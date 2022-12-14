Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
A Recently Updated Residence in Henderson with Stunning Views of The Las Vegas Strip Hits The Market for $4.8 Million
2876 Quartz Canyon Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, Henderson, Nevada is custom-built residence has been updated with the finest finishes boasting gorgeous views of the Las Vegas Strip, the golf course, the lake, and mountains in every direction. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, please contact Jack Woodcock (Phone: 702-362-8700) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Avoids Closure
Construction on the Las Vegas Strip moves slowly. When you're building on the scale required to wow people in Sin City, that takes hundreds of people, massive machinery, and months, or sometimes years. Even a basic renovation like the one Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report has undertaken to...
Mega Vegas Casino Project Announced, Horseshoe Changes Over & Another Closed Casino Finally Returns!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the brand new Vegas casino that was announced this week. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
businesspress.vegas
Lake Las Vegas estate hits market for $2,4M
An estate showcasing one of the only unobstructed views of The Las Vegas Strip in Henderson’s highly sought after and exclusive waterfront Lake Las Vegas community has hit the market for $2,425,000. Ashley Toussaint with The Darin Marques Group at Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home at 41 Vista Outlook St. in the gated subdivision of The Peaks.
This is the new Station casino expected to be built in the Ispirada area of Henderson
Henderson City Council approved the sale of 3.76 acres in the Inspirada area of the Valley where Station Casinos plans on building another casino hotel.
news3lv.com
City of Henderson has big plans for Fiesta property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is looking to get the most out of the Fiesta Hotel-Casino property purchased from Station Casinos for $32 million. "The citizens are going to get a very good bang for their buck," Jared Smith, Henderson's economic development and tourism director, said.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Las Vegas, Henderson
Lake Las Vegas is a man-made lake in Clark County, Nevada, acting as a resort neighborhood of the nearby iconic Las Vegas Strip. Located in Henderson City, Lake Las Vegas offers a unique contrast to the bustling life of the Las Vegas Strip. An oasis that’s surrounded by Nevada’s deserts...
City of Henderson announces plans for old Fiesta casino site
The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site at Lake Mead Parkway and I-215, where a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site.
7 Places to Celebrate Cuffing Season In Las Vegas
Seasons don’t change in Las Vegas so much as they collide. Not only does the...
963kklz.com
The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip
If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
Las Vegas Strip Welcomes an Unlikely Major New Attraction
Las Vegas wants you to leave the kids at home. After a failed effort in the 1990s to open up Sin City to all ages by adding theme-park-style attractions at a number of resort casinos, the city made a hard pivot away from that in 2003. That's when the Las...
businesspress.vegas
Las Vegas home prices, sales decline
A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows the recent slowdown in the local housing market continuing, with declining home prices and sales. LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during November was $430,990. That’s down 2 percent from October, and down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May. The median home price is still up 2.6 percent from $420,000 one year ago.
touristmeetstraveler.com
5 Best Things To Do In Las Vegas In The Christmas Holidays
Las Vegas, Nevada, is an exciting and vibrant destination at any time, but at Christmas, the city becomes extra special. The city isn’t just about placing bets at the casino – it is so much more than that. What with spectacular Christmas light shows, fun activities and concerts, Vegas is a fun place to be for the whole family. Read on to find out what this Nevada city has to offer during the holidays.
realtrends.com
The Corcoran Global Living agent defections continue
Corcoran Global Living agents across California, Nevada, and Ohio are leaving the firm. One day after roughly 70 Corcoran Global Living agents based in the Sierra Nevada region moved to Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Drysdale Properties, sources have confirmed to RealTrends that at least another five agents in the Sierra Nevada region have left to join Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.
‘Becky’ steals luxury items from Las Vegas hotel room after giving man ‘virality’ pills: police
A woman who identified herself as “Becky” is accused of offering a man “virality” pills inside a Las Vegas Strip hotel room and then stealing several of his valuables after he fell asleep, police said.
8newsnow.com
Community reacts to Henderson’s purchase of former casino site
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Henderson is acquiring the Fiesta Henderson site and plans to build a new indoor sports facility. Located on East Lake Mead Parkway, it would be easy access for downtown and east-side residents. “This is an exciting time for the city of Henderson,” said...
Golden Entertainment Plans Several PT’s Taverns Locations for End of 2023
An interview in the Review-Journal shows plans for growth in the coming year
Iconic Casino Brand Comes to the Las Vegas Strip
While Las Vegas has embraced the future with virtual reality, e-sports, and the cutting edge of music becoming a huge part of the city's offerings, Sin City also embraces nostalgia. Elvis impersonators appear everywhere from the Strip, where they take pictures for money, to multiple high-end production shows. Michael Jackson...
Nationwide Report
3 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road at around 5 a.m. According to the reports, six unknown vehicles and three unknown people were involved in the collision. The unknown...
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
81/82 Group corporate chef Lanny Chin was awarded as Outstanding Chef of the Year at the Nevada Restaurant Association Culinary Excellence Awards on December 8 at TPC Summerlin. The award recognizes a chef in Nevada who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals, leads an exceptional restaurant kitchen and demonstrates community involvement. Chin has been instrumental in the company’s venues including restaurants Mas Por Favor and La Neta Cocina as well as bars and lounges at the Cosmopolitan and the Palms.
