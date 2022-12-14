ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

CarBuzz.com

VinFast Opens Four Stores To Sell VF 8 And VF 9 Electric Vehicles In California

VinFast, one of the latest automakers to hit the United States, has announced the advent of four new dealerships in California. The Vietnamese company, which recently showcased two new products at the LA Auto Show, has opened three store locations in Topanga Canyon, Marina del Rey, and Irvine. A fourth location in the city of Torrance is expected to open shortly. VinFast says the new stores will enable customers to experience the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs in great detail and receive information and guidance from dedicated product experts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelyouman.com

Can You Fish In Three Rivers CA? (Local Rules And Regulations)

In the Sierra Nevada foothills, midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, near the entrance to Sequoia National Park, Three Rivers is a mystical community where the Middle or Main Fork, the North Fork, and the South Fork of the Kaweah River merge. The river really has two more forks, the Marble and East Forks, which mostly run outside of Three Rivers in adjacent Sequoia National Park. The river starts 12,000 feet up in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains. Together, the Middle, North, and South form the stunningly magnificent Kaweah Canyon. The Yokuts term “Gaweah,” which means raven or crow, is most likely the source of the name “Kaweah,” which is thought to have Native American origins.
THREE RIVERS, CA
purewow.com

Where to See Festive Christmas Lights in Los Angeles This Year (Including Drive-Thrus)￼

If you're celebrating the holidays in L.A this season, we’ve got a whole host of special drive-thru lights, festive experiences, Santa visits, and more to keep you and your loved ones entertained. From an 11-story-tall Christmas tree made of lights at a NASCAR speedway to a “snowstorm” in the heart of the city, here's where to see the most stunning Christmas lights in Los Angeles this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
LANCASTER, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

$245M Financing Arranged for California Mixed Portfolio Including 22-acre Hospitality and Destination Complex in Downtown Yountville, CA with 193 Hotel Rooms

JLL Capital Markets closed the refinancing for six properties located in Napa Valley, Laguna Beach, Del Mar, Newport Beach and San Diego. JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed a $245 million portfolio financing for an iconic Napa Valley hotel property; three, Class A coastal retail centers in Orange County and San Diego; one, Class A multi-housing community located in San Diego’s Little Italy submarket; and a single-tenant showroom and restaurant space in downtown Yountville.
YOUNTVILLE, CA
shssharkattack.com

Strike Shuts Down Bus Service in Orange County

On November 3rd of 2022, bus station workers in Orange County conducted a strike. More than 50 Orange County Transportation Authority buses were shut down, causing transportation to be difficult for some individuals. The maintenance workers went back to work to ensure they could still vote in the congress election but continued the strike a couple of days later.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
4newsplus.com

Caltrans Considers Restoring State Route 39 with Webinar Public Meeting on Dec. 15th

Caltrans is scheduled to host a virtual Public Scoping Meeting on Thursday, December 15th to discuss and consider the reopening of State Route 39. The meeting will be held online from 6:30p.m. to 8:00p.m and will present 6 proposed options for the project which could restore access and connect Interstate-210 in Azusa to Angeles Crest Highway-2 near Wrightwood.
AZUSA, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LA

DrinkLAAre you looking for a getaway from Los Angeles that's less than two hours away? Well, the ultimate adult staycation is closer than you think! Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel is located in Highland, California, which is just about an hour east of the city. It's a hub for both entertainment and tranquility and offers some superior dining options. Take a look at what you're missing and find out how to make it your next staycation.
HIGHLAND, CA
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Norco, CA

Have you had a good look at the restaurants in Norco, California?. You’ll be surprised to find delicious Italian, American, Mexican, Japanese, Thai, and other unique cuisines to indulge your appetite. Their food is exquisite, the service is excellent, and there’s plenty of opportunity to share a meal with...
NORCO, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Amazon Employee Assaulted In Valencia

Deputies are investigating after four suspects allegedly assaulted an Amazon employee in Valencia Wednesday.  Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies received reports of an assault near the Starbucks on the 28100 block of The Old Road in Valencia, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  “(It was) reported four male Hispanic ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
claremont-courier.com

Burly visitor surprises Claremont couple

Claremonters are accustomed to dealing with wildlife around their homes, mostly smaller critters, ranging from rarely seen to annoying and troublesome. Coyotes top most residents’ lists, mostly because of the harm they can bring to family pets. Once in a while though bears or bobcats make an appearance, usually...
CLAREMONT, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA

