In Brief: Adam Sandler to receive Mark Twain Prize, and more

By George Costantino
 3 days ago
Adam Sandler will be the recipient of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The prize recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist for which it's named. Broadcast details will be announced later. "Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL," notes Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. "Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing." The ceremony will take place on March 19, 2023...

Variety reports John Cena and Jason Momoa are attached to star in the new Warner Bros. feature Killer Vacation. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but insiders compared the action-comedy film to "fun, splashy adventures like True Lies," according to the outlet. Cena and Momoa met on the set of the upcoming conclusions to the Fast and the Furious franchise and were reportedly looking to take their natural chemistry to another film...

Netflix has pulled the plug on Warrior Nun after two seasons, according to Deadline. The fantasy drama, based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn, centers on orphaned teen Ava Silva, played by Ava Baptista, who "discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns," per the streamer. The series also stars Toya Turner, Sylvia De Fanti, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young and Olivia Delcan...

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is joining the John Wick universe with a role in the upcoming spinoff Ballerina, joining Ana de Armas, who stars as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family, according to Deadline. Anjelica Huston and Ian McShane are set to reprise their John Wick roles, along with Keanu Reeves, who's reportedly set to make a cameo. Lance Reddick and Catalina Sandino Moreno also star. Through three movies, the John Wick franchise has grossed more than $586 million. John Wick: Chapter 4 is due in theaters on March 24, 2023...

Trevor Noah to return as host for 2023 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah is pulling a hat trick and will return to the Grammy's stage as host. This will mark his third consecutive hosting stint. Noah will act as master of ceremonies at the 65th annual Grammy Awards and induct a new class of Grammy winners on Sunday, February 5. He confirmed his appointment on Instagram and said he is "super excited" to return as host.
Zoe Saldaña on how motherhood prepared her for 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Between 2009's Avatar and its new sequel, The Way of Water, Zoe Saldaña became a mom — and not coincidentally, so did her Navi character Neytiri. The Marvel movie veteran, now a mother of three, explains that brought a whole new meaning to the character for her, as now Neytiri and her husband, Sully, played by Sam Worthington, are fighting to keep their family alive amid a new threat to their planet, Pandora.
Premiere date for season 3 of 'Power Book II: Ghost' announced

Power Book II: Ghost is coming back to Starz in 2023. The network announced that the Power sequel will officially make its return on Friday, March 17, and released a trailer teasing the twists and turns of the third season. Season 3 will see Tariq St. Patrick, Brayden Weston and...
