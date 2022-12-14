Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Warden Knows Best: Convicted Fraudsters Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Will Be Able To Communicate Behind Bars With Prison Boss' Approval
It's a Christmas miracle! Soon-to-be prisoner Todd Chrisley will be able to communicate with his wife, Julie Chrisley, behind bars once they turn themselves into separate facilities in the new year — as long as their wardens approve, RadarOnline.com has confirmed. RadarOnline.com has obtained the rules for correspondents between inmates at the Florida prisons where Todd and Julie are expected to call home on January 15, 2023, after being convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Todd has been ordered to FPC Pensacola, while Julie is expected to join...
