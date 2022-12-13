Read full article on original website
bethelathletics.com
Wildcats Battle Bulldogs Thursday
MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The Bethel Wildcats will host the Wilberforce Bulldogs Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Crisp Arena. Bethel is 116-45 in the ten-year history of the building. The first of those wins was ten years ago when Bethel beat Wilberforce 95-80 in the first men's game ever played in the arena.
bethelathletics.com
Lady Wildcats Host Wilberforce
MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The Bethel Lady Wildcats will play host to the Wilberforce University Bulldogs Thursday night in Crisp Arena. Bethel is 150-26 in the ten-year history of the building. The first of those wins was ten years ago when Bethel beat Wilberforce 74-60 in the first game ever played in the arena.
radionwtn.com
Over 3000 Fans Pack Stadium For UTM-Bethel Matchup
Martin, Tenn.–Skyhawk Stadium was packed for a Tuesday matinee game between UT-Martin and Bethel. Over 3,000 fans were on hand for the Skyhawk win and Chancellor Keith Carver said, “A rowdy atmosphere for a Skyhawk basketball matinee! It was fun to have our area public schools come to campus for a Skyhawk vs. Bethel match-up. I think I see Bethel University President Walter Butler coaching them up behind the bench!” (UTM photo).
thunderboltradio.com
Tractor Breaks Power Pole and Damages Fiber Lines in Hickman County
Work continues in Western Kentucky after a vehicle struck a pole, that affected homes and businesses in Hickman and Carlisle County. Rita Alexander, with the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, said a tractor with the auger raised struck the pole around 7:00 last night. The pole broke, which also downed the...
dctribalmedia.com
Winter Activities Within Three Hours of Dyersburg
Although winter can be cold and miserable at times it comes with a lot of fun things to do! While we usually don’t get much, if any, snow here in Dyersburg, there are several winter activities within three hours of us for all people to enjoy. Here is a list of several things to do close to us!
thunderboltradio.com
Area Schools Closing for Christmas Break
Area school systems will be closing for their Christmas break this week. The first to close will be the Fulton Independent School System on Thursday, with classes to resume on January 3rd. The Union City School System will close on Friday, with Pre-K dismissing at 9:00, kindergarten and middle school...
WBBJ
Early morning house fire totals home in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. – The Gibson County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning. The department responded to a house fire along the Alamo Highway around 1 a.m. The department says the firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within two hours of their...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch
Facebook owner Meta Platforms will power additional data center operations around the Southeast with 720 MW of new solar developments in Georgia and Tennessee with Silicon Ranch. Silicon Ranch is partnering with the Walton Electric Membership Corporation and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to supply power from seven new solar...
TN Department of Agriculture starts new service to help people stay updated on dangerous bird flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bird owners in Tennessee have a new tool they can use to stay updated on cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, otherwise known as HPAI. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said they launched a service that sends email alerts from the department focused on the health of birds in the state. The notices can include new HPAI detections, changes to movement or sales requirements, and other issues affecting domesticated birds.
WBBJ
Jackson man arrested for home improvement fraud
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man is behind bars after being arrested for fraud by a home improvement services provider. Court documents show that 52-year-old Lee Allen Birl was taken into custody on December 9 following a warrant issued for his arrest. According to an affidavit, Birl entered a...
WBBJ
Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
WBBJ
JPD confirms arrests of local student
JACKSON, Tenn. — There was an arrest made by at a local school on Monday. Jackson Police Department were able to confirm an arrest of a student at Jackson Central-Merry Middle and High School Tuesday morning. When reaching out to the Jackson-Madison County School System, they responded:. “Actions taken...
wnbjtv.com
A 1.3 Million Dollar Dream House is for Sale in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. - Imagine your dream home right here in your city. Conner Real Estate is offering a one-million-dollar ranch house for sale. This dream home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Conner Real Estate agent Julie Holt says this house is rare for Jackson. “It’s a beautiful house, it’s...
WBBJ
Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
dctribalmedia.com
Gun Shootings in Dyersburg
On December 5, 2022 Dyersburg police arrested eight people, including juveniles and seized seven weapons following three shootings. Saturday, December 3, around 7:00 p.m., DPD responded to Moody Drive in reference to shots fired at a residence. Officers were given the suspect vehicle information and an officer responding to the area observed the vehicle traveling at Parkview and Lake Road. Three people were removed from the vehicle. 15 and 17-year-old teens, as well as 18-year-old Dyersburg resident Titus Johnson. Johnson was found armed with a loaded handgun in his waistband. DPD also discovered another handgun found in the vehicle. Officers also seized approximately 34.21 grams of suspected marijuana including over 20 bags individually wrapped for distribution. All three were charged with possessing a firearm during the commision of a dangerous felony, felony reckless endangerment, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
wpsdlocal6.com
Current Obion County Courthouse employee indicted in October, accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from school baseball club
TROY, TN — On October 4, an employee of the Obion County Courthouse Property Assessor's Office was indicted by a Grand Jury on a felony charge of Theft of Property over $2,500, stemming from the accusation that she stole nearly $10,000 from the Obion County Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club.
radionwtn.com
Three Suspects At Large In Armed Robbery, Assault
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police are investigating an armed break-in and robbery that occurred at a residence Monday night. Three men are still at large, wanted for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua said officers were called to a home on Cleveland Street around 6:20 p.m. According to...
radionwtn.com
Henry Co. Inmate Charged After Overdoses In Jail
Paris, Tenn.–A female inmate at the Henry County Jail has been charged with bringing contraband into the jail after several other female inmates suffered overdoses. Sheriff Josh Frey said Corrections Officers discovered female inmates exhibiting symptoms of a drug overdose around 10 p.m. Saturday. “The officers acted quickly, administering NARCAN to two inmates to revive them. Deputies and Paris Police Department Officers responded to assist,” he said.
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, Tenn.–Jimmy Horton, Jr., 54, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence today. According to information presented in court, on March 14, 2020, officers with...
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County man to spend 10 years in prison for possessing meth
A Henry County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 54-year-old Jimmy Horton, Jr., of Paris, was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
