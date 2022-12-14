In the last game to wrap up Sunday's slate, we have a pivotal NFC East matchup between the Giants and the Commanders on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). The Commanders enter this primetime contest as 4.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 40 points, according to BetMGM. This game does not have a ton of star power, but there are still a few players (Terry McLaurin, Saquon Barkley, Brian Robinson, etc.) that you want to have in FanDuel single-game lineup on Sunday night.

