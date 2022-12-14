ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keithville, LA

Two dead as tornado hits Louisiana town

By Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — A woman and her son were killed after a tornado swept through a Louisiana town, officials said.

“A young boy was found deceased in a wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed,” the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office said in a statement.

The boy’s mother was later found a street away from the family’s home in Keithville, Louisiana, officials said. She was “located under debris caused by a tornado,” according to a statement.

The victims were not identified.

The tornado was one of at least 13 that touched down in four states -- Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Mississippi -- overnight into Wednesday morning. At least five tornadoes were confirmed in north Texas.

More tornadoes were expected throughout the South on Wednesday, as the storm moves east.

First responders in Louisiana said they were continuing to search for other victims, although nobody else had been reported missing.

A man was also transported to a local hospital with injuries, officials said.

