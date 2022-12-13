Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
tn.gov
Law Enforcement Task Force
The Law Enforcement Task Force will meet on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. (Central Time) in House Hearing Room I of the Cordell Hull Building located at 425 Rep. John Lewis Way N., Nashville, Tennessee. The Task Force will consider the items on its agenda.
tn.gov
Tennessee State Museum Explores the Histories and Legacies of Rosenwald Schools in Two Exhibitions in 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — December 15, 2022 — In the early 20th century, a historic collaboration led to the building of nearly 5,000 public schools in the Southeastern United States to improve education opportunities for African American students. In 2023, the Tennessee State Museum will focus on sharing the histories and legacies of what were known as Rosenwald schools, with two temporary exhibitions.
tn.gov
State Plan Advisory Group Meeting
The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) will be convening via Teams with the State Plan Advisory Group, identified in Tenn. Code Ann. § 49-1-619, on Dec. 16, 2022, at 3:15-4:45 p.m. CT. to gather feedback regarding required revisions to Tennessee’s State Plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act. Meeting details are provided below:
tn.gov
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA, Inc. to Establish Manufacturing Operations in Overton County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA, Inc. officials announced today the company will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. By establishing its presence in Tennessee,...
tn.gov
Talent Solutions Forum - Apprenticeships
Join us for the next Talent Solutions Forum to learn how employers leverage apprenticeship programs to attract, prepare, and retain their workforce, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (CST) at Nashville State Community College. Nashville State Community College. 120 White Bridge Road Building H -...
tn.gov
Tennessee Tourism Announces What's New in 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (Dec. 15, 2022) Tennessee promises unique experiences in 2023 with new attractions, restaurants, distilleries, hotels, exhibits, milestone anniversaries and renovations, as well as trends with farm stays that take relaxing and learning new skills to the next level, chef-driven restaurants and hands-on experiences. NEW RESTAURANTS &...
tn.gov
Tennessee and National Agricultural Statistics Service Celebrate 80-Year Partnership
NASHVILLE—The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is celebrating 80 years of partnership with USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) to support and provide timely, accurate, and beneficial statistics in service to agriculture. NASS works closely with state departments of agriculture to support their agricultural data needs. “TDA is pleased...
tn.gov
TDOE Awards Over $800K for Middle School STEM, CTE Career Exploration Start-Up & Expansion, and High School School-Based Enterprise Grants
34 Districts to Receive Grant Funding to Boost Postsecondary Success. Nashville, TN— Today, the Tennessee Department of Education announced over $800,000 in grant funding has been awarded to 34 districts for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, middle school career and technical education (CTE), and high school school-based enterprise projects.
tn.gov
Comptroller’s Office Launches Redesigned Property Assessment Data Webpage
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has redesigned its most popular webpage with a new look and simplified search component. The updated webpage also features a responsive design for display on mobile devices. The Tennessee Property Assessment Data (formerly Real Estate Assessment Data) webpage receives more than 20,000 visitors per day....
