Bears’ varsity cheer places second in NCHSSA Competition
RALEIGH - The Bear Grass Charter School Bears varsity cheerleaders competed in a cheerleading competition on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Raleigh.
In that competition the Bears’ cheers squad missed securing first place by a mere 1.9 points.
In addition to the Bear Grass securing second place, team member Madeline Chandler was selected as the lone recipient for the NCHSAA Cheerleading Scholarship of all 1A schools across the state.
The team members consisted of:
Seniors: Carsyn Briley, Sarah Bullock, Madeline Chandler, Kristin Ingalls, Izzy Wiggins;
Juniors: Kaleigh Ainsley, Annmarie Cooper, Karli Gibson, Hannah Holliday, Libby Honican, Hillary Manseau, Olivia Modlin, Alexis McDonald;
Sophomores: Erin Clemmer, Lindsey Cliser, Ava Godwin, Kadence Haltigan, Paige Jenkins, Lily Pratt;
Freshman: Abbie Kincad, Haylie Williams, Hannah Godard, Karley Hardison, Kyleigh Page, Grace Furlough; and
Coaches: Mackenzie Cratt, Hannah Hale, Rebecca Horodyski and Madeline Wynn.
