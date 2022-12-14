ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"

On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. Young also tweeted, “It all starts up front!” This could indicate that the commitment could be a lineman, but it is unknown at this time. Currently, there is quite...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Labor board makes shocking decision on USC athletes

In a landmark ruling, a local National Labor Relations Board has found that USC football and basketball players are employees of the university, Pac-12 and NCAA. If the finding is upheld in court, it could apply to athletes who play basketball or football at other private universities, giving them the rights of employees, including the right to unionize.
LOS ANGELES, CA
athleticbusiness.com

As Regents Ready to Vote, Little Public Support for UCLA Move to Big Ten

Nearly four dozen emails to UCLA officials obtained by The New York Times through a public records request overwhelmingly indicate opposition to the university's pending move to the Big Ten Conference. Times writer Billy Witz admits that the sample size is too small to gauge widespread sentiment, but few of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Gary McKnight of Mater Dei heads list of top 50 active coaches with most wins

Gary McKnight begins his 41st year at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and he begins it as the winningest active high school boys basketball coach in the country. With the retirement of Steve Smith of Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) at the conclusion of the 2022 season, McKnight takes over as the coach with the most wins, coming in at 1,214 wins. He ranks No. 4 all-time behind Robert Hughes of Dunbar (Fort Worth, Texas) with 1,333 wins, Morgan Wooten of DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) with 1,274 and Smith with 1,230.
SANTA ANA, CA
signalscv.com

Uebelhardt out at Castaic football

After four years at the helm of Coyote football, Tony Uebelhardt has been let go by Castaic High School. The athletic department made the decision and told Uebelhardt Wednesday that it wished to take the football program in a different direction. The former head coach led the Coyotes to a...
CASTAIC, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

LA-to-Vegas high speed line set to break ground next year

Brightline West, the company building a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is planning to begin work on its line next year, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The $8bn project, which was originally scheduled to break ground in 2020 (see further reading), will have stations...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fsrmagazine.com

Postino WineCafé Opens First California Location

Postino WineCafé, the vibrant, community-driven, all-day wine bar and café, debuts its first Golden State location today. The beloved restaurant is now open in Irvine’s newest mixed-use dining and retail destination, Park Place. Postino WineCafé offers seasonal, locally inspired food; an expertly curated beverage program with thoughtful selections designed both for those new to exploring wine and the already well-versed; a commitment to delivering its signature warm and friendly hospitality; and a retro take on décor with designs by regional artists.
IRVINE, CA
discovering-la.com

Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA

For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy