A storm chaser was after a large tornado in Missouri when he made one crucial mistake and found himself getting slammed by the twister he was chasing. The YouTube channel Tornado Intercept just shared this video a few weeks ago documenting a chase they did on October 24, 2021 when a twister touched down near Purdin, Missouri. The chaser is sharing this video as a teachable moment about how dangerous storm chasing is and how one mistake can injure or cost you your life. Here's how he described it on his video share:

