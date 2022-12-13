ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, TX

fox7austin.com

Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder

AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin

3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

BIZ: Petco coming to Marble Falls

A nearly 12,000-square-foot Petco is coming to Marble Falls, city officials confirmed. The pet supplies chain store will be located north of Walmart at 3108 U.S. 281. Currently in the platting and site development phase, no construction or opening dates have been announced. Petco Animal Supplies Inc. operates more than...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Quest High School student killed in car accident; memorial Dec. 20

A vehicle accident claimed the life of 16-year-old Logan Hanson of Bertram, a student at Quest High School in Burnet. The wreck happened on Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14. A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home...
BURNET, TX
fox7austin.com

'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man arrested in connection to 66th homicide in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested in connection to a South Austin homicide in early December. The Austin Police Department said members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Peter Lucio, 39, on Wednesday, December 14. Lucio is charged with the murder of Michael Seibert. On Tuesday,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Work begins on first phase of $2B Pearson Ranch development

AUSTIN, Texas — Work is officially underway for a new, $2 billion development in the northwestern portion of Austin in Williamson County. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have started working on the first phase of the project with a 306-unit apartment complex that is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

South Austin toy shop to close on Christmas Eve after more than 30 years

Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000s. Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened up her first toy shop on south Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000's. But with commercial rent prices rising, coupled with the intense struggles of a pandemic, Barr said that's when she decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center further down on South Lamar.
AUSTIN, TX

