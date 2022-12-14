ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

okcfox.com

Enid Police: Standoff ends in arrest of three people

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A standoff on Wednesday led to the arrest of multiple people in connection to a recent burglary, Enid police officers say. Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of E. Cherokee, Enid officers arrested 33-year-old Garland Manning after engaging in a standoff with him for over three hours.
ENID, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Investigation Underway After 2 Stabbed In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating after officers say two people were stabbed on Friday morning. According to police the two people were stabbed near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue. Currently, the extent of the victim's injuries is unclear and officers have not yet said what led to the stabbing.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD continuing search for vehicle that hit, killed 43-year-old woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) is continuing their search for a vehicle that hit and killed a 43-year-old woman in early November. Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 2, a person later identified as Tammy Marie Wolfchief, was struck by a car while crossing the street near NW 1st Ter. and Penn.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Body found in Stillwater, police investigating as homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning. Police responded to a call near 500 East Virginia in reference to a found body on Dec. 13 around 7:30 a.m. When SPD arrived, they determined the victim was dead and requested assistance...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sapulpa High School Not Impacted by Drug Arrest in Parking Lot

Earlier this week, a routine traffic stop in the parking lot of the Sapulpa High School led to an arrest at around 9:30 am just after school had entered its day of activities but Superintendent Johnny Bixby praised the Sapulpa Police Department for handling the incident so that no student, parent, faculty of the school was involved or even knew it had occurred until after it was over. Bixby said that he learned of the traffic stop only after it was over and that showed the professionalism of the officers.
SAPULPA, OK

