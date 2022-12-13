Read full article on original website
Scrubs Magazine
Can You Refuse a Nursing Assignment?
Nurses run into all kinds of problems on the job that can jeopardize patient care, especially when there aren’t enough staff members to go around. It’s not uncommon for nurses to receive assignments that go beyond their capabilities either due to a lack of experience or support. For...
Nursing 'burnout': Nurses worry shortage will worsen if measures aren't taken
Nurses are feeling physically and mentally drained from being overworked as an ongoing nursing shortage continues. If things don't change, experts fear it could get even worse.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living and care advocates make ‘top lobbyists’ list
Leaders from the American Health Care Association / National Center for Assisted Living, Argentum and LeadingAge have been named on The Hill’s “Top Lobbyists 2022” list, published Wednesday. “This list honors the corporate lobbyists, hired guns, association leaders and grassroots activists who leveraged their expertise and connections...
How to become an occupational therapist
Occupational therapy involves working hands-on helping different patients to get back to or learning everyday tasks or “occupations”. Occupational therapists help individuals of all ages develop, recover, or maintain the skills needed to complete daily living and work activities.
infomeddnews.com
How Healthcare Organizations Can Ace Remote Work
The concept of remote work has been around in sectors like IT and travel, but some industries did not embrace it until the pandemic pushed them into the zone. Healthcare is one of them because treating patients from miles away sounds impossible. While telehealth was around before the pandemic, it became commonplace in the new normal. In fact, patients no longer expect to visit clinics and hospitals unless they require invasive procedures and critical care. Remote care can be convenient, safe, and effective, provided healthcare organizations manage their processes effectively. You will probably have a process in place if you run a medical facility. But you must do your bit to ace remote work in the new normal. Here are some tips for healthcare organizations looking to go the extra mile with remote patient care.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Regulation in staffing, training may be needed to improve safety in assisted living: study
Assisted living direct care workers have significantly worse perceptions of patient safety culture than their administrators, requiring a renewed focus on quality in the industry, according to the results of a new study published in JAMDA, the official journal of AMDA–The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine. In...
Who cares? Why it matters your health care provider is nice to you
As national pediatric associations call for a national emergency response to unprecedented levels of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza that are overwhelming U.S. health care systems with hospitalizations of children and seniors, it is critical to examine what good health care looks like. Almost every health care setting utilizes...
A four-point strategy to disrupt and reinvent primary care
To improve outcomes for patients and control costs, we must reposition the patient at the center of the decision-making process.
beckersdental.com
Oral health groups urge stronger dental benefits under state Medicaid programs
The Oral Health Response Workgroup called on Congress to ensure all states offer extensive adult dental benefits under Medicaid. The organization is composed of several dental and healthcare organizations, including the American Dental Association, National Rural Health Association and the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. In its Dec. 7 statement,...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Nursing home infrastructure in need of innovation, experts say
Long-term care, and skilled nursing in particular, needs updating to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s older population, experts said Thursday at the Milken Institute’s 2022 Future of Health Summit. “We can drive change, and nursing homes aren’t going away,” Bob Kramer, co-founder of National Investment...
