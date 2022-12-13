Read full article on original website
Audit: Colorado school accountability system ‘reasonable and appropriate’
Colorado’s school accountability system provides a “reasonable and appropriate basis” for measuring school performance, and most schools and districts receiving extra help and guidance from the state show some improvement, an audit of the system found. Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said the results suggest the system doesn’t...
CDOT kicks off winter with free tire checks and resources for the public
Winter is here, and CDOT is bringing together winter safety partners to share information, free tire checks, snow tire discounts, tire giveaways, snowplow tours and photo opportunities and more at the Winter Wise Village event on Friday, Dec. 16, from noon to 2 p.m. The Winter Wise Village will feature...
Walmart to no longer provide disposable bags as state fee begins
Colorado Walmarts, including both in Longmont, will no longer provide single-use plastic or paper bags beginning Jan. 1. Lauren Willis, Walmart’s global communications director for the western U.S., said Walmarts in Colorado will not provide bags at checkout or pickup beginning in the new year, and delivery will shift to paper bags.
