MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The Bethel Lady Wildcats will play host to the Wilberforce University Bulldogs Thursday night in Crisp Arena. Bethel is 150-26 in the ten-year history of the building. The first of those wins was ten years ago when Bethel beat Wilberforce 74-60 in the first game ever played in the arena.

MCKENZIE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO