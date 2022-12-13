ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

newsnationnow.com

Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians

(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
ARIZONA STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Growing number of Republicans view Trump unfavourably and want new leadership for GOP, poll finds

Republican voters appear to be shifting their gaze from Donald Trump as new polling shows the twice-impeached ex-president remaining at the centre of GOP politics was a significant motivating factor for voters who turned out for Democrats in last month’s midterm elections.A survey of 1,160 registered voters obtained by The Independent reveals that the attention still given to Mr Trump and his self-styled “Make America Great Again” movement a full two years after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden helped drive voters to the polls with the intent of stopping his allies from winning offices at the state...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 12.6.22

* Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election is today, and polls close at 7 p.m. eastern. The latest polling suggests incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrow edge over Republican Herschel Walker, but both parties agree the contest is likely to be very close. * On a related note,...
GEORGIA STATE
Nevada Current

The Democrat the election left behind

Sure, Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt. But Steve Sisolak did it first. For decades Republicans have had a built-in advantage in the race for governor, because in Nevada elections are conducted in the middle of a president’s term, when turnout traditionally has been lower. Sisolak’s defeat of Laxalt in 2018 marked the first time Nevada elected a Democratic governor since Bob Miller won reelection in 1994.
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

How Democrats won the midterms

Democrats defied expectations up and down the ballot in 2022 despite facing historic headwinds and other challenges going into the midterms.  Throughout the year, Democrats braced for losses as Republicans worked to tie the party’s candidates over a plethora of issues including rising inflation, crime and the flow of migrants over the southern border. President…
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP

The Republicans who lost their races for Michigan's top three statewide offices after promoting falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election are not planning to go quietly.Two of the candidates who denied President Joe Biden's victory in the state have announced plans to run for the position that leads the state GOP, while the third has said she is considering a challenge for the top post.That is raising concerns within the party after it suffered a drubbing in Michigan, a perennial political battleground that is poised to play a pivotal role in the 2024 presidential race. Their attempts to gain...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sheeraz Qurban

Elections: The Politics of Abortion

Voters in the United States have already begun to cast their ballots for the House of Representatives, Senate, and scores of state and local offices this year. As Election Day approaches, here’s a look at voters’ issue priorities, based primarily on a Pew Research Center survey conducted Oct. 10-16, 2022.

