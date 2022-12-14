ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Stolen car plows through northeast Memphis apartment, police say

By Carolyn Cerda, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GvH3y_0jiArCN900

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A northeast Memphis apartment home was destroyed after a stolen car crashed through it early Wednesday morning.

The apartment is in the 5700 of Faulkner Ridge, near Sycamore View.

Memphis Fire confirmed they received a call about the car plowing into the home at 3:05 a.m.

No one was taken to the hospital, and no injuries were reported.

Memphis Police also responded to the scene. They said the driver of the car that hit the apartment fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police later confirmed that car was stolen.

The car slammed through the living room.

A mother and daughter who live there told FOX13 they’re thankful to be alive.

FOX13 is working to get more details on the crash.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Two juveniles dead after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young people were pronounced dead on the scene after a shooting at Raines Road and Kirby Parkway. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting a little after 1 a.m. A male and female juvenile died from their injuries. Police say the suspect(s) were in a dark-colored sedan.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced dead on the scene after being in an officer-involved shooting in Parkway Village on Friday night. At around 11:45 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a suspicious white Infiniti in the area of American Way and Goodlett Road. The officers tried to do a traffic stop, but the car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent night in Memphis leaves several dead, injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting. Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place. Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis firetruck involved in deadly crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after getting into an MFD-involved car accident on Getwell Road. A little after 3 a.m., the Memphis Fire Department was working the scene of a crash at 240 and Getwell. According to MPD, the fire engine was struck by a vehicle. One person inside the car was pronounced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman reports ‘terrifying’ downtown robbery attempt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman said she was getting a ride home from a friend in downtown Memphis when a vehicle pulled in front of their car, and three people in masks with a gun emerged. She said it happened Sunday around 1 a.m. They were on Huling turning onto Front Street when she says […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man rams into two Memphis Police cars, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after causing more than $10,000 worth of damage to Memphis Police cars, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that an officer was trying to talk to 21-year-old Jehu Cruz just after 1 a.m. outside of a strip mall on Winchester Road on November 26.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

5 critically injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers arrived at a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. at Springdale Creek Apartments just before 8 p.m. Two men...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Child injured in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was injured Thursday night after being shot in Binghampton. According to the Memphis Police Department, the juvenile was shot in the 100 block of Eastview Dr. around 10 p.m. The girl was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD has a suspect,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Juveniles arrested for Tipton County burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department has put an end to a string of burglaries, thefts and vandalism by arresting three juveniles Friday. According to reports, the crimes were targeted primarily at the Forrest Hill Golf Course, which is located at 200 Kubo Rd. in Drummonds. The crimes happened over a three-week period. […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Child’s body found buried in Arkansas home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a six-year-old boy was found under a hallway floor inside a home in Lee County, Arkansas on Friday. Around 10:45 p.m., Lee County deputies called special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to the scene located in Moro. Police say that based on findings, it is […]
LEE COUNTY, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
124K+
Followers
137K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy