew Silverman, Deputy...
Key Bridge car crash left 1 man dead and 2 other injured, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a two-vehicle crash on the Key Bridge left one man dead and two others injured Thursday, according to the Maryland State Police. Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes on Key Bridge. When officers arrived to...
Swastika found on bathroom wall at Charles County school for second time, principal says
POMFRET, Md. (7News) — A swastika was found drawn on the wall inside the boys bathroom at a Charles County school -- and according to a letter sent to 7News, the principal said it's the second time it's happened in recent weeks. Louis D'Ambrosio, principal at the Robert D....
CAPTURED. Fugitive awaiting trial for murder in custody| Maryland's Most Wanted
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore man who investigators say went on the run while awaiting trial for murder is now in custody, according to the US Marshals Service. Antonio Bardney, 22, was wanted on a probation violation. According to the US Marshals Service, Bardney removed his electronic monitoring device...
Baltimore and Anne Arundel County on Winter Weather
The first winter weather system hits Maryland Thursday. The morning show spoke with both Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman on how they prepared for the icy conditions. Executive Olszewski says they are pleased with how things are going in Baltimore County this morning...
Charles County high school student found with 4 gun magazines, bullets in backpack: police
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A high school student in Charles County was found to have four handgun magazines in their backpack, one of which contained ammunition, police said. According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, a school resource officer at Lackey High School was notified Wednesday morning by administrators that a student had the magazines in the backpack.
