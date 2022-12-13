ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

wpde.com

Crews respond to fire at popular Florence restaurant

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon along the 2600 block of South Irby Street in Florence. Officers on the scene said the situation involved a fire at Stefano’s restaurant. The restaurant released the following statement on social media regarding the fire:. “We have...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

New MUSC hospital to open in Lake City as old facility closes

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - As one hospital closes its doors in Lake City, another will soon open its doors to the community. The Medical University of South Carolina announced that they will be opening the new Black River Medical Center, located just minutes away from the old facility. For...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
MARION, SC
manninglive.com

Local police officer raises funds to help families in need

Last November, Officer David Woods (pictured below) who has been with the City of Manning Police Department for two years, got approval from Chief Grice for the officers to participate in ‘No Shave November.’. No Shave November is a month long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming...
MANNING, SC
myhorrynews.com

One dead in Loris-area wreck

One person died in a Loris-area vehicle crash Tuesday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at 5:55 p.m. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a 2014 Ford pickup truck pulling a horse trailer was traveling north on Highway 19 near Mincey Drive and had stopped when it collided with a Hyundai sedan also traveling north on Highway 19.
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Another man arrested in connection with sale of counterfeit items at Florence Flea Market

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man was arrested in connection with the illegal sale of counterfeit items at the Florence Flea Market, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Micheal Mack, 45, of Florence, was seen on Dec. 3 allegedly operating and selling counterfeit items at the flea market. The estimated value […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC

