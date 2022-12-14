Read full article on original website
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
USC Football: 2022 Team Awards
Here are the top performers and moments that stood out the most during the USC Trojans' 2022 college football regular season.
Maize n Brew
Transfer portal update: Edge rusher Josaiah Stewart visiting Michigan, USC this weekend
According to a report from 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart is visiting both Michigan and USC this weekend as he looks for a new home after entering his name into the transfer portal last week. The Wolverines were among the first to offer Stewart upon...
UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"
On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. Young also tweeted, “It all starts up front!” This could indicate that the commitment could be a lineman, but it is unknown at this time. Currently, there is quite...
thecomeback.com
Labor board makes shocking decision on USC athletes
In a landmark ruling, a local National Labor Relations Board has found that USC football and basketball players are employees of the university, Pac-12 and NCAA. If the finding is upheld in court, it could apply to athletes who play basketball or football at other private universities, giving them the rights of employees, including the right to unionize.
athleticbusiness.com
As Regents Ready to Vote, Little Public Support for UCLA Move to Big Ten
Nearly four dozen emails to UCLA officials obtained by The New York Times through a public records request overwhelmingly indicate opposition to the university's pending move to the Big Ten Conference. Times writer Billy Witz admits that the sample size is too small to gauge widespread sentiment, but few of...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Gary McKnight of Mater Dei heads list of top 50 active coaches with most wins
Gary McKnight begins his 41st year at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and he begins it as the winningest active high school boys basketball coach in the country. With the retirement of Steve Smith of Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) at the conclusion of the 2022 season, McKnight takes over as the coach with the most wins, coming in at 1,214 wins. He ranks No. 4 all-time behind Robert Hughes of Dunbar (Fort Worth, Texas) with 1,333 wins, Morgan Wooten of DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) with 1,274 and Smith with 1,230.
signalscv.com
Uebelhardt out at Castaic football
After four years at the helm of Coyote football, Tony Uebelhardt has been let go by Castaic High School. The athletic department made the decision and told Uebelhardt Wednesday that it wished to take the football program in a different direction. The former head coach led the Coyotes to a...
California’s only HBCU aims to solve Black doctor shortage
Charles Drew University, the only historically Black university in California, will launch a new MD program next year. The goal is to train more doctors of color to help underserved communities in a state where only 3% of physicians are Black.
Catch A Wave In The Booming South Bay Food Scene: Here Are 11 New Restaurants To Try
Beautiful views aren't the only thing drawing Angelenos to the region
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
globalconstructionreview.com
LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year
Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
fsrmagazine.com
Postino WineCafé Opens First California Location
Postino WineCafé, the vibrant, community-driven, all-day wine bar and café, debuts its first Golden State location today. The beloved restaurant is now open in Irvine’s newest mixed-use dining and retail destination, Park Place. Postino WineCafé offers seasonal, locally inspired food; an expertly curated beverage program with thoughtful selections designed both for those new to exploring wine and the already well-versed; a commitment to delivering its signature warm and friendly hospitality; and a retro take on décor with designs by regional artists.
NBC Los Angeles
CSUDH Has All the Bragging Rights, It Has 5 Graduates Who Are Current LA County Mayors
In LA County there are several big name and world-class universities but there's only one university that can boast about graduating five sitting LA County mayors. "This school produces a lot of, you know, greatness," said Johnathan Kaufman, a Cal State University of Dominguez Hills student. From Dominguez Hills to...
discovering-la.com
Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA
For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
The Biggest Losers In L.A.’s Fast-Cooling Housing Market
With the city's real estate off 20 percent since its peak last spring, sellers are slashing prices. Here are some properties that lost thousands and millions in value The post The Biggest Losers In L.A.’s Fast-Cooling Housing Market appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Jalopnik
A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers
The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
Killingsworth-designed Treasure Island home on the market for first time in 67 years
The home is now on the market for the first time, following the death of owner Margaret Russell late last year at the age of 109. The post Killingsworth-designed Treasure Island home on the market for first time in 67 years appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
LA’s Newest Dim Sum Palace Is Already a Frenzied Weekend Destination
The wait is over. One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most anticipated restaurant openings has finally come to fruition after nearly a yearlong uphill battle. Bistro 1968, formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168, has found a new home in the city of San Gabriel as of December 3. Local...
Antelope Valley Press
Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
