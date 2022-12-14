Gary McKnight begins his 41st year at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and he begins it as the winningest active high school boys basketball coach in the country. With the retirement of Steve Smith of Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) at the conclusion of the 2022 season, McKnight takes over as the coach with the most wins, coming in at 1,214 wins. He ranks No. 4 all-time behind Robert Hughes of Dunbar (Fort Worth, Texas) with 1,333 wins, Morgan Wooten of DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) with 1,274 and Smith with 1,230.

