Common and McWhinney Announce Opening of New Micro-Apartments in Vibrant Granary District Neighborhood of Salt Lake City

Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
ksl.com
Will I-15 expansion affect homes? Cox hopes not, but families will be 'compensated' if it does
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he's hopeful a plan to expand I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington won't force people out of their homes, as Utah transportation engineers continue to piece together a draft environmental impact statement regarding the project. And if the...
buildingsaltlake.com
City Council approves rezone of sleazy motel in Ballpark
The Salt Lake City Council cleared the way for the redevelopment of a rundown motel in the city’s Ballpark neighborhood on Tuesday, a move that will clear the way for a new mixed-use development. Council members agreed to rezone a collection of parcels from Commercial Corridor (CC) and residential...
Urban Hill, Salt Lake City's newest fine-dining restaurant, opens
Urban Hill, a new fine dining restaurant in Salt Lake City's burgeoning Granary District, is open for business. Driving the news: The 8,000-square-foot restaurant, which specializes in regional American cuisine, celebrated its grand opening Thursday.It's located at 500 South and 300 West, inside the Post District, a community of four apartment complexes under construction.Context: In recent years, many eateries and local businesses have opened in the Granary District, which was previously known for its manufacturing and industrial sector.Details: The business belongs to the restaurant group Leave Room For Dessert Eateries, co-founded by father-son duo David and Brooks Kirchheimer. The family...
goworldtravel.com
Urban Meets Mountain with Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City in Utah
Together with a brand new airport and the stunning new Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City is poised to become a vital hub of the western U.S. The Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City is the first of the chain’s Regency brand in Utah. The shiny, sleek 25-floor building rises high above the downtown area where it became joined at the hip to the existing Salt Palace Convention Center when it opened in October 2022. Fifteen years in the making, it sits in the footprint of under-utilized outdoor event space.
Summit Daily News
Uinta Basin Railway opposition unites Colorado towns, Utah backcountry residents
Darrell Fordham is heartbroken. It took years for the resident of Lehi, Utah, to purchase 20 acres above Utah’s Argyle Canyon and build a cabin for family retreats. “I’ve sunk about $150,000 into that property,” he told Aspen Journalism. “We bought it back in 2006 just as a place to raise our kids. Get ’em out of the city, get ’em unplugged and off the cellphones.”
ksl.com
Updated: Power restored in West Jordan, South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN — Power has been restored to just over 5,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers in West Jordan and South Jordan. An outage knocked out power to the area for several hours before being restored around noon. A separate outage impacting 2,400 customers in Orem has not yet been resolved, but power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m.
Ogden buys historic Union Station building from Union Pacific
The Ogden City Council approved a $5,562,044 purchase of the 8.6 acres of land under Union Station earlier this month.
Gov. Cox’s proposed fare-free transit with UTA creates more viability for travelers to Park City
PARK CITY, Utah — Public transit is essential to those who commute to work or spend time in Park City, with many coming from Heber or areas around Salt Lake […]
cityweekly.net
Interesting Salt Lake City Street Names
What's in a name? If you left it to many Utah parents, they would invariably answer by adding extra consonants, transposing vowels and mashing-up two innocently sounding words leading us to the Madysens and Taycies of the world. However, a more boring approach was used in naming most Salt Lake...
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden Valley to get $5.5 million to help conserve and reuse water
EDEN, Utah — Water usage continues to be an issue across the state, and now Ogden Valley is making an effort to reuse and conserve it. The Wolf Creek Water and Sewer Improvement District is looking at $5.5 million to upgrade sewer systems and drill a new well for the Eden area.
The top trending recipe in Salt Lake City is ...
Blueberry compote recipe: What is Utah’s favorite recipe? What food does Utah eat? What’s trending in Utah? What’s Utah’s most popular food?
What will the Point look like? Plans released for old prison site development
The plans for the Point include over 3,000 housing units, 16 acres of parks, 220,000 square feet of retail space.
kjzz.com
New West High School in Salt Lake could improve security efforts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new West High School in Salt Lake City could potentially boost security measures for the school. Janice Demchak’s partner Mike has fond memories of his time at West High School; so much so that he and Janice decided they wanted to purchase a West High t-shirt to remember his time there.
Mayflower developers weigh revenue, military discount at primary hotel
A hotel for active and former military members is at the heart of the Mayflower Mountain Resort development. As developers finalize the management of that hotel, discounts for military visitors is a sticking point. At the ski resort under construction in Wasatch County near Deer Valley, the Moral Welfare Recreation...
castlecountryradio.com
ICE CASTLES IN MIDWAY CELEBRATING EARLIEST OPENING DATE EVER
The wait will soon be over for the return of one of Utah’s most popular winter attractions. Ice Castles in Midway will open to the public on December 21, 2022, the earliest the Utah attraction has ever opened in its 12 years in the Beehive State. Ice artisans are...
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
KUTV
Power outage affecting thousands in Orem
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A power outage had reportedly affected 2,400 residents of Orem, Utah shortly after 9:30 a.m. on December 17. Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power estimated the time of restoration to be 1:30 p.m. Officials said the cause of the outage is under investigation. No further information...
kslnewsradio.com
Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
In 3-2 vote, Park City Council approves film studio development
The council approved the project in a 3-2 vote. Council members Ryan Dickey and Jeremy Rubell voted against the proposal. Both voiced uneasiness about approving the project without a public safety review. Those reviews are typical in planning applications and include things like the Park City Fire District looking over the plans.
kuer.org
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering
When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
