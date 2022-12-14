Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
okcfox.com
Enid Police: Standoff ends in arrest of three people
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A standoff on Wednesday led to the arrest of multiple people in connection to a recent burglary, Enid police officers say. Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of E. Cherokee, Enid officers arrested 33-year-old Garland Manning after engaging in a standoff with him for over three hours.
TPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect accused of takeover-style robbery at Tulsa smoke shop
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of a takeover-style robbery at a local smoke shop in October. Robbery detectives have been working the case for two months now but have no big leads. They said it happened on Oct. 10, 2022, at...
Oklahoma attorney, alleged boyfriend/client face drug charges following search warrant
An Oklahoma attorney and her alleged boyfriend/client now find themselves on the wrong side of the law after Lincoln County deputies executed a search warrant on the attorney’s home.
Investigation Underway After 2 Stabbed In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating after officers say two people were stabbed on Friday morning. According to police the two people were stabbed near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue. Currently, the extent of the victim's injuries is unclear and officers have not yet said what led to the stabbing.
KOKI FOX 23
EXCLUSIVE | Man files federal lawsuit against City of Tulsa over alleged wrongful rape arrest
TULSA, Okla. — In a FOX23 Exclusive Investigation, a man has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Tulsa. The lawsuit alleges Timothy Hankins was wrongly arrested, charged and prosecuted for rape. FOX23′s Crime and Safety Reporter Abigail Dye has been investigating the case over the last couple...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City man arrested in connection to North Rockwell Avenue murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police and the U.S. Marshals Service teamed up to arrest an Oklahoma City man who was wanted for murder. Kevin Kees, 21, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Thursday for one count of first-degree murder. Police said Kees fatally shot Dillard...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police arrest man in connection to fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old boy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police arrested a man in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy earlier this year. Police said 22-year-old Sean Beals was arrested for first-degree murder on Friday. Demarcus Fuller Jr. was killed during a drive-by shooting on October 4,...
Investigators Release Details On Suspected OKC Bomb-Maker
Investigators have released new details on a man police said was making bombs at his Oklahoma City job. Troy Lee was arrested on Dec. 2 after police said they found a dozen bombs in various stages of completion, six of which were finished at his place of employement near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue.
okcfox.com
OKCPD continuing search for vehicle that hit, killed 43-year-old woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) is continuing their search for a vehicle that hit and killed a 43-year-old woman in early November. Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 2, a person later identified as Tammy Marie Wolfchief, was struck by a car while crossing the street near NW 1st Ter. and Penn.
KTUL
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged rapist likely in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sept. 23 at a family's home located in southern Washington County, Devyn Blake Horn allegedly committed first-degree rape on an unconscious woman victim. Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman ingested enough alcohol to be impaired, making her unable to consent. WCSO says she...
At Least 1 Moore Student Killed, Multiple Injured In SW OKC Crash
At least one student was killed and multiple other students were injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Moore Public Schools confirmed that Westmoore High School students were involved in the crash. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened at around 12:45 p.m. near...
Stillwater Police Asking For Help In Investigation After Man Found Stabbed To Death Under Bridge
Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, a gruesome discovery was made less than a mile from the Oklahoma State University campus by somebody who walked by. A man, police identified as 32-year-old Travis Chapman, was found stabbed to death under a bridge in Stillwater. Stillwater Police said the call started as...
okcfox.com
Body found in Stillwater, police investigating as homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning. Police responded to a call near 500 East Virginia in reference to a found body on Dec. 13 around 7:30 a.m. When SPD arrived, they determined the victim was dead and requested assistance...
blackchronicle.com
Embezzlment, RICO charges filed against Oklahoma contractor – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor filed a third round of charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from Oklahomans in several counties in exchange for construction projects he never completed. Michael Hanson, 42, is now charged with twenty-four (24) counts...
Homicide Victim Identified, Stillwater Police Investigating
Police identified a homicide victim found near 500 E. Virginia in Stillwater on Tuesday. The victim is 32-year-old Travis Chapman of Stillwater, police said. SPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit responded due to circumstances of the scene, police said. The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office, explained police.
Oklahoma City police release video in search for driver behind fatal hit-and-run
The Oklahoma City Police Department has released a video in the search for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident on Nov. 2.
OKC Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Apartment Shooting
Cell phone towers and a messaging app helped Oklahoma City police identify an accused killer. Police arrested Akevia Davis, 22, on Monday for the November 13th murder of Dillard Tornes, 34, at his northwest Oklahoma City apartment. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of first-degree murder.
KOCO
Westmoore student dead after multi-vehicle crash in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person died and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The person killed in the crash was a student at Westmoore High School, Moore Public Schools confirmed, adding multiple students were involved in the crash. Police told KOCO...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sapulpa High School Not Impacted by Drug Arrest in Parking Lot
Earlier this week, a routine traffic stop in the parking lot of the Sapulpa High School led to an arrest at around 9:30 am just after school had entered its day of activities but Superintendent Johnny Bixby praised the Sapulpa Police Department for handling the incident so that no student, parent, faculty of the school was involved or even knew it had occurred until after it was over. Bixby said that he learned of the traffic stop only after it was over and that showed the professionalism of the officers.
Oklahoma Man Arrested After Using A ‘Black Powder’ Pistol To Shoot At Victim’s Feet
TULSA, OK. – An Oklahoma man has been arrested after attempting to shoot a man in with a black powder pistol, according to police. On November 25, 2022, officers responded to a shots fired call at a home near Woodrow St. and N. Lewis Ave
Comments / 0