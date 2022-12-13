ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

wpde.com

Crews respond to fire at popular Florence restaurant

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon along the 2600 block of South Irby Street in Florence. Officers on the scene said the situation involved a fire at Stefano’s restaurant. The restaurant released the following statement on social media regarding the fire:. “We have...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
MARION, SC
WMBF

New MUSC hospital to open in Lake City as old facility closes

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - As one hospital closes its doors in Lake City, another will soon open its doors to the community. The Medical University of South Carolina announced that they will be opening the new Black River Medical Center, located just minutes away from the old facility. For...
LAKE CITY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
The Laurinburg Exchange

Local Crime Report

LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Friday someone forced entry into the home through a living room window and stole a black bag with ID documents, financial cards and an Apple iPhone 6s. LAURINBURG — A resident of Marcellus Street reported to...
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

2 more charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 4 shooting in Conway, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Gary Salters, 21, of Myrtle Beach, and George Errol Salters, 18, of Myrtle Beach, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Another man arrested in connection with sale of counterfeit items at Florence Flea Market

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man was arrested in connection with the illegal sale of counterfeit items at the Florence Flea Market, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Micheal Mack, 45, of Florence, was seen on Dec. 3 allegedly operating and selling counterfeit items at the flea market. The estimated value […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Sock company to build $2.6M facility in Loris, create 75 jobs

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A distributor of custom athletic socks has announced plans to build a $2.6 million facility in Loris that will create 75 jobs over three years, according to a news release from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office. Moose Logistics & Distribution’s new facility at 3535 Franklin St. — its first in […]
LORIS, SC

