ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Brooke Berry transfers to Montana State from New Mexico

BOZEMAN- Brooke Berry, a 6-foot guard from Billings and a former Skyview High School standout, has transferred from the University of New Mexico to join the Montana State women's basketball program, announced Ellen Kreighbaum Women's Head Basketball Coach Tricia Binford. Berry will join the Bobcats spring semester and will sit...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help

Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

EWW! Billings Area Has Some of the Absolute Worst Stinky Places

Have you ever woken up in Billings and just hated the smell? I'm talking some awful stenches that make it seem like something awful is burning up, or maybe even something much viler, depending on where you live of course. I think I have a few places in and around Billings that are just awful smelling. This is not to say that these places are bad, just stinky.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings

The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Vets of Montana Need Very Simple Wishlist Filled This Week in Billings

This charity is asking the Billings greater area to fulfill these Christmas wishes and they are so easy to accomplish. Let’s get all of the stars filled and give back to our vets and their families. Some of these lists include sweatpants, socks, gloves, hats, dog food and treats. This stuff is easy to get and it feels great to help others in need! Make sure to grab an ornament, so you know exactly what to gift.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Multiple shots fired in alley in 200 block of Broadwater in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple shots were fired in the alley in the 200 block of Broadwater in Billings early Thursday around 1:40 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there were no known witnesses of the shooting; however, a security video recording two people exchanging gunfire. BPD said neither...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Need help with your heat bill this winter? Here are a few options

For low-income households, there may be times when they must choose from certain necessities. That can mean choosing to buy groceries over their energy bill. Fortunately, they can utilize a few resources to stay warm during the colder months. There are several options for Energy Assistance from district 7 of...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

I-90 WB passing lane blocked near Billings due to crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked near Billings due to a crash. The crash is located at 0.50 mile east of Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452 at mile-marker 452, Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map shows. Road conditions are snowy and icy.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Will Billings have a white Christmas in 2022?

Many residents in the Billings area may be wondering whether they can expect snow on Christmas. The National Weather Service in Billings released their predictions determining if there will be a “white” Christmas this year. Billings usually has a white Christmas about 49% of the time. The likelihood...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy