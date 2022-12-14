Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
herdzone.com
“Brand New Cam” Awaits Herd Fans This Weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The next time Marshall fans venture to Huntington for a basketball game, a "Brand New Cam" will await them. On Saturday, Marshall will unveil several new features that will take the in-game experience at Cam Henderson Center to new heights when the Thundering Herd hosts Toledo at 3:30 p.m.
herdzone.com
Herd Women’s Basketball Drops Hard-Fought Contest at USF
TAMPA, Fla. – The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-4) battled a physical South Florida Bulls (9-3) squad, dropping the game 77-68 in front of a loud crowd of 5,573 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. Junior guard Roshala Scott scored a career-high 28 points on 5-7 shooting from behind the...
herdzone.com
Herd Swimming and Diving Back in Action at FIU
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University swimming and diving team is back in action in a dual meet in Miami, Florida, on Friday as it competes against the FIU Panthers. This is the first competition for the Herd since November 18 at the Purdue Invite. Meet Info. Date: Friday,...
Comments / 0