95.5 FM WIFC
Rothschild will expand snowmobile trails
ROTHSCHILD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Snowmobiles will soon be able to travel around and through Rothschild. This winter, the Village of Rothschild’s trail will be reconnected with Kronenwetter’s. Village officials said this will bring a boost to the local economy. “We are going to have the only hotels...
95.5 FM WIFC
Trails at Nine Mile closed because of storm damage
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Trails at Nine Mile Forest are currently closed because of this week’s weather. Portions of Red Bud Road were completely impassable because of tree debris in the road, which also affected cross-country skiing and walking. Until things return to normal, Wausau and Marathon County...
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau Yard Waste Site Opens for Storm Debris
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The city of Wausau is opening the Yard Waste Site for those who are looking to get rid of downed branches and other storm debris. The site is open today until 5 PM and will open again next week Monday through Thursday, the 19th through the 22nd.
merrillfotonews.com
Fire heavily damages 8th Street apartment in Merrill
On Dec. 5, 2022, at 11:21 p.m., the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to an apartment at 1210 E. 8th St. in Merrill for a report of a structure fire, with the caller saying her couch was on fire. Engine 61, Truck 63, and Medic 62 responded immediately with...
95.5 FM WIFC
Fire Department asks residents to clear snow around hydrants
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – With heavy snowfall this week, the Wausau Fire Department is asking for help from residents. The City of Wausau has been dealing with staffing issues making it difficult for them to clear all fire hydrants. Seconds can matter in an emergency situation, and the Fire...
95.5 FM WIFC
Marshfield Fire Department To Charge For Some Services
MARSHFIELD, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Marshfield Fire Department has never charged for their services before, but starting next year that’s going to change. Starting January 1st, Marshfield fire and rescue will be charging for their response services, a decision that was not made easily. “It was an idea...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Authorities state area is clear after active situation in Pulaski
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Pulaski provided an update on the ‘active situation’ in the area of Cedar and Washington Street earlier on Saturday. According to the Pulaski Police Department, the scene and area is clear and opened back up for travel. No information about the...
waupacanow.com
Nuisance bear running amuck
A black bear is causing problems in a Waupaca subdivision. The neighborhood is at the end of South Western Avenue, past Little Wolf Automotive and the street branches off into three smaller lanes: Mead Drive, Charles Wright Drive and Sunridge Drive. Ald. Dmitri Martin, on behalf of Joni Radley, brought...
hometownbroadcasting.com
12/16/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday
A 60-year-old Ripon man is facing charges for what was inside a black bag he left in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 600 block of Oshkosh Street in Ripon last April. The manager for the Willowbrook Apartments called police to report the bag. When police opened the bag to try and identify who it belonged to they did find a wallet and cell phone belonging to Jay Conn. But the bag also contained small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine. Shortly after Conn called police to report the theft of the bag. Conn admitted there were drugs in the bag but also told officers he has “MS” and they were used to relieve his condition. According to the criminal complaint he introduced the topic of methamphetamine. Conn will make his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court on January 3rd on charges stemming from the incident He has previous drug convictions in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties and has open marijuana and methamphetamine possession cases in Green Lake County. (Fond du Lac County Jail photo)
wearegreenbay.com
Semi nearly slams into deputy helping vehicle in ditch in Marathon County
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the first snowstorm of the season out of the way, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding travelers how quickly road conditions can change. On Wednesday evening, a deputy with the agency was responding to a car in the ditch along Highway...
Marathon County Sheriff: Don’t travel unless necessary
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to stay off the road Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary, as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the area. Wausau saw about 7 inches of snow since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with higher totals in communities...
wearegreenbay.com
81-year-old woman trapped after crash in Shawano County, dies at the scene
HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from the Cecil area was pronounced dead at the scene of a Shawano County crash on Wednesday evening. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on December 14 around 10 p.m., authorities responded to a reported crash on Townline Road in the Township of Hartland. When deputies arrived, a single vehicle was found.
Police: Man armed with knife at hotel taken into custody
Police encountered a man with a knife at a Grand Chute hotel Friday after officers responded to a welfare check, according to a news release from the Town of Grand Chute Police Department.
onfocus.news
Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
wearegreenbay.com
Police talk knife-wielding man down in Grand Chute after welfare check
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man was apprehended after a welfare check on Friday evening in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police Department responded to a hotel in the 3600 block of West College Avenue for a report of a welfare check on a 51-year-old man. When officers...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman stabbed ‘multiple times’ outside of Oshkosh business, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh are investigating a stabbing incident that happened after a ‘physical altercation’ outside of a business that resulted in one woman being hospitalized. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the alleged stabbing happened at a business in the 800 block of...
wearegreenbay.com
Police identify subject from 7-hour standoff on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have identified the subject who was arrested on Wednesday following a more than seven-hour standoff on South Ridge Road. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Michael Destaercke, a 31-year-old from Green Bay was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in the standoff with officers.
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
Opening their home: Marquette County couple rescues 47 animals from unhealthy situation
WESTFIELD, Wis. – At Jennifer Phillips’ home in Marquette County, the animals outnumber the people thirteen to one, in part because of her non-profit’s biggest rescue to date. Silver Lining Rescue and Rehabilitation typically takes in one or two animals at a time, but when Phillips heard about an unhealthy living situation, she decided to take in 47 exotics pets...
First major snowfall hits northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Thursday morning, several inches of wet, heavy snow blanketed northeast Wisconsin communities. The snow began for most around 2 a.m., and roads were hazardous for several hours for very-early morning commuters. By around 5:30 a.m., snowplow crews had cleared most major highways, although some local roads remained covered in snow […]
