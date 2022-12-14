Read full article on original website
Related
How Often Should You Clean Your Microwave? Brace Yourself
Oops! You're supposed to clean your microwave on a regular basis? Um, who has the time? Most of us don't clean that cruddy abomination until a bowl of chili — or something equally messy — explodes, leaving food shrapnel everywhere. Then, you have no choice but to scrub down the inside of your meal zapper to get it squeaky clean. Afterward, though, you can't beat the satisfaction you feel. You can feel that same sense of accomplishment more often if you add cleaning the microwave to your regular chore schedule. So, how often should you clean your microwave? Hint: Probably more than you're doing it right now.
People Are Filling Their Toilet Tanks With Flowers and Honestly No One Knows How to Feel About It
It is an interesting idea, no doubt about it.
jalopyjournal.com
Featured Classifieds: 2 For 1
I haven’t featured a classified ad in a while and figured it was time, but couldn’t settle on just one. So today, I grace your ugly ass with two cars that have potential. The first is easy… Very few Detroit born cars can match the 1935 Ford roadster for beauty. Flowing lines with an art deco influence on top of one of the best early Ford suspension architectures ever? Sign me up.
homesenator.com
How to Budget for Moving House
It’s no secret that moving home can be expensive and there are multiple costs involved. While it’s impossible to avoid them all, especially when there are factors such as legal fees and mortgages involved, there are a few ways you can budget for the big move. Budgeting is...
homesenator.com
Standard Kitchen Cabinets. Make Your Kitchen Makeover to Meet Your Budget
When planning to do a kitchen makeover, one of the most important things to take into account is the kitchen cabinets. Kitchen cabinets take up almost 70% of your kitchen space. It can sometimes be the focal point of your interior design style and it offers both functional and aesthetic purposes to the space. As a homeowner, you can choose to go for custom-built cabinets for your kitchen or a ready-to-assemble one.
Woman Reminds Us That It’s Probably Time to Clean Inside Kitchen Sink With Stomach-Turning Video
So much uck in this one video.
homesenator.com
Discover How to Find a Builder for a New Home
Are you planning to build your dream home? Building your own home is an exciting adventure that requires a lot of research, planning, and decision-making. One of the most important decisions is selecting a home builder. Home builders are professionals who specialize in constructing homes according to their design and specifications. Finding the right home builder can be a daunting task, but it’s not impossible. In this post, we will share some tips on how to find a builder for a new home, year-round.
homesenator.com
Should You Paint the Pool or Plaster It?
If you have a swimming pool in your backyard, this is a question you will have to answer at some point. In the olden days, people really did not have many options. The only makeover available for the pool was painting it. But now, with the option of pool plastering available, you can choose the option best suited for you.
Mom Carries Around a Garlic Press With Her for a Genius Reason
This is especially helpful for picky eaters
Agriculture Online
2022: The year of the antique muscle tractor
Ryan Roossinck covered a lot of auctions this year. Whether it was a heartfelt send-off to the man behind a legendary IH collection, celebrating a marriage years in the making, or empathizing with some of the more misunderstood tractors, Ryan saw it all. If there was one constant through all...
cxmtoday.com
Nudie Jeans Adds Ship-from-store
Sustainable denim brand Nudie Jeans has partnered with a headless commerce platform to develop a Ship-from-Store solution. The new solution enables Nudie to provide a service that will give manufacturer brands and their brick-and-mortar retailers a competitive advantage over Amazon and other giant ecommerce marketplaces. Nudie Jeans partnered with Centra...
Comments / 0