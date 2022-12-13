Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Shop With A Cop A Big Success
(Farmington) The Walmart Super Center in Farmington was full of youngsters and first respondors this morning as day one of the St. Francois County Shop With a Cop program took place. Sheriff Dan Bullock says it was a great morning for everyone involved. The sheriff says they couldn’t do this...
Avian influenza leads to death of 19,000 turkeys in southern Missouri
A virus that is highly contagious and fatal to poultry could cause the price of turkey to go up.
theijnews.com
Potosi R-3 School District Now Has Certified School Safety Specialist
Officer Aaron Harvey of the Potosi R-3 School District has received certification as a School Safety Specialist. Officer Harvey participated in the recent School Safety Academy sponsored by Missouri School Boards’ Association’s Center for Education Safety. The event was held in August, 2022, in Jefferson City and was designed to train and certify school safety coordinators. School safety personnel from 45 school districts throughout the state attended the Academy at no cost to local school districts.
KYTV
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
myleaderpaper.com
Richwoods woman allegedly steals tools from De Soto-area homes
A 45-year-old Richwoods woman was arrested for allegedly stealing tools from homes in the 7500 block of Hwy. H and the 12000 block of Calico Drive. The two homes neighbor each other near the intersection west of De Soto, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were called to...
Indictment: Iron County man set fires in national forest, pointed crossbow at Forest Service officer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — An Iron County man has been indicted on accusations that he started fires in Mark Twain National Forest and pointed a crossbow at a Forest Service officer. Lucas G. Henson, 36, was indicted on Dec. 6 on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer, arson...
kfmo.com
Ameren Missouri Looking to Raise Rates
(Jefferson City, MO) Officials with Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri have filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment clause charge on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four month period of June through September 2022. According to the Ameren Missouri filing the FAC for a residential customer using 1,017 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will increase from approximately $2.80 a month to approximately $6.37 a month. The proposed change would take effect on February 1, 2023. Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than December 23, 2022, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission in Jefferson City. Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel in Jefferson City at 1-866-922-2959, or the Public Service Commission Staff at 1-800-392-4211. Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.29 million electric customers in Missouri.
KYTV
Deputies arrest driver following pursuit in Texas and Dent Counties
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Texas and Dent County deputies arrested a man following a pursuit through two counties. Tommy Johnson, 41, of Salem, Mo., faces charges of resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. A judge set his bond at $750,000.
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
Man accused of stealing, burning vehicle in Jefferson County
A man accused of stealing and burning a vehicle in Jefferson County is behind bars.
Teen dies in Jefferson County crash
A 17-year-old boy died Wednesday morning in a Jefferson County highway crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
mymoinfo.com
Transgender Inmate Scheduled To Be Executed
(Potosi) Missouri could execute a transgender person next month. Amber McLaughlin, formerly Scott McLaughlin, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on January 3 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The 49-year-old was given the death sentence for the 2003 stabbing death of an ex-girlfriend in Earth City. McLaughlin...
Missouri Woman Shares Video of a Black Bear at Her Back Door
If someone knocks on your door, it's best to look and see who it is before you open. That was especially true for a Jefferson County, Missouri woman who shared video of a black bear who was lurking right outside of her back door. KMOV out of St. Louis shared...
The historic and unique George B. Hamilton House in Cuba, Missouri
George B. Hamilton House (January 2009).Photo byJERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In about the year 1896, the house of George B. Hamilton was built in Cuba, Missouri (Crawford County). It's an irregularly shaped house that's two and a half stories. The architectural style is Queen Anne. The detailing is Eastlake movement which style also carried over into interior furniture.
Sullivan Independent News
MSHP Investigators Assist In Betty Alexander Missing Case
Sullivan Police welcomed assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators with the case of missing Sullivan resident Betty Alexander, 73. Alexander vanished from her home at Center St. Apartments. Daughter Tonya Tolliver noticed she was missing. “We received communications from the MSHP offering to send investigators down to work with...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Man Accused Of Setting Home On Fire
A Sullivan man has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a home on fire in Washington County. The Daily Journal reported that Barrett Nathanial Duncan, 50, has been charged with second-degree arson and first-degree harassment. The fire occurred Dec. 7 in the 10,000 block of Pear Road. Duncan was...
myleaderpaper.com
Fox High student dies following accident on Hwy. 21
A Fox High School student died Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, following a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 in the Otto area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The Highway Patrol did not release the name of the 17-year-old from Fenton because he was a juvenile. Fox C-6 School District officials...
kjluradio.com
Crawford County man seriously injured after he crashes while fleeing from officers
A Crawford County man is seriously injured in a crash while fleeing from officers in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nicholas Jackson,24, of Cuba, was fleeing from law enforcement on I-44, near Rolla, Thursday morning, when he hit the back of another vehicle that had slowed down due to spike strips being on the road. Troopers say Jackson’s car then ran off the road, hit an embankment, crossed a grass separator, and overturned, coming to rest on the outer road of the interstate.
myleaderpaper.com
Police arrest man in Festus area for allegedly assaulting girlfriend
A Bonne Terre man recently was arrested in the Festus area for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident happened on Dec. 10. “We responded to a call at (Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City) about 10:15 p.m.,” he said. “A 21-year-old Bonne...
kfmo.com
Bismarck Man Struck by SUV on I55
(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Bismarck, 73 year old Terrence L. Ruck, is suffering serious injuries. He was hurt during a crash on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County while standing next to a pick up that was parked on the side of the highway following a previous accident it was involved in. Highway Patrol reports the crash that injured Ruck took place Wednesday morning at 12:41 just south of McNutt Street. An SUV, driven by a man from Perryville, 48 year old John T. Bishop, struck the front of the parked truck causing it's door to strike Ruck. After the collision both the truck and the SUV went off the left side of the road crashing into the cable median barrier. Ruck was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis, Bishop was not injured.
Comments / 0