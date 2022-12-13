Read full article on original website
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Man Accused Of Setting Home On Fire
A Sullivan man has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a home on fire in Washington County. The Daily Journal reported that Barrett Nathanial Duncan, 50, has been charged with second-degree arson and first-degree harassment. The fire occurred Dec. 7 in the 10,000 block of Pear Road. Duncan was...
Sullivan Independent News
MSHP Investigators Assist In Betty Alexander Missing Case
Sullivan Police welcomed assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators with the case of missing Sullivan resident Betty Alexander, 73. Alexander vanished from her home at Center St. Apartments. Daughter Tonya Tolliver noticed she was missing. “We received communications from the MSHP offering to send investigators down to work with...
