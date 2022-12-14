Tornado threat ramps up in the South, a day after storms and twisters killed 2 and injured more than 2 dozen in the region

Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Arkansas police arrested a man and woman after the body of her 6-year-old son was found buried under a home
A man and woman in Arkansas have been arrested and face capital murder charges after the body of the woman's 6-year-old son was discovered beneath the floor of a home Friday night, according to the Arkansas State Police. The mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, and Nathan Bridges, 33, are being held...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Transgender death row inmate set to be executed in January files clemency application with Missouri governor
A transgender woman who is scheduled to be executed in Missouri next month for murdering a woman in 2003 has filed a clemency application with the governor, citing struggles with brain damage and childhood trauma, the petition says. Amber McLaughlin -- listed in court documents as Scott McLaughlin -- is...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Arizona man ticketed for driving in the HOV lane with an inflatable Grinch in the passenger seat
An Arizona man driving in the high-occupancy vehicle lane was ticketed after a police officer realized his passenger wasn't a person at all. It was an inflatable Grinch. The man was spotted by an Arizona state trooper last week, according to a Tuesday tweet from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Massachusetts fugitive wanted for murder captured at Guatemala shrimp farm
A fugitive wanted in Massachusetts for a 1991 murder has been captured at a Guatemala shrimp farm, according to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police. A multiagency team spent more than 30 years searching for Mario R. Garcia, 50, before developing a lead in the case earlier this year indicating he was in Iztapa, Guatemala, a coastal town about 70 miles from Guatemala City.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Nebraska parts ways with Mickey Joseph, accused of domestic violence
Mickey Joseph, who served as interim coach of Nebraska for nine games this season, is no longer employed by the school after his arrest for felony domestic violence. The school said Friday that Joseph's separation date was Dec. 6. Nebraska placed Joseph on administrative leave after his Nov. 30 arrest.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
10 states have now banned the sale of cosmetics tested on animals
New York became the tenth state to ban the sale of cosmetics tested on animals after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a measure into law Thursday evening. The law, known as the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, prohibits the sale and manufacturing of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. It is slated to go into effect in January 2023.
Comments / 0