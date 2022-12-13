ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp bans TikTok from Georgia state-issued devices

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an order banning TikTok from all state devices, according to a memo he sent to State of Georgia agency heads. The governor specified that "every executive branch agency, department, division, bureau, board, authority, and commission in Georgia shall prohibit the use of TikTok, WeChat, and Telegram on all systems and devices (including laptops and mobile devices) that are issued owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the state or used for state businesses."
DEA warns parents of changes within Atlanta's drug trade | What to know

ATLANTA — The Drug Enforcement Administration in Atlanta is warning parents there is no such thing as experimental drugs anymore. During a behind-the-scenes tour of the city's DEA headquarters, the special agent in charge said the drugs on the streets now in metro Atlanta can be deadly for kids to try even once.
Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
Funeral held for retired Sandy Springs K-9

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A retired K-9 officer will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Sandy Springs after serving the community for a decade. Sandy Springs Police K-9 Igor passed away "due to an unexpected illness," the department said. Officer K-9 Igor was an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois and served the City of Sandy Springs as a dual-purpose police service dog for 10 years.
High school football state championship games to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — High school athletes across Georgia who dream of playing on the big stage will now have the opportunity to get their chance. The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) announced Thursday that the state championship football games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons. The stadium will also host championship games for girl's high school flag football.
Woman jumps out of car to escape kidnapper at Marietta Kroger, suspect arrested, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is in custody after attempting to kidnap a woman who police said escaped by jumping out of a moving car at a Marietta Kroger Tuesday morning. It started just after 9 a.m. when the woman walked into the store to buy groceries. Just 10 minutes prior, police said a man had pulled into the grocery store parking lot, but later parked directly next to the woman's car after he spotted her walking into the Kroger.
Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood wins NBC's 'The Voice'

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County native just got his golden ticket to stardom. Bryce Leatherwood just became the winner of NBC's 'The Voice' Tuesday night. He's had incredible performances week after week, winning him a recording contract and hopefully a thriving music career under the mentorship of country star Blake Shelton.
Young Thug faces racing, reckless driving charges in new indictment

ATLANTA — Rapper Young Thug, already facing a slew of a charges in a high-profile street gang RICO indictment that will soon go to trial, is now also being targeted by prosecutors over alleged driving violations. A new indictment filed last week in Fulton County charges Young Thug -...
Former inmate says slain Gwinnett correctional officer left permanent mark

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are still searching for the suspect accused of murdering a Gwinnett County correctional officer. They said leads have slowed. After another new photo was released, authorities are hoping someone may recognize the person. Tributes continue to pour in for Scott Riner – with a...
DA: Gang members who plotted, killed husband, father of 6 convicted

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County jury reached a guilty verdict last week for two gang members, who have affiliation with Young Slime Life and Slaughter Gang, in the 2019 murder of 39-year-old husband and father Sulaiman Jalloh. The District Attorney said both Cordarius Dorsey and Quintavious Jackson...
