Stolen car plows through northeast Memphis apartment, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A northeast Memphis apartment home was destroyed after a stolen car crashed through it early Wednesday morning.

The apartment is in the 5700 of Faulkner Ridge, near Sycamore View.

Memphis Fire confirmed they received a call about the car plowing into the home at 3:05 a.m.

No one was taken to the hospital, and no injuries were reported.

Memphis Police also responded to the scene. They said the driver of the car that hit the apartment fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police later confirmed that car was stolen.

The car slammed through the living room.

A mother and daughter who live there told FOX13 they’re thankful to be alive.

FOX13 is working to get more details on the crash.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.