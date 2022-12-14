Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Related
House of Dank Welcomes the Opening of Saginaw Location
SAGINAW, Mich - House of Dank, the rapidly expanding cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day, today, December 16th, in Saginaw. House of Dank will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
WNEM
Whitmer awards $8.4M to Missing Middle housing projects
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $8.4 million in grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties, the state said. “Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in...
Great Lakes Water Authority to provide $1.5M to Flint residents
FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) -- The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Board of Directors approved the transfer of more than $1.5 million in additional funding for Flint residents through its Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP).WRAP is a two-year program that aids eligible households through water bill credits, arrearage assistance, and water conservation assistance.The new WRAP Income Based Program (IBP) is one of the most impactful programs in the nation, offering bill credits based on household income and amount of the water and sewer bill. After bill credits are applied, the amount the household is expected to pay is three percent of...
This Saginaw church is a lifeline for neighbors in need
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s New Beginnings Ministries Outreach is more than a church; it’s a lifeline for the neighbors and community members who rely on it for food, clothing and other essential services during the holiday season and all year long. Every Sunday, dozens of families worship...
abc12.com
Flint Social Club offering free Christmas light drive-thru Carnival
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Social Club, thru the help of volunteers and donations, is hosting a free Christmas light drive-thru carnival Saturday night. Visitors can enjoy the light show from the warmth of their cars or take in the beauty of the lights in the open air. Hot chocolate will be provided for free, along with candy canes. A warming station will be set up, the public can get new gloves, hats, scarves and socks for kids. For those with pets, you can stop by the dog bone station.
lansingcitypulse.com
1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing
From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
WNEM
Flint's Got Talent Contest
A service dog was finally reunited with her family after she had been missing since Halloween night. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. A Grand Blanc Township hospital is...
abc12.com
Fire damages condemned Sunset Village Apartments in Flint
The Flint Fire Department extinguished flames at the condemned Sunset Village Apartments on the city's west side on Friday. Fire damages condemned Sunset Village Apartments in Flint. No injuries were reported, but multiple fire departments responded to put out the flames at the Sunset Village Apartments on Bradley Avenue around...
abc12.com
City of Flint cracks down on blight violators
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A renewed initiative is underway in the city of Flint against blight violators. Leading the charge is Flint employee Arnold Brown and he’s passionate about the city. It’s where he grew up and he knows how important living in a clean, safe community is to residents.
abc12.com
Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden
A steady stream of mourners streamed into the Berston Field House in Flint to remember Bryant "BB" Nolden, who saved the center from closing and served his community in innumerable ways. Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden. Community members prepared to say their final goodbyes to...
Have an old flag? Funeral home accepting flag donations for veteran cremations
BAY CITY, MI - Have an old, tattered and threadbare U.S. flag? Whatever you do, do not throw it in the trash - U.S. code mandates that the country’s flags be properly and respectfully disposed of. Skorupski Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services launched a new flag retirement program...
‘Symbol of hope’: Flint mayor invites community to city tree lighting ceremony
FLINT, MI — Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley invites the Flint community to attend the traditional tree lighting ceremony next week. The tree lighting is set to take place at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 outside Flint City Hall, 1101 Saginaw St. This year, the City of Flint’s Junior Mayors...
Engineering firm reaches settlement in Flint water case
Details of the agreement between the families and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN, were not publicly disclosed in federal court in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
WNEM
Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
WNEM
Porch pirate steals priceless keepsakes from Grand Blanc Twp. woman
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. “It means absolutely nothing to them, but obviously it means everything to us,” said Jane Bullard, the victim...
Saginaw Heritage senior Zar’ria Mitchell finds record-setting groove
SAGINAW, MI – On Christmas, Zar’ria Mitchell expects to see a familiar-shaped present under the tree. Because what parents promise, Santa delivers.
Check out the holiday events happening this weekend in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Celebrate the holiday season with these family-friendly events happening Friday through Sunday, Dec. 16-18, in and around Saginaw, Bay City and Midland:. Bay Chorale presents “Sing Joy” Friday, Dec. 16, at the historic State Theatre. The concert will feature a variety of joyful Christmas...
abc12.com
Cheers Market in Flint loses appeal to get liquor license back
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An embattled liquor store in Flint still can't sell alcoholic beverages after losing an appeal before the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. lost its liquor license in August after Flint police investigated allegations that the store sold alcohol to minors. The store appealed the license suspension, but was not successful.
Self-love focused Saginaw modeling company premiering docuseries
SAGINAW, MI - A documentary series following the saga of over 50 models from a Saginaw modeling agency is set to premiere this weekend. The first season of the Beauty in Me series will premiere at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at a special screening at 801 Joe Mann Boulevard in Midland. Tickets to the premiere are $15 each and can be purchased online.
'Monster' With Filed Teeth Kept Michigan Woman Captive For Weeks
He threatened to 'rip her throat out' with his teeth.
Comments / 0