Avian influenza leads to death of 19,000 turkeys in southern Missouri
A virus that is highly contagious and fatal to poultry could cause the price of turkey to go up.
KYTV
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
kfmo.com
Ameren Missouri Looking to Raise Rates
(Jefferson City, MO) Officials with Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri have filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment clause charge on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs, net off system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four month period of June through September 2022. According to the Ameren Missouri filing the FAC for a residential customer using 1,017 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will increase from approximately $2.80 a month to approximately $6.37 a month. The proposed change would take effect on February 1, 2023. Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than December 23, 2022, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission in Jefferson City. Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel in Jefferson City at 1-866-922-2959, or the Public Service Commission Staff at 1-800-392-4211. Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.29 million electric customers in Missouri.
Indictment: Iron County man set fires in national forest, pointed crossbow at Forest Service officer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — An Iron County man has been indicted on accusations that he started fires in Mark Twain National Forest and pointed a crossbow at a Forest Service officer. Lucas G. Henson, 36, was indicted on Dec. 6 on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer, arson...
theijnews.com
Potosi R-3 School District Now Has Certified School Safety Specialist
Officer Aaron Harvey of the Potosi R-3 School District has received certification as a School Safety Specialist. Officer Harvey participated in the recent School Safety Academy sponsored by Missouri School Boards’ Association’s Center for Education Safety. The event was held in August, 2022, in Jefferson City and was designed to train and certify school safety coordinators. School safety personnel from 45 school districts throughout the state attended the Academy at no cost to local school districts.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs home burglarized, damaged
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a vacant home in the 300 block of Brookstone Valley in House Springs. The cost to replace the stolen items and repair damage to the home was estimated at $15,000, authorities reported. The owner of Proverbs 31 Properties, which...
Washington Missourian
Union pursuing new east-side roundabout
Union is starting the lengthy process of building its second roundabout on Denmark Road. The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, gave initial approval Dec. 5 to seeking a federal surface transportation grant for a roundabout project at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road, located just south of Highway 50. The full board approved the request Monday.
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Shop With A Cop A Big Success
(Farmington) The Walmart Super Center in Farmington was full of youngsters and first respondors this morning as day one of the St. Francois County Shop With a Cop program took place. Sheriff Dan Bullock says it was a great morning for everyone involved. The sheriff says they couldn’t do this...
Peek Inside One of the Fanciest Treehouses You’ll See in Missouri
I have pretty high standards for treehouses, but even I would admit this one is likely the fanciest you'll ever see in the state of Missouri and I have the pics to prove it. I have reason to believe this is an almost brand new Missouri treehouse on Airbnb. It's located just southwest of the St. Louis area in Innsbrook, Missouri. It's near the resort located in that area which means not only do you have a newly-built treehouse to enjoy, but also sailboats, golf, playgrounds and lazy river pools. Drool over the pics yourself.
myleaderpaper.com
Richwoods woman allegedly steals tools from De Soto-area homes
A 45-year-old Richwoods woman was arrested for allegedly stealing tools from homes in the 7500 block of Hwy. H and the 12000 block of Calico Drive. The two homes neighbor each other near the intersection west of De Soto, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were called to...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Man Accused Of Setting Home On Fire
A Sullivan man has been charged with arson after allegedly setting a home on fire in Washington County. The Daily Journal reported that Barrett Nathanial Duncan, 50, has been charged with second-degree arson and first-degree harassment. The fire occurred Dec. 7 in the 10,000 block of Pear Road. Duncan was...
mymoinfo.com
Transgender Inmate Scheduled To Be Executed
(Potosi) Missouri could execute a transgender person next month. Amber McLaughlin, formerly Scott McLaughlin, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on January 3 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The 49-year-old was given the death sentence for the 2003 stabbing death of an ex-girlfriend in Earth City. McLaughlin...
Missouri Woman Shares Video of a Black Bear at Her Back Door
If someone knocks on your door, it's best to look and see who it is before you open. That was especially true for a Jefferson County, Missouri woman who shared video of a black bear who was lurking right outside of her back door. KMOV out of St. Louis shared...
Man accused of stealing, burning vehicle in Jefferson County
A man accused of stealing and burning a vehicle in Jefferson County is behind bars.
Teen dies in Jefferson County crash
A 17-year-old boy died Wednesday morning in a Jefferson County highway crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
kfmo.com
Bismarck Man Struck by SUV on I55
(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Bismarck, 73 year old Terrence L. Ruck, is suffering serious injuries. He was hurt during a crash on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County while standing next to a pick up that was parked on the side of the highway following a previous accident it was involved in. Highway Patrol reports the crash that injured Ruck took place Wednesday morning at 12:41 just south of McNutt Street. An SUV, driven by a man from Perryville, 48 year old John T. Bishop, struck the front of the parked truck causing it's door to strike Ruck. After the collision both the truck and the SUV went off the left side of the road crashing into the cable median barrier. Ruck was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis, Bishop was not injured.
Washington Missourian
Light poles to be removed from fields
Union plans to remove aging wooden light poles at its older baseball and softball fields after one caused damage during 2021 storms. The city is not going to replace the poles at this time citing cost estimates that range from $50,000 to $80,000 for all 15 poles, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee at their Nov. 21 meeting.
Ozarks First.com
Fresh Baked Kringles from Price Cutter
Ready to start a new holiday tradition? How about these amazing, fresh baked Kringles! The Kringle is made out of Danish dough, a buttery dough with lots of layers, making it light and flaky. They have been around since the late 1800’s by immigrant Danish bakers. They have lots...
17-year-old from Fenton dies in single-vehicle crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Jefferson County. The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on southbound Missouri Route 21 near Four Ridge Road. The driver of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling too fast for the...
myleaderpaper.com
Police arrest man in Festus area for allegedly assaulting girlfriend
A Bonne Terre man recently was arrested in the Festus area for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident happened on Dec. 10. “We responded to a call at (Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City) about 10:15 p.m.,” he said. “A 21-year-old Bonne...
