Everett, WA

KATU.com

Armed robber fires multiple shots inside Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. — Surveillance video captured the terrifying moments an armed robber fired multiple shots inside a gas station in Tukwila early Friday morning. The robbery happened at the 76 gas station on the 13300 block of Interurban Avenue South before 1 a.m. Surveillance video from the gas station...
TUKWILA, WA
KATU.com

Body found in abandoned home in Seattle

Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside an abandoned home that burned in a fire earlier this month in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Someone called the police Wednesday night to report the body which was found in the home in the 600 block of 9th Ave. Police initially did not find anything indicating the death was suspicious, however, the King County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the person was stabbed and killed.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Kidnapped Mount Vernon 5-year-old found in Vietnam, flown back to Seattle

A 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy who was believed to have been abducted by his foster parent was found safe in Vietnam and is now back home with his biological mother. The 5-year-old, referred to as "ND" by police, was “safely secured” at the United States Consulate in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). ND was then flown to Tokyo before arriving in Seattle Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Fred Meyer, QFC employees say their paychecks have been missing money

TACOMA, Wash. — Hundreds of Fred Meyer and QFC employees said they’ve been missing crucial pay from their paychecks for months. "Some people have car payments, they have kids to feed, we’re all struggling, and especially during the holidays, this just put everything to a halt," Angela Reetz, who works at Fred Meyer in Tumwater, said.
TACOMA, WA
KATU.com

The Pink Elephant Car Wash sign moves into Amazon's Seattle campus

A Seattle landmark now has a new home. The Pink Elephant Super Car Wash sign, which has been welcoming visitors to downtown Seattle since 1956, will now be displayed at Amazon's Seattle campus. In October 2020 the owners of Elephant Car Wash announced that they were closing their location at...
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Pharmacies see more demand for COVID-19, flu vaccines during holidays

SEATTLE — As people get ready to travel and get together for the holidays, many are going to local pharmacies to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines to help protect them against respiratory illnesses this season. Washington state health leaders are encouraging people to get vaccinated or get their...
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at multiple Seattle locations

SEATTLE — Workers at three Seattle Starbucks locations are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain's stores. Starbucks workers at the 5th Avenue and Pike Street, Madison Park and the Seattle Reserve Roastery stores will join more than 1,000 baristas at 100 locations around the U.S. participating in the “Double Down Strike,” according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort.
SEATTLE, WA

