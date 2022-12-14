Read full article on original website
Sofia Goggia, Olympic downhill champion, breaks fingers in World Cup race
Sofia Goggia came away with two broken fingers in her left hand hitting a gate in a World Cup race. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/16/sofia-goggia-breaks-hand-alpine-skiing-world-cup-st-moritz-downhill/
Lara Gut-Behrami, Olympic super-G champion, pessimistic about 2026 Olympics
Lara Gut-Behrami, Olympic Alpine skiing champion, reportedly said she thinks she will retire at some point before the 2026 Winter Games. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/15/lara-gut-behrami-alpine-skiing-2026-olympics/
‘Not the way you want to win’: Ryan Murphy takes swimming gold after race is re-run
Ryan Murphy swam two 50m backstroke finals at the world short course championships on Friday. He won the one that counted. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/16/ryan-murphy-swimming-short-course-world-championships-25m/
Birk Irving makes his leap in U.S. ski halfpipe with Copper Mountain Grand Prix win
Birk Irving, the last man to make the U.S. Olympic ski halfpipe team, started the post-Olympic season by winning the U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/17/birk-irving-us-grand-prix-copper-mountain-ski-halfpipe/
Olympic ski, snowboard medalists return for U.S. Grand Prix on NBC Sports
Olympic gold medalists Alex Hall and David Wise headline the U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain airing on NBC Sports and Peacock. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/15/us-grand-prix-copper-mountain-tv-schedule/
U.S. wins four individual gold medals at short course swimming worlds
Americans Lilly King, Kieran Smith, Nic Fink and Dakota Luther won individual titles at the world short course swimming championships in Melbourne. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/15/swimming-short-course-world-championships/
Hali Flickinger breaks age record with first individual swimming world title
At 28, Hali Flickinger became the oldest American woman to win her first individual global gold medal in swimming. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/17/hali-flickinger-swimming-world-championships-short-course/
Paralympic champion Mallory Weggemann swims at nationals six months pregnant
Three-time Paralympic gold medalist Mallory Weggemann swam at the national championships while 26 weeks pregnant. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/16/mallory-weggemann-pregnant-paralympic-swimmer/
Beau Greaves, 18, makes history as youngest woman to compete at World Championship but is denied fairytale debut win
THERE WAS no fairy tale ending for Beau Greaves as her teen dreams were stolen by the darts' Magpie. The 18-year-old from Doncaster acquitted herself with distinction despite losing 3-0 on her debut appearance at the hands of William O’Connor at the PDC World Darts Championship. The WDF women’s...
