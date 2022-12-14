ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Whitmer awards $8.4M to Missing Middle housing projects

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $8.4 million in grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties, the state said. “Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in...
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Great Lakes Water Authority to provide $1.5M to Flint residents

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) -- The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Board of Directors approved the transfer of more than $1.5 million in additional funding for Flint residents through its Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP).WRAP is a two-year program that aids eligible households through water bill credits, arrearage assistance, and water conservation assistance.The new WRAP Income Based Program (IBP) is one of the most impactful programs in the nation, offering bill credits based on household income and amount of the water and sewer bill. After bill credits are applied, the amount the household is expected to pay is three percent of...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint Social Club offering free Christmas light drive-thru Carnival

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Social Club, thru the help of volunteers and donations, is hosting a free Christmas light drive-thru carnival Saturday night. Visitors can enjoy the light show from the warmth of their cars or take in the beauty of the lights in the open air. Hot chocolate will be provided for free, along with candy canes. A warming station will be set up, the public can get new gloves, hats, scarves and socks for kids. For those with pets, you can stop by the dog bone station.
FLINT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing

From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Flint's Got Talent Contest

A service dog was finally reunited with her family after she had been missing since Halloween night. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. A Grand Blanc Township hospital is...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Fire damages condemned Sunset Village Apartments in Flint

The Flint Fire Department extinguished flames at the condemned Sunset Village Apartments on the city's west side on Friday. Fire damages condemned Sunset Village Apartments in Flint. No injuries were reported, but multiple fire departments responded to put out the flames at the Sunset Village Apartments on Bradley Avenue around...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

City of Flint cracks down on blight violators

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A renewed initiative is underway in the city of Flint against blight violators. Leading the charge is Flint employee Arnold Brown and he’s passionate about the city. It’s where he grew up and he knows how important living in a clean, safe community is to residents.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden

A steady stream of mourners streamed into the Berston Field House in Flint to remember Bryant "BB" Nolden, who saved the center from closing and served his community in innumerable ways. Mourners stream into Berston Field House to remember Bryant Nolden. Community members prepared to say their final goodbyes to...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Porch pirate steals priceless keepsakes from Grand Blanc Twp. woman

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside. “It means absolutely nothing to them, but obviously it means everything to us,” said Jane Bullard, the victim...
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Cheers Market in Flint loses appeal to get liquor license back

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An embattled liquor store in Flint still can't sell alcoholic beverages after losing an appeal before the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. lost its liquor license in August after Flint police investigated allegations that the store sold alcohol to minors. The store appealed the license suspension, but was not successful.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Self-love focused Saginaw modeling company premiering docuseries

SAGINAW, MI - A documentary series following the saga of over 50 models from a Saginaw modeling agency is set to premiere this weekend. The first season of the Beauty in Me series will premiere at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at a special screening at 801 Joe Mann Boulevard in Midland. Tickets to the premiere are $15 each and can be purchased online.
SAGINAW, MI

