FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooke Berry transfers to Montana State from New Mexico
BOZEMAN- Brooke Berry, a 6-foot guard from Billings and a former Skyview High School standout, has transferred from the University of New Mexico to join the Montana State women's basketball program, announced Ellen Kreighbaum Women's Head Basketball Coach Tricia Binford. Berry will join the Bobcats spring semester and will sit...
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help
Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
EWW! Billings Area Has Some of the Absolute Worst Stinky Places
Have you ever woken up in Billings and just hated the smell? I'm talking some awful stenches that make it seem like something awful is burning up, or maybe even something much viler, depending on where you live of course. I think I have a few places in and around Billings that are just awful smelling. This is not to say that these places are bad, just stinky.
More snow in the forecast, Blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY
More snow in the forecast through Thursday with blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY.
Montana Rescue Mission seeing more people, needs items for winter
Lundgren says there has been a huge uptick in homelessness recently across the nation—which is putting a strain on resources.
Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings
The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
Vets of Montana Need Very Simple Wishlist Filled This Week in Billings
This charity is asking the Billings greater area to fulfill these Christmas wishes and they are so easy to accomplish. Let’s get all of the stars filled and give back to our vets and their families. Some of these lists include sweatpants, socks, gloves, hats, dog food and treats. This stuff is easy to get and it feels great to help others in need! Make sure to grab an ornament, so you know exactly what to gift.
Multiple shots fired in alley in 200 block of Broadwater in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple shots were fired in the alley in the 200 block of Broadwater in Billings early Thursday around 1:40 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there were no known witnesses of the shooting; however, a security video recording two people exchanging gunfire. BPD said neither...
Need help with your heat bill this winter? Here are a few options
For low-income households, there may be times when they must choose from certain necessities. That can mean choosing to buy groceries over their energy bill. Fortunately, they can utilize a few resources to stay warm during the colder months. There are several options for Energy Assistance from district 7 of...
We Asked, You Said… These are the Worst Traffic Lights in Billings
Traffic is probably one of our favorite things to complain about. Billings is growing and one of those growing pains is dealing with congested roads. Roundabouts - love 'em or hate 'em - are proven to help traffic, but they can't put them everywhere. So, stoplights it is. We're all...
Protesters rally over NorthWestern Energy's natural gas plant in Laurel
The resource council and others say the city and county allowed the project to move forward on land zoned for agriculture.
I-90 WB passing lane blocked near Billings due to crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked near Billings due to a crash. The crash is located at 0.50 mile east of Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452 at mile-marker 452, Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map shows. Road conditions are snowy and icy.
Billings residents prepare for anticipated snow; shovel business booming
Ice melt, ice scrapers for a car, snow blowers and shovels were on the list for shoppers at the hardware store Monday.
Parents eying new boundaries for elementary schools in Billings
The distance from the Stichman's home to Rose Park Elementary is nearly double the distance from their house to Poly Drive — something that Tad can't make sense of.
Billings Man Fights Truck Thief; Jumps On Moving Stolen Truck, Bashes Thief With Sledgehammer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It sounds like an action movie. When Billings resident Tim Payne grabbed the side of his own moving stolen truck and started bashing the driver with a shovel and a sledgehammer last week, he said he was full of adrenaline, but not the type of adrenaline he was used to.
[Breaking] Robbery at Maverick Casino on 14th St W in Billings
Tonight around 5:01 PM, Billings Police responded to Maverick Casino at 710 14th Street West in Billings for a call of a robbery. The male suspect reportedly entered the casino wearing all black, and pointed a handgun at an employee, taking an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described...
Family seeking answers in Crow Agency apparent hit-and-run
A family is searching for answers in the death of Elsie Little Light, 39, who was killed by a vehicle on I-90 near Crow Agency last week.
Will Billings have a white Christmas in 2022?
Many residents in the Billings area may be wondering whether they can expect snow on Christmas. The National Weather Service in Billings released their predictions determining if there will be a “white” Christmas this year. Billings usually has a white Christmas about 49% of the time. The likelihood...
