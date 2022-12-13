Read full article on original website
OHP To Set Up Checkpoints Around Tulsa County To Stop Impaired Drivers
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering with local law enforcement to get impaired drivers off the roads. OHP's ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Glenpool Police Department to set up checkpoints in Tulsa County. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Friday with...
KOKI FOX 23
Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
Child in critical condition after getting hit by car at Rhema Lights
The child and his family were crossing the street to see the lights when the child was hit by a car. The boy is in critical condition.
Muskogee Lighthorse police investigate shooting in Creek County
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/16/22: The Muskogee Lighthorse police are investigating a shooting that happened at a home on West 69th Street. We do not know how many people were involved. The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave...
KTUL
Suspect arrested after stealing homeless man's truck, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A suspect has been arrested after stealing a homeless man's truck, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police say the incident began on Tuesday, when Steven Matias approached the victim's truck around 10 p.m. and started looking inside the truck. The victim told Matias that...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man arrested following traffic stop near Sapulpa High School
SAPULPA, Okla. — A man is in custody after a traffic stop ended in the Sapulpa High School parking lot. The officer initiated the traffic stop over an expired temporary tag. The driver, 38-year-old Kenneth Toney of Tulsa, pulled into the parking lot. Toney had drugs and a stolen...
Creek County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave Friday morning. Creek County sheriff’s deputies have not said what the incident is or if anyone was hurt. Deputies do have a person detained but have...
‘There’s a lot of people that are going to miss him,’ Stillwater Police investigate possible murder after body found
On Tuesday morning, Stillwater Police officers responded to a call about a body found under a bridge near Virginia and Perkins. There, they found the body of 32-year-old Travis Chapman.
KOCO
Friends, family mourn loss of Stillwater man found dead under bridge
STILLWATER, Okla. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Stillwater man who was found dead under a bridge. Authorities are now investigating the death as a homicide. Police said a passerby was walking in the area when they saw a man unresponsive under the bridge. That’s...
okcfox.com
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged rapist likely in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sept. 23 at a family's home located in southern Washington County, Devyn Blake Horn allegedly committed first-degree rape on an unconscious woman victim. Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman ingested enough alcohol to be impaired, making her unable to consent. WCSO says she...
Deadly Crash Closes Portion Of Highway 99 In Osage County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a deadly crash has closed a portion of Highway 99 in Osage County. According to troopers, all lanes of Highway 99 are closed at County Road 5270 while troopers investigate the fatal crash. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or how...
Oklahoma gas prices continue to decrease giving some budget relief
Oklahoma is averaging $2.69 per gallon of average gas, which is even 20 cents cheaper than last December.
Parent of missing child found, Owasso police investigating
Owasso police posted on Facebook about a young child being found at the 98 Apartments shortly before 8 p.m.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Thieves steal from 3 Tulsa businesses overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The manager at Big Baby Rolls & Donuts said surveillance video shows two different burglars breaking into the store over the last two nights, each taking a register. One burglar used a rock to shatter one door and one used a shuffleboard puck to shatter the second door.
Oklahoma attorney, alleged boyfriend/client face drug charges following search warrant
An Oklahoma attorney and her alleged boyfriend/client now find themselves on the wrong side of the law after Lincoln County deputies executed a search warrant on the attorney’s home.
Oklahoma Man Arrested After Using A ‘Black Powder’ Pistol To Shoot At Victim’s Feet
TULSA, OK. – An Oklahoma man has been arrested after attempting to shoot a man in with a black powder pistol, according to police. On November 25, 2022, officers responded to a shots fired call at a home near Woodrow St. and N. Lewis Ave
Tulsa Man Working To Build Tiny Home Neighborhood For People Who Have Been Homeless
A Tulsa man is the driving force behind what will be a new neighborhood of tiny homes. It's going to be called Eden Village and it's housing for people who have been homeless. The neighborhood is planned for land near 61st West Avenue, off Charles Page Boulevard, near the Sandy Park Apartments.
Price hikes issued for ONG customers
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission just issued new price hikes on Oklahoma Natural Gas customers for the third time in 2022.
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
okcfox.com
Public memorial for Oklahoma Club Q victim at All Souls Unitarian Church
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friends and family are remembering a Broken Arrow man killed in the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub last month. All Souls Unitarian Church is hosting a public memorial Friday for 28-year-old Daniel Aston. During the service, the minister will address hate crimes against...
