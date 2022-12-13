Read full article on original website
Related
Growing, Eating, and Educating with NanBop Farm: Winter to Spring Chickens
Farm director Andrea Bushre is telling us all about how our NanBop chickens will be housed and taken care of during these long, cold winter months.
Download: Spring/Summer 2024 In Season Look Book
The hottest place to be this summer was outside—literally and figuratively. August 2022 was the world’s sixth-warmest August in 143 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The languorous month capped off the Northern Hemisphere’s second-hottest meteorological summer on record at 2.07 degrees Fahrenheit above average, behind Summer 2020. It was the third-warmest U.S. summer in the 128 years on record. Record-breaking weather was a global phenomenon this summer. Europe had its hottest metrological summer to date. The U.K. reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time in July. China endured a heatwave that lasted more than two months and...
Holiday horticulture tips...
The smell of pine and fir is a reminder that the holidays are full of horticulture. Keep your plants (and your thumbs) green by following these simple holiday horticulture tips: • Keep poinsettias out of reach of children and pets. While serious damage is not likely to occur, the sap that oozes from broken stems can create a rash. • Poinsettias can be saved at the end of the season...
aarp.org
ICYMI - Downsizing & Decluttering Your Home--FREE Webinar 12.1.22
The holidays are here! This is the time of year when LOTS of stuff comes into you home. Also many of us are working from home or caring for a loved one and finding that we’re drowning in “stuff”?. This is a great time to starting sorting...
townandstyle.com
Houseplants for the Holidays
Plants are a great way to bring a natural touch of color to your home during the holidays. This winter, we’re looking beyond the classic poinsettia. There are many other houseplants that can add some cheer and bring a unique touch to your holiday decor. amaryllis. These beautiful colorful...
inspiredbythis.com
Our Editor’s Comprehensive Holiday Gift Guide
This is your one stop shop for gift giving this year. Maybe you have just one more person on your list, or maybe you haven’t even started your shopping. Either way, we’re here to support you and your budget this season. Our list is compiled with things for every gift exchange you encounter at your holiday parties. A lot of these things we use ourselves, so we guarantee you’ll be able to cross off at least one person on your list after reading through our holiday gift guide.
flowerpatchfarmhouse.com
Succession Planting Flowers – Get Blooms All Summer Long!
Are you plotting your summer flower garden in the cold of winter or has spring sprung and it’s time to get planting? If you want a garden that will bloom all summer long, you need to learn the art of succession planting flowers. Succession planting is a simple gardening...
Comments / 0