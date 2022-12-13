Read full article on original website
wpde.com
'Life or death situation' in Florence: Puppies need bottle feeders after mom loses uterus
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Puppies at a shelter in Florence need immediate help after their mom had to have her uterus removed and couldn't provide milk. The Florence Area Humane Society said the mama dog came into the shelter Wednesday and gave birth but her uterus was so badly infected it had to be removed so now she has mastitis and no milk.
wpde.com
Crews respond to fire at popular Florence restaurant
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon along the 2600 block of South Irby Street in Florence. Officers on the scene said the situation involved a fire at Stefano’s restaurant. The restaurant released the following statement on social media regarding the fire:. “We have...
WMBF
New MUSC hospital to open in Lake City as old facility closes
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - As one hospital closes its doors in Lake City, another will soon open its doors to the community. The Medical University of South Carolina announced that they will be opening the new Black River Medical Center, located just minutes away from the old facility. For...
wpde.com
2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
manninglive.com
Local police officer raises funds to help families in need
Last November, Officer David Woods (pictured below) who has been with the City of Manning Police Department for two years, got approval from Chief Grice for the officers to participate in ‘No Shave November.’. No Shave November is a month long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming...
myhorrynews.com
One dead in Loris-area wreck
One person died in a Loris-area vehicle crash Tuesday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at 5:55 p.m. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a 2014 Ford pickup truck pulling a horse trailer was traveling north on Highway 19 near Mincey Drive and had stopped when it collided with a Hyundai sedan also traveling north on Highway 19.
Crash blocks lanes of traffic on Clay Pond Road near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Wednesday evening had lanes of traffic blocked on Clay Pond Road near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. in the area of Clay Pond Road and Arrowhead Boulevard, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. No one […]
Florence County deputies search for truck stolen from motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking the public for help locating a truck that was stolen from a motel. A white 2000 Ford F-350 and 1999 red EZ-Go golf cart were stolen Oct. 2 from a motel on Mandeville Road near I-95 and Highway 52 in the Florence area, according to […]
Missing woman, 1-year-old baby found safe, Florence police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing woman and 1-year-old child have been found safe, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Because the people were found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed from this story.
wach.com
WACH FOX Exclusive: Injured Sumter County deputy still recovering, honored with grant
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Sumter County deputy, wounded in the line of duty, is being honored in a major way. “I thought somebody was playing a joke on me,” said Sgt. Blake Weathersbee with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. That was Weathersbee's first thought when...
South Carolina family locates missing 84-year-old man with dementia
UPDATE: Gibson has been located. — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in South Carolina need your help locating a missing man with dementia. JD Gibson, 84, was last seen leaving his Hartsville home around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as 5’7” and 150 lbs, wearing jeans and a plaid button-down shirt along with […]
wpde.com
2 historic Darlington Co. schools to close & merge by 2025-26 school year, board predicts
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington County school board members voted 5-2 Monday night on the merger of St. John's Elementary School and Rosenwald Elementary School to be housed in a newly constructed facility to be located at 2308 North Governor Williams Highway in Darlington. The board had been...
wpde.com
66-year-old suffering from possible dementia missing in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials need help to find a missing 66-year-old in Florence County. with possible dementia. Bansibhai Patel of Westbrook Drive was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday at his home. Deputies said he was last known to be wearing a burgundy sweater, black jogging pants...
Sheriff: Another man arrested in connection with sale of counterfeit items at Florence Flea Market
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man was arrested in connection with the illegal sale of counterfeit items at the Florence Flea Market, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Micheal Mack, 45, of Florence, was seen on Dec. 3 allegedly operating and selling counterfeit items at the flea market. The estimated value […]
wpde.com
Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
wpde.com
Verbal altercation leads to shooting in Florence apartment complex parking lot: Police
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. responded to a shooting Thursday on Darlington Street and Coit Street around 10:38 a.m. Police found evidence of the shooting in the parking lot of Coit Village Apartments, which are located at 230 North Coit Street. Officers said the shooting happened...
wpde.com
Body found in Florence Co. golf club ditch identified as missing 66-year-old man
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County coroner has identified a body that was found Wednesday in a water-filled ditch at Traces Golf Club. Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 66-year-old Bansibhai Narsinhbhar Patel, of India, left home walking early Wednesday morning, but when he didn’t return, his family called for assistance.
abccolumbia.com
SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
