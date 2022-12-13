Read full article on original website
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
fox7austin.com
Husband of Austin woman found dead in June charged with her murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Villa-Denova has been charged with killing his wife, Yolanda Jaimes. He was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Jaimes disappeared from her home near Barbara Jordan Elementary School in June. She was found dead in a field four days later. This case leaves four children without...
New senior living community now open in West Austin
The Reserve at Lake Austin is now open for leasing at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) The Reserve at Lake Austin, a retirement community in West Austin, is now leasing out units for its facility at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. The space also recently began moving residents...
3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin
3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
KWTX
Hallmark Restaurant in Killeen reopens fully staffed after temporary closure
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After a six-month temporary closure, the Hallmark Restaurant is back in business. The beloved restaurant has been around since 1984 and was one of the first to open in the area. “It was an emotional day yesterday when we reopened back up,” manager Courtney Greene, who...
dailytrib.com
BIZ: Petco coming to Marble Falls
A nearly 12,000-square-foot Petco is coming to Marble Falls, city officials confirmed. The pet supplies chain store will be located north of Walmart at 3108 U.S. 281. Currently in the platting and site development phase, no construction or opening dates have been announced. Petco Animal Supplies Inc. operates more than...
Suspect in murder of 70-year-old Florence woman released on bond after prosecutor error
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A murder suspect accused of shooting a 70-year-old Florence woman in Round Rock in August is now free on bond due to a prosecutor error, according to the Williamson County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Shawn Dick provided the following statement Friday:. "As District Attorney,...
‘Devastated.’ Local health care company initiates layoffs ahead of the holidays
The company has been in Austin since 1954 and works with 22 hospitals across Central Texas.
dailytrib.com
Quest High School student killed in car accident; memorial Dec. 20
A vehicle accident claimed the life of 16-year-old Logan Hanson of Bertram, a student at Quest High School in Burnet. The wreck happened on Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14. A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home...
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Georgetown (Georgetown, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Georgetown on Thursday. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just south of State Highway 29 at around 7 a.m.
fox7austin.com
'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
CBS Austin
Man arrested in connection to 66th homicide in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested in connection to a South Austin homicide in early December. The Austin Police Department said members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Peter Lucio, 39, on Wednesday, December 14. Lucio is charged with the murder of Michael Seibert. On Tuesday,...
Work begins on first phase of $2B Pearson Ranch development
AUSTIN, Texas — Work is officially underway for a new, $2 billion development in the northwestern portion of Austin in Williamson County. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, developers have started working on the first phase of the project with a 306-unit apartment complex that is expected to be wrapped up in 2024.
fox7austin.com
Man accused of killing Williamson County woman bonds out of jail
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The bond for Joshua Gilbreath was originally set high because of the violent nature of the murder charge he is facing. However, now he is out because he got a new lawyer and because prosecutors missed a critical deadline. Gilbreath had been in jail since his...
Burnet CISD confirms student died in Wednesday car crash
“We want to help our students and staff deal with and process through their emotions,” the statement said.
South Austin toy shop to close on Christmas Eve after more than 30 years
Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000s. Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened up her first toy shop on south Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000's. But with commercial rent prices rising, coupled with the intense struggles of a pandemic, Barr said that's when she decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center further down on South Lamar.
Peter Boghossian teaches 'forbidden classes' as 'truth-seeking' University of Austin raises $100 million
Peter Boghossian provided insight into the University of Austin's first year, telling Fox News that the nascent institution raised more than $100 million from donors.
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
Woman dies after crashing into tree on W. Cesar Chavez
It happened around 11 p.m. on W. Cesar Chavez near where the road intersects with N. Lamar.
Nationwide Report
1 Student Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Burnet (Burnet, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Burnet on Wednesday. The crash happened in Burnet. According to the reports, an unknown vehicle and an unknown student were involved in the collision.
