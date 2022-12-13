Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Majority of voters say Trump and MAGA Republicans are biggest losers of midterm elections: Poll
A majority of voters have named former President Donald Trump the biggest loser of the 2022 midterm cycle, raising questions about his electoral strength as he launches a third White House bid. About 20% of voters say Trump was the “clear loser” in the midterm elections, with another 14% saying...
BBC
US presidential election 2024: Democrats who might challenge Biden
He's the oldest president in US history and his approval ratings have stalled in the low 40s. Is President Joe Biden ripe for a primary challenge in 2024?. Donald Trump, the man he defeated two years ago, has just announced he will run for the White House again. But both...
newsnationnow.com
Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians
(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
Republicans have a post-election epiphany on mail voting
There’s just one main hurdle: Donald Trump isn’t ready to drop his attack on the method.
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Democrats Allowed 24 Republican House Candidates to Run Unopposed
Democrats did not field candidates against 24 Republican nominations for the House of Representatives in the recent midterm elections. As a result, some candidates ran totally unopposed. Republicans will have a majority in the House when the next Congress convenes in January but it's not clear how slim the margins...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Growing number of Republicans view Trump unfavourably and want new leadership for GOP, poll finds
Republican voters appear to be shifting their gaze from Donald Trump as new polling shows the twice-impeached ex-president remaining at the centre of GOP politics was a significant motivating factor for voters who turned out for Democrats in last month’s midterm elections.A survey of 1,160 registered voters obtained by The Independent reveals that the attention still given to Mr Trump and his self-styled “Make America Great Again” movement a full two years after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden helped drive voters to the polls with the intent of stopping his allies from winning offices at the state...
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 12.6.22
* Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election is today, and polls close at 7 p.m. eastern. The latest polling suggests incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrow edge over Republican Herschel Walker, but both parties agree the contest is likely to be very close. * On a related note,...
The Democrat the election left behind
Sure, Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt. But Steve Sisolak did it first. For decades Republicans have had a built-in advantage in the race for governor, because in Nevada elections are conducted in the middle of a president’s term, when turnout traditionally has been lower. Sisolak’s defeat of Laxalt in 2018 marked the first time Nevada elected a Democratic governor since Bob Miller won reelection in 1994.
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
How Democrats won the midterms
Democrats defied expectations up and down the ballot in 2022 despite facing historic headwinds and other challenges going into the midterms. Throughout the year, Democrats braced for losses as Republicans worked to tie the party’s candidates over a plethora of issues including rising inflation, crime and the flow of migrants over the southern border. President…
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania Republicans reconsider mail-in voting in wake of midterm losses
Some Pennsylvania GOP members are beginning to reconsider their party’s stance on mail-in voting as the party reckons with major losses in the midterm elections that may be partly attributable to their aversion to the practice. Over the last two years, Republican lawmakers and candidates in the Keystone State...
Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP
The Republicans who lost their races for Michigan's top three statewide offices after promoting falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election are not planning to go quietly.Two of the candidates who denied President Joe Biden's victory in the state have announced plans to run for the position that leads the state GOP, while the third has said she is considering a challenge for the top post.That is raising concerns within the party after it suffered a drubbing in Michigan, a perennial political battleground that is poised to play a pivotal role in the 2024 presidential race. Their attempts to gain...
Democrats gain three trifectas, Republicans lose one in 2022 elections
As a result of the 2022 elections, there will be at least 22 Republican trifectas, 17 Democratic trifectas, and 10 divided governments where neither party had trifecta control. Alaska’s trifecta status remains unclear. Before the election, Alaska was under divided government. State government trifecta is a term to describe...
After final Trump-backed midterm loss, Senate Republicans bemoan weak nominees
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Republicans on Wednesday blamed their loss in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election on several factors directly tied to former President Donald Trump, beginning with the scandal-plagued celebrity he chose as their candidate.
Elections: The Politics of Abortion
Voters in the United States have already begun to cast their ballots for the House of Representatives, Senate, and scores of state and local offices this year. As Election Day approaches, here’s a look at voters’ issue priorities, based primarily on a Pew Research Center survey conducted Oct. 10-16, 2022.
