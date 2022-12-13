ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight

Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds hit the South

Severe weather including tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts hit parts of the South on Tuesday, placing an estimated 11 million people in nine states under threat. Thunderstorms roiled the region, as the National Weather Service confirmed that several tornadoes touched down in Mississippi. A flurry of tornado watches and warnings were also issued for parts of Alabama and Louisiana, the NWS said. It was unclear if there was any significant damage or injuries.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Storm Chaser Makes 1 Mistake, Gets Hit By Giant Missouri Tornado

A storm chaser was after a large tornado in Missouri when he made one crucial mistake and found himself getting slammed by the twister he was chasing. The YouTube channel Tornado Intercept just shared this video a few weeks ago documenting a chase they did on October 24, 2021 when a twister touched down near Purdin, Missouri. The chaser is sharing this video as a teachable moment about how dangerous storm chasing is and how one mistake can injure or cost you your life. Here's how he described it on his video share:
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Winter Storm To Pass Over 1,200-Mile Area Across the US This Weekend

As we delve deeper into December, late fall weather continues to dump snow on regions from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains, and up the Eastern Seaboard. However, this weekend, forecasters are predicting that a major winter storm spanning approximately 1,200 miles will dump inches of snow on states from Michigan and Nebraska eastward to Ohio and Pennsylvania.
IOWA STATE
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
The Weather Channel

More California Sierra, Western Snow Ahead

A second storm will bring more rain and mountain snow to California. California's Sierra could pick up additional feet of snow through Monday. Rain is also expected in lower elevations of California, but it won't produce widespread flooding. Before that, snow and winds will lead to tricky travel in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy