Kansas City, MO

Lady Wildcats Host Wilberforce

MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The Bethel Lady Wildcats will play host to the Wilberforce University Bulldogs Thursday night in Crisp Arena. Bethel is 150-26 in the ten-year history of the building. The first of those wins was ten years ago when Bethel beat Wilberforce 74-60 in the first game ever played in the arena.
Wildcats Battle Bulldogs Thursday

MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The Bethel Wildcats will host the Wilberforce Bulldogs Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Crisp Arena. Bethel is 116-45 in the ten-year history of the building. The first of those wins was ten years ago when Bethel beat Wilberforce 95-80 in the first men's game ever played in the arena.
