Montgomery County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Montgomery Co. police respond to anti-Semitic graffiti at Bethesda high school

BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti at a Bethesda high school. Police became aware of the vandalism Saturday morning when they were dispatched to Walt Whitman High School for graffiti spray painted on the school's signboard, police said. MCPD responded...
BETHESDA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Help locate man responsible for Dec. 9 Baltimore homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department Homicide Detectives need your help locating the man responsible for a homicide that happened on Dec. 9. Gerald Reed was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around midnight, police said. Police are offering up to an $8,000 reward...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Blueprint released by Baltimore County Fire Chief of future management of the Fire Service

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Fire Chief Joanne Rund released a blueprint Friday, for future management of the Fire Service. The blueprint included significant administrative enhancements for EMS and Fire operations, first responder training, health and safety, and community risk reduction. The Fire Department said the plan...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Fire battalion chiefs get help with new position

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Baltimore City is approaching one year since the death of three firefighters after a vacant rowhome on Stricker Street collapsed. Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned the same day the line of duty report on the deadly fire was released painting a picture of a chaotic scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

RIDESHARE WARNING | Caution urged as passengers, drivers attacked in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the holidays approach, state and local police agencies are urging people to use rideshare services when going out for drinks to cut down on DUIs, even offering discounts. But Baltimore police are warning rideshare passengers and drivers to be careful amid an uptick of armed carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teen boy stabbed by teen girl at a Howard County high school, police say

MARYLAND (WBFF) — On Thursday afternoon, police responded to a stabbing at a high school in Howard County. Officials say at approximately 12:57 PM, police responded to Hammond High School in Columbia for a report of a 17-year-old male student stabbed by a 15-year-old female student who was known to the victim.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Failure Factory: Project Baltimore investigates 'ghost students'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On March 1, 2021, the Fox45 News investigative unit, Project Baltimore, broke the story. A Baltimore City mother, Tiffany France, came forward with stunning information about her son’s education. In four years at Augusta Fells High School, he passed just three classes. France said she didn’t know her son was failing, because the school was still promoting him through the course levels. When Fox45 obtained his transcripts, we learned his grade point average was 0.13, yet he was ranked 62 of 120 in his class. France’s son was not the only child being failed by this school.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore and Anne Arundel County on Winter Weather

The first winter weather system hits Maryland Thursday. The morning show spoke with both Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman on how they prepared for the icy conditions. Executive Olszewski says they are pleased with how things are going in Baltimore County this morning...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Charles County high school student found with 4 gun magazines, bullets in backpack: police

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A high school student in Charles County was found to have four handgun magazines in their backpack, one of which contained ammunition, police said. According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, a school resource officer at Lackey High School was notified Wednesday morning by administrators that a student had the magazines in the backpack.

