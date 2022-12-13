Read full article on original website
Sullivan Downtown Christmas is this weekend
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the city of Sullivan. Members of the local organization Heart of Sullivan are preparing to host the annual Sullivan Downtown Christmas event this Friday and Saturday. There will be an ice skating rink, horse-drawn carriage...
Go green with eco-friendly gift-wrapping ideas
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With wrapping paper and gift bags, the holidays can be a time when we see an increase in waste. But a local non-profit says there are some simple steps you can take to celebrate more sustainably. Today we visited Rethink, Inc. in Terre Haute....
Donation helps provide college students free computers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) 100 Plus Women Who Care Vigo County donated $9500 to the Ivy Tech Terre Haute Foundation. The money will be used to support Ivy Tech’s laptop scholarship program. It provides free, brand-new laptops to students who qualify. This helps students who might have been using...
Local college to help women recovering from addiction
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Ivy Tech in Terre Haute will help women recovering from addiction receive an education. Ivy Tech is teaming up with the Next Step recovery program. According to Next Step, in the past two years, more than 60 percent of their clients did not have...
Senator Deery visits Rosedale Elem. to meet new robot
ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indiana state senator visited a local elementary school Wednesday to see how technology is helping children with communication skills. Rosedale Elementary School has a robot called “Milo” from Robokind. Milo was designed to interact with children on the autism spectrum, but can help any child who needs assistance with communication.
Is the Wabash Valley experiencing a ‘tripledemic’?
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — There have been nationwide concerns of a tripledemic. With cases of Covid, RSV, and flu rising across the country. Wednesday we checked in with the Vigo County Health Department to learn what they’re seeing locally. Public health educator Shelby Jackson says it’s not...
Traffic Alert: Disabled train blocking SR 54 in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 3 p.m. Sullivan County Dispatch reports the train has been moved from the area and the crossing has been reopened. A local sheriff is alerting drivers in the Sullivan area that the railroad crossing on SR 54 has been shut down due to a disabled train.
Rose-Hulman recognized for environmental efforts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been included among the top “Green” colleges across the country for its dedication to environmentalism supported through sustainability campus programs, policies, and practices. The Princeton Review’s 2023 edition of the “Guide to Green Colleges” has cited Rose-Hulman...
