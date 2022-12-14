ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is NFL Network? How to watch, stream the NFL's Saturday games in 2022

NFL Saturdays are back. Starting in Week 15, there will be football games to watch the next two Saturdays, as fans get an early Christmas gift from the league. In Week 15, there will be three Saturday matchups, all exclusively on NFL Network. While the channel hasn't had a ton of NFL games this season with Amazon Prime taking over Thursday Night Football, it is the only channel for the games on Dec. 17.
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Giants-Commanders single-game tournaments

In the last game to wrap up Sunday's slate, we have a pivotal NFC East matchup between the Giants and the Commanders on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). The Commanders enter this primetime contest as 4.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 40 points, according to BetMGM. This game does not have a ton of star power, but there are still a few players (Terry McLaurin, Saquon Barkley, Brian Robinson, etc.) that you want to have in FanDuel single-game lineup on Sunday night.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy