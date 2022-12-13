Read full article on original website
Related
Severe storm threat continues for the South Wednesday
The severe storms that brought tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail shift east towards parts of Georgia and Florida. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
‘Crippling’ storm to bury parts of US in 4ft of snow in historic lake-effect blizzard as thundersnow threatens NFL game
A STORM could bury parts of New York in up to four feet of snow in the coming days, forecasters have warned. The cities of Buffalo and Watertown are expected to be badly hit by the weather front, which is set to roll in from Thursday. A lake-effect snowstorm -...
Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight
Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
The Weather Channel
Significant Storm This Weekend Into Next Week To Produce Heavy Snow, Severe Weather
A significant storm will enter the West this weekend and track toward the central U.S. next week. Heavy snow and strong winds will accompany the wintry side of this storm in the West, Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Severe thunderstorms, including possible tornadoes, could impact the South. Sign up for...
Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds hit the South
Severe weather including tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts hit parts of the South on Tuesday, placing an estimated 11 million people in nine states under threat. Thunderstorms roiled the region, as the National Weather Service confirmed that several tornadoes touched down in Mississippi. A flurry of tornado watches and warnings were also issued for parts of Alabama and Louisiana, the NWS said. It was unclear if there was any significant damage or injuries.
The Weather Channel
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Storm Chaser Makes 1 Mistake, Gets Hit By Giant Missouri Tornado
A storm chaser was after a large tornado in Missouri when he made one crucial mistake and found himself getting slammed by the twister he was chasing. The YouTube channel Tornado Intercept just shared this video a few weeks ago documenting a chase they did on October 24, 2021 when a twister touched down near Purdin, Missouri. The chaser is sharing this video as a teachable moment about how dangerous storm chasing is and how one mistake can injure or cost you your life. Here's how he described it on his video share:
NBC New York
Worst Snow Storm in 8 Years Dumps 80 Inches Upstate; NY Emergency Declared
Federal aid is coming to parts of western and northern New York to expedite cleanup efforts after a monster storm dumped up to 7 feet of snow on the Buffalo area over a days-long siege that finally appears to have ended. The emergency declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security...
Deadly severe weather outbreak in South leads to nearly 4 dozen tornado reports across 4 states
A deadly severe weather outbreak that began Tuesday and lasted into Wednesday morning led to at least 47 reports of tornadoes from Louisiana and Mississippi to Alabama and Georgia, and cleanup efforts were still ongoing across the region Friday.
Winter Storm To Pass Over 1,200-Mile Area Across the US This Weekend
As we delve deeper into December, late fall weather continues to dump snow on regions from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains, and up the Eastern Seaboard. However, this weekend, forecasters are predicting that a major winter storm spanning approximately 1,200 miles will dump inches of snow on states from Michigan and Nebraska eastward to Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
The Weather Channel
More California Sierra, Western Snow Ahead
A second storm will bring more rain and mountain snow to California. California's Sierra could pick up additional feet of snow through Monday. Rain is also expected in lower elevations of California, but it won't produce widespread flooding. Before that, snow and winds will lead to tricky travel in the...
Back-to-back winter storms bring heavy snow, critical fire conditions and even a possible haboob to the West
Two winter storms in less than a week will bring more than a foot of snow to the mountains, wind gusts of over 70 mph leading to the possibility of a wall of dust and the high danger of fire to the central and western US.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather with Tornadoes, Destructive Winds will Track Through South US Next Week, Large Hail and Flash Floods Also Possible
Along with damaging winds, large hail, and flash floods, the South US could experience severe weather the following week. By Tuesday, an active storm system will move across the middle of the country, where it will draw more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The storm's powerful upper-level winds and...
'Monstrous Storm' May Send Tornadoes To Louisiana Again In Weeks' Time
Meteorologists are already warning that the massive storm could cause a "significant threat to lives and property."
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Thunderstorms, More Rain, Isolated Flash Floods to Soak Southern US Until the Weekend
More rain, thunderstorms, and sporadic flash floods are expected to fall on the southern US region from today through the weekend due to a high-pressure system. Multiple rounds of additional rain are anticipated to drench the region, extending the South's lengthy rain event, which started on Sunday, at least through Saturday.
Heavy snow for the West as heavy rain hits the South
Heavy snow hits the West as heavy rain brings a flood threat for the South. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Storm with Strong Winds Could Cause Power Outages and Travel Delays in Midwest and Northeast, Forecast Warns.
This week's latest forecast warned that portions of the Midwest and Northeast could expect a developing storm, causing rain showers and strong winds. The forecast added that the storm could cause power outages and travel delays. The storm will unload heavy rain with a mixture of snow and strong winds,...
Comments / 0