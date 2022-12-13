ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Bears’ varsity cheer places second in NCHSSA Competition

By Andre' Alfred Sports Writer
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUWfl_0jiBpxUP00

RALEIGH - The Bear Grass Charter School Bears varsity cheerleaders competed in a cheerleading competition on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Raleigh.

In that competition the Bears’ cheers squad missed securing first place by a mere 1.9 points.

In addition to the Bear Grass securing second place, team member Madeline Chandler was selected as the lone recipient for the NCHSAA Cheerleading Scholarship of all 1A schools across the state.

The team members consisted of:

Seniors: Carsyn Briley, Sarah Bullock, Madeline Chandler, Kristin Ingalls, Izzy Wiggins;

Juniors: Kaleigh Ainsley, Annmarie Cooper, Karli Gibson, Hannah Holliday, Libby Honican, Hillary Manseau, Olivia Modlin, Alexis McDonald;

Sophomores: Erin Clemmer, Lindsey Cliser, Ava Godwin, Kadence Haltigan, Paige Jenkins, Lily Pratt;

Freshman: Abbie Kincad, Haylie Williams, Hannah Godard, Karley Hardison, Kyleigh Page, Grace Furlough; and

Coaches: Mackenzie Cratt, Hannah Hale, Rebecca Horodyski and Madeline Wynn.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

West Craven High School mourns loss of student

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
ENFIELD, NC
WNCT

New Bern man said he will remodel home after lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. – Lyncurgus Williams of New Bern probably wasn’t even thinking about the NFL game he was watching before going to get some snacks at halftime. Williams decided he needed some sides for a game day meal so he stopped at the store, bought a scratch-off ticket, and scored a $100,000 lottery prize. “I […]
NEW BERN, NC
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Among Fastest Growing In U.S.

Does it feel like traffic keeps getting worse in Charlotte? There’s a very real reason for that. According to WCNC-TV, the Charlotte metropolitan area was recently ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing large metros. A study by the Inspection Support Network shows the population changes among large, small,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Duke Energy substation attacks will result in higher prices for customers

Duke Energy officials faced questions from state utility regulators in Raleigh Monday about the attack on two electrical substations in Moore County. Three Duke executives offered few new details and still aren't saying publicly what the attack might cost customers. About 45,000 customers lost power when someone shot up two...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Owner of popular BBQ restaurant passes away

Ayden, Pitt County — According to a Facebook post from 'Bum's Restaurant and Catering', the owner of the restaurant, Bum Dennis, passed away. We are deeply saddened by the loss our our dear Bum Dennis. There are no words to sum up what an amazing man he is, and how deeply his family, friends and community will feel the loss. We will share when arrangements are made. Please stop by if you’d like to share a laugh, a memory and a cup of coffee.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston man facing additional charges in death of 2-year-old

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing additional charges in the death of a 2-year-old that happened earlier this month. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Corbin Elijah Moore, 27, of 2927 Hazel Hill Rd. in Kinston. He is facing second-degree murder charges. The charges come after it was determined the child’s death […]
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

Man, 35, shot, killed in Fayetteville neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Around 9:10 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Cude St. after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a man with injuries identified...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
656
Followers
911
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy