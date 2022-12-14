ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keithville, LA

Two dead as tornado hits Louisiana town

By Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2Jlc_0jiB2tAV00

NEW YORK — A woman and her son were killed after a tornado swept through a Louisiana town, officials said.

“A young boy was found deceased in a wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed,” the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office said in a statement.

The boy’s mother was later found a street away from the family’s home in Keithville, Louisiana, officials said. She was “located under debris caused by a tornado,” according to a statement.

The victims were not identified.

The tornado was one of at least 13 that touched down in four states -- Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Mississippi -- overnight into Wednesday morning. At least five tornadoes were confirmed in north Texas.

More tornadoes were expected throughout the South on Wednesday, as the storm moves east.

First responders in Louisiana said they were continuing to search for other victims, although nobody else had been reported missing.

A man was also transported to a local hospital with injuries, officials said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southarkansassun.com

3 Dead In Louisiana As Severe Storm, Tornadoes Swept The State

Three people were killed after a severe storm that spawned tornadoes swept through Louisiana. More than a dozen were also left injured and thousands without electricity over the past few days, says Mueller. On December 14, the most recent fatality was reported in St. Charles Parish, just outside New Orleans....
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

La. officials warn about recall after dozens of horses become sick

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is alerting horse owners about recalled food that led to several cases of illnesses and deaths. According to officials, owners are being warned not to feed recalled Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes to horses. The impacted products...
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

At Least 3 Killed as Tornadoes Sweep Through Louisiana

A tornado killed at least one person in southeast Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, the latest casualty of a series of raging storms that have battered the area in recent days. A spokesperson for St. Charles Parish confirmed that at least one person had died and seven were injured, with the parish’s president, Matthew Jewell, declaring a state of emergency. “There is significant damage,” he said. The tornado continued its path towards New Orleans, with one local reporter in the city describing “roofing materials and building insulation flying out of the sky” on Twitter Wednesday evening. Hours earlier, the bodies of a mother and her young son were recovered from a Keithville home decimated by another tornado, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Parts of the state, along with sections of Alabama and Mississippi, remained on tornado watch into the night, with the National Weather Service calling it a “particularly dangerous situation.”Tornado damage in Montz @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/C4TFjFe9bw— David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) December 14, 2022 Read it at The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
LOUISIANA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Over 200 sick in multistate outbreak of norovirus linked to oysters from Texas

Over 200 people have been reported sick after an outbreak of norovirus in multiple states linked to oysters from Texas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Texas Department of State Health Services and other public health officials are investigating an outbreak of norovirus illnesses that has been linked to oysters out of Texas, according to a news release.
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. The Times of Shreveport reports that the Louisiana Gaming Commission on Thursday approved the sale of the former Diamond Jacks Casino to Foundation Gaming. “This is a day […]
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Declares a State of Emergency Following a Series of Tornadoes that Claimed at Least Two Lives, Damaged Homes, and Left Several People Injured

Louisiana Governor Declares a State of Emergency Following a Series of Tornadoes that Claimed at Least Two Lives, Damaged Homes, and Left Several People Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency following a series of tornadoes that claimed the lives of at least two. The storms damaged homes and left several people injured across the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar

Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy