San Andreas, CA

Red Hawks suffer another close defeat; Jay Clifton scores 30 in 62-59 loss to Union Mine

By Guy Dossi guy@calaverasenterprise.com
Calaveras Enterprise
 3 days ago
Calaveras Enterprise

Cold gym can't cool off red-hot Bullfrogs; Bret Harte beats Linden by 56

LINDEN – Moments before the end of the junior varsity game, the Bret Harte High School varsity squad was hanging out behind the Bret Harte bench. The nine varsity players were dressed more as if they were headed to a Friday night slumber party, rather than getting ready to play in a basketball game.
LINDEN, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Bullfrogs erase a double-digit deficit, but fall in overtime to McLane

SONORA – There was a lot that Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett was happy to see when his Bullfrogs took on the McLane Highlanders on Saturday afternoon in Sonora. Not only did Bret Harte overcome a double-digit deficit, but the Bullfrogs were able to force overtime.
SONORA, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

New segment of Highway 4 to officially open

Calaveras County Public Works has announced that as of Dec. 16, travelers will be able to drive on the newly constructed Wagon Trail Project. The segment of Highway 4 between Copperopolis and Angels Camp has been the subject of much news coverage over the past year. “The shift will take...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Golda Marie Lawlor

May 5, 1927 - August 17, 2022. Golda Marie Lawlor, a resident of San Andreas for 34 years, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, at the home of her daughter Debra, of Mokelumne Hill. Golda was born May 5, 1927, in Wayne, Mich., to Grace and Edmond Emerick. After attending...
SAN ANDREAS, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Helen Mae Messenger

April 8, 1934 - November 10, 2022. Helen Mae Messenger, 88, of San Andreas was born on April 8, 1934. She passed away on Nov. 10, 2022. She is survived by kids, Janine Messenger and Greg Messenger, and sister Julie Grutzmacher.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Marilyn Kay Cheney

Marilyn Kay Cheney, age 85, of Murphys, Calif., passed away peacefully Nov. 24, 2022. Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband Bill, and leaves her son Dennis Cheney (wife Sharon) and daughter Pam Cheney Bowman (husband Pat). Marilyn was a loving and devoted Nana to Cassie Miller (Theron), Mark Franz (Taryn), Alyssa Turner (Forrest), Robert Peterson (Brooke) and Karlee Short (Caleb), and 13 great-grandchildren who she adored.
MURPHYS, CA

