The following message was shared with all Ohio State students on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Click here to read the message to faculty and staff. With the end of the semester upon us and finals underway, I want to take a moment to express my deep gratitude to all students for achieving yet another period of innovative learning, cutting-edge research and exemplary service. Veronica and I hope that each of you finds joy and peace in the coming holidays, and that you are able to create lasting memories with loved ones. We also hope that you’ll take time during the break to focus on your mental health and reflect on the many accomplishments we’ve made together in 2022 at Ohio State, and that you will take pride in that work.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO