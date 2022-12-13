Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
Georgia Public Service Commissioner vice chairman shares tips for electric vehicle buyers
The demand for these vehicles is rising. More charging stations are being placed in local areas like the Tubman Museum, in Macon, and Buc-ee's in Houston County.
WMAZ
Young Central Georgia entrepreneurs sharing new businesses
Having a business isn't just for grownups. Achieve Academy is showing young entrepreneurs that anything is possible.
WMAZ
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee, Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
WMAZ
Central Georgia moms continue to be impacted by formula shortage
Some parents in Central Georgia are still scrambling to deal with the baby formula shortage. But there are ways people are getting help.
WMAZ
LIST: From the Grinch to Santa, here are six holiday events coming up in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The holiday season is alive and well in Central Georgia. To celebrate everyone's favorite season there are a lot of events you can go to and make the night merry with your fellow Central Georgians. Bring your cameras and keep an eye on your desserts, the...
WMAZ
Gov. Kemp bans TikTok from Georgia state-issued devices
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an order banning TikTok from all state devices, according to a memo he sent to State of Georgia agency heads. The governor specified that "every executive branch agency, department, division, bureau, board, authority, and commission in Georgia shall prohibit the use of TikTok, WeChat, and Telegram on all systems and devices (including laptops and mobile devices) that are issued owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the state or used for state businesses."
WMAZ
DEA warns parents of changes within Atlanta's drug trade | What to know
ATLANTA — The Drug Enforcement Administration in Atlanta is warning parents there is no such thing as experimental drugs anymore. During a behind-the-scenes tour of the city's DEA headquarters, the special agent in charge said the drugs on the streets now in metro Atlanta can be deadly for kids to try even once.
WMAZ
Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
WMAZ
Funeral held for retired Sandy Springs K-9
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A retired K-9 officer will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Sandy Springs after serving the community for a decade. Sandy Springs Police K-9 Igor passed away "due to an unexpected illness," the department said. Officer K-9 Igor was an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois and served the City of Sandy Springs as a dual-purpose police service dog for 10 years.
WMAZ
Suspects from Georgia broke into New Jersey home wearing FBI raid jackets, left victim for dead, authorities say
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — Five metro Atlanta people are facing charges in New Jersey after prosecutors said they were part of a violent home invasion and left the victim for dead. Now the individuals are accused of attempted murder. The suspects from Atlanta, Marietta, and Dunwoody are accused of...
WMAZ
High school football state championship games to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — High school athletes across Georgia who dream of playing on the big stage will now have the opportunity to get their chance. The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) announced Thursday that the state championship football games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons. The stadium will also host championship games for girl's high school flag football.
WMAZ
Shaq-A-Claus brightens holidays for kids at Henry County Boys & Girls Club
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was busy making spirits bright at his 21st annual "Shaq-A-Claus" event Wednesday afternoon. The Hall of Famer surprised hundreds of kids at the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club in Henry County. He donned his red Santa hat and was seen giving kids high-fives.
WMAZ
Woman jumps out of car to escape kidnapper at Marietta Kroger, suspect arrested, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is in custody after attempting to kidnap a woman who police said escaped by jumping out of a moving car at a Marietta Kroger Tuesday morning. It started just after 9 a.m. when the woman walked into the store to buy groceries. Just 10 minutes prior, police said a man had pulled into the grocery store parking lot, but later parked directly next to the woman's car after he spotted her walking into the Kroger.
WMAZ
Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood wins NBC's 'The Voice'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County native just got his golden ticket to stardom. Bryce Leatherwood just became the winner of NBC's 'The Voice' Tuesday night. He's had incredible performances week after week, winning him a recording contract and hopefully a thriving music career under the mentorship of country star Blake Shelton.
WMAZ
Young Thug faces racing, reckless driving charges in new indictment
ATLANTA — Rapper Young Thug, already facing a slew of a charges in a high-profile street gang RICO indictment that will soon go to trial, is now also being targeted by prosecutors over alleged driving violations. A new indictment filed last week in Fulton County charges Young Thug -...
WMAZ
Former inmate says slain Gwinnett correctional officer left permanent mark
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are still searching for the suspect accused of murdering a Gwinnett County correctional officer. They said leads have slowed. After another new photo was released, authorities are hoping someone may recognize the person. Tributes continue to pour in for Scott Riner – with a...
WMAZ
DA: Gang members who plotted, killed husband, father of 6 convicted
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County jury reached a guilty verdict last week for two gang members, who have affiliation with Young Slime Life and Slaughter Gang, in the 2019 murder of 39-year-old husband and father Sulaiman Jalloh. The District Attorney said both Cordarius Dorsey and Quintavious Jackson...
Comments / 0