Common and McWhinney Announce Opening of New Micro-Apartments in Vibrant Granary District Neighborhood of Salt Lake City

Together with a brand new airport and the stunning new Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City is poised to become a vital hub of the western U.S. The Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City is the first of the chain’s Regency brand in Utah. The shiny, sleek 25-floor building rises high above the downtown area where it became joined at the hip to the existing Salt Palace Convention Center when it opened in October 2022. Fifteen years in the making, it sits in the footprint of under-utilized outdoor event space.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO