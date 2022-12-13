ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

tn.gov

Law Enforcement Task Force

The Law Enforcement Task Force will meet on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. (Central Time) in House Hearing Room I of the Cordell Hull Building located at 425 Rep. John Lewis Way N., Nashville, Tennessee. The Task Force will consider the items on its agenda.
NASHVILLE, TN
tn.gov

Tennessee State Museum Explores the Histories and Legacies of Rosenwald Schools in Two Exhibitions in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — December 15, 2022 — In the early 20th century, a historic collaboration led to the building of nearly 5,000 public schools in the Southeastern United States to improve education opportunities for African American students. In 2023, the Tennessee State Museum will focus on sharing the histories and legacies of what were known as Rosenwald schools, with two temporary exhibitions.
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

State Plan Advisory Group Meeting

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) will be convening via Teams with the State Plan Advisory Group, identified in Tenn. Code Ann. § 49-1-619, on Dec. 16, 2022, at 3:15-4:45 p.m. CT. to gather feedback regarding required revisions to Tennessee’s State Plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act. Meeting details are provided below:
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA, Inc. to Establish Manufacturing Operations in Overton County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA, Inc. officials announced today the company will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. By establishing its presence in Tennessee,...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
tn.gov

Talent Solutions Forum - Apprenticeships

Join us for the next Talent Solutions Forum to learn how employers leverage apprenticeship programs to attract, prepare, and retain their workforce, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (CST) at Nashville State Community College. Nashville State Community College. 120 White Bridge Road Building H -...
NASHVILLE, TN
tn.gov

Tennessee Tourism Announces What's New in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (Dec. 15, 2022) Tennessee promises unique experiences in 2023 with new attractions, restaurants, distilleries, hotels, exhibits, milestone anniversaries and renovations, as well as trends with farm stays that take relaxing and learning new skills to the next level, chef-driven restaurants and hands-on experiences. NEW RESTAURANTS &...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Tennessee and National Agricultural Statistics Service Celebrate 80-Year Partnership

NASHVILLE—The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is celebrating 80 years of partnership with USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) to support and provide timely, accurate, and beneficial statistics in service to agriculture. NASS works closely with state departments of agriculture to support their agricultural data needs. “TDA is pleased...
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

TDOE Awards Over $800K for Middle School STEM, CTE Career Exploration Start-Up & Expansion, and High School School-Based Enterprise Grants

34 Districts to Receive Grant Funding to Boost Postsecondary Success. Nashville, TN— Today, the Tennessee Department of Education announced over $800,000 in grant funding has been awarded to 34 districts for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, middle school career and technical education (CTE), and high school school-based enterprise projects.   
TENNESSEE STATE
tn.gov

Comptroller’s Office Launches Redesigned Property Assessment Data Webpage

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has redesigned its most popular webpage with a new look and simplified search component. The updated webpage also features a responsive design for display on mobile devices. The Tennessee Property Assessment Data (formerly Real Estate Assessment Data) webpage receives more than 20,000 visitors per day....
TENNESSEE STATE

