Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
The Cleveland Browns aren't playing on Sunday or Monday. But they will play. What to know
Deshaun Watson will make his regular season home debut in Week 15 after going 1-1 in his first two weeks as the starting quarterback following his 11-game suspension. And the Baltimore Ravens will greet him in Cleveland. Watson was better against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 than he was...
Joe Burrow offers advice for Browns fans who want to root for Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t opposed to in-state fans of the Cleveland Browns coming on over and hopping on the bandwagon. After beating the Browns last weekend, Burrow fielded a question about the fanbases and if he could be able or willing to convert fans to the other side of the Battle of Ohio.
Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival
The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State reveals uniform for Peach Bowl against No. 1 Georgia
Ohio State revealed its Peach Bowl threads Thursday afternoon, sharing the classic uniforms on their official Twitter account. The uniform features a gray and scarlet striped sleeve and a white torso with the Peach Bowl patch on the left shoulder. With Ohio sports betting coming at the end of the...
iheart.com
Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies
(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
iheart.com
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
Big Ten Football Player Of The Year Announced Thursday
The 2022 college football regular season has come to an end, which means it's time to hand out some awards. On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten announced its player of the year. The honor went to Michigan running back Blake Corum, who dominated for much of the regular season until an injury sidelined him.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Elite Young Cornerback Picks Michigan
Michigan's 2025 class is officially off and running with the pledge of an elite Florida defensive back.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeremiah Smith, 5-star prospect and nation's top WR for 2024, reveals B1G commitment
Jeremiah Smith is a 5-star wide receiver and a game-changer in the 2024 recruiting class. On Wednesday, he dropped his commitment. Listed at 6-foot-3, Smith is rated as the No. 1 WR for 2024 by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 2 overall prospect in the country.
WSU’s Daiyan Henley declares for 2023 NFL Draft
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley announced his departure from Pullman and the Washington State Cougars on Friday. In a social media post, Henley announced he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Henley had a phenomenal season with the Cougs in 2022. He was selected to the All-Pac-12 Defensive First Team was also named a finalist...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
New Snow Forecast Released Ahead Of Bills' Home Game vs. Dolphins
A matchup between the top two teams in the AFC East this Saturday night could be made even more interesting by a massive snowstorm. According to the most recent reports by the National Weather Service, more than nine inches of snow is being forecasted to fall in Buffalo by kickoff of Bills ...
Colin Cowherd's Message For Ohio State Fans Going Viral
Colin Cowherd has a message for Ohio State fans ahead of this year's College Football Playoff. In response to a tweet praising the Buckeyes' recent recruiting efforts, the Fox Sports analyst reminded the Ohio State faithful of their recent blowout loss to the Michigan Wolverines. "Michigan 45 v Ohio State...
The Ringer
NFL Mock Draft: The Texans, Colts, and Panthers Add Their QBs of the Future
We’re still very early into the NFL draft process, and the Senior Bowl, the combine, and the league’s free agency free-for-all are sure to shake things up dramatically. But that isn’t going to keep us from taking an early look at what the first round could look like—from quarterback-team pairings to where this year’s class of playmaking receivers might land. Here’s The Ringer’s Mock Draft 1.0.
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Doubts Kyler Murray's NFL Future: 'He's Not Getting Better'
Colin Cowherd: “I get it, everybody just wants to blow it up [the Cardinals]. In the NFL that’s always the answer, ‘FIRE KLIFF KINGSBURY.’ But I went back— since February 28th: Kyler Murray’s agent says he won’t play without a new contract, DeAndre Hopkins suspended the first six games of the season, Kyler Murray gets a massive deal, there’s a homework clause removed from his contract, Marquise Brown fractures his foot, Kyler Murray gets hurt and misses two games, Zach Ertz tears his ACL, then Kyler Murray gets carted off… Who could win with that?? I don’t think Kingsbury is Sean Payton or Andy Reid either, but Kyler Murray’s trajectory – and I was a huge supporter, I said he throws the prettiest ball in the league – but things have changed with new information. His trajectory has gone from ‘dynamic, ascending, and electric’ to ‘he gets hurt a lot, he doesn’t love watching film, he’s small and doesn’t like to get hit, he’s sort of aloof, and he’s not getting better.' You can blame Kingsbury, but Kliff recruited him out of high school, and went to the franchise and said ‘DRAFT HIM, MOVE OFF JOSH ROSEN.’ He has been his biggest supporter. You can knock Kingsbury to the street but you’re not getting Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, or Lincoln Riley for this job. Kyler Murray’s current trajectory is not a great gig. This organization gave Kyler Murray $230 million and that contract hasn’t started yet. He increasingly does not want to get hit and he is small. I had a former player tell me Russell Wilson ‘doesn’t mind’ getting hit, Kyler ‘doesn’t like it at all.’ This is not a great job at all now. If Sean Payton had to choose between Justin Herbert or Kyler Murray, I can tell you right now who he’ll choose.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL Week 15 TV coverage maps
Philadelphia will look to inch closer toward a division title while maintaining its hold on the. and home-field advantage. The Eagles are headed to Chicago Sunday to face the rebuilding Bears, and second-year quarterback, Justin Fields. Fans in the Windy City are hoping the former Ohio State star can duplicate...
