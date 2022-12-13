ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

osu.edu

Buckeye Opportunity Program helps keep college affordable at Ohio State

As new Buckeyes are starting to receive their acceptance letters, The Ohio State University is reminding the incoming class of 2027 to take advantage of the university’s commitment to access and affordability. One of the signature affordability programs at Ohio State is the Buckeye Opportunity Program. Launched in 2019,...
COLUMBUS, OH
osu.edu

Department of Justice official speaks to Divided Community Project

When the U.S. Department of Justice Community Relations Service (CRS) is working at its best, the work often goes unnoticed. “A win for CRS is you never heard we were there.” That was the central message from CRS Director Paul Monteiro, who spoke to the Divided Community Project (DCP) earlier this month.
COLUMBUS, OH
osu.edu

Notes from a Fellow Buckeye

The following message was shared with all Ohio State students on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Click here to read the message to faculty and staff. With the end of the semester upon us and finals underway, I want to take a moment to express my deep gratitude to all students for achieving yet another period of innovative learning, cutting-edge research and exemplary service. Veronica and I hope that each of you finds joy and peace in the coming holidays, and that you are able to create lasting memories with loved ones. We also hope that you’ll take time during the break to focus on your mental health and reflect on the many accomplishments we’ve made together in 2022 at Ohio State, and that you will take pride in that work.
COLUMBUS, OH

