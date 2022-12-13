Read full article on original website
WMBF
City of Florence receives $50,000 grant to create Mural Pocket Park
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Florence received a huge grant to help bring a new park to the area. Florence was selected as one of the winners of the T-Mobile Hometown Grants. The program was launched in April 2021 and is a $25 million, five-year initiative to...
wpde.com
'Life or death situation' in Florence: Puppies need bottle feeders after mom loses uterus
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Puppies at a shelter in Florence need immediate help after their mom had to have her uterus removed and couldn't provide milk. The Florence Area Humane Society said the mama dog came into the shelter Wednesday and gave birth but her uterus was so badly infected it had to be removed so now she has mastitis and no milk.
wpde.com
Crews respond to fire at popular Florence restaurant
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon along the 2600 block of South Irby Street in Florence. Officers on the scene said the situation involved a fire at Stefano’s restaurant. The restaurant released the following statement on social media regarding the fire:. “We have...
Checkers drive-in restaurant opens first Lumberton location
LUMBERTON — Checkers, a drive-thru restaurant chain known for its burger, fries and milkshakes, has announced the opening of its first r
wpde.com
2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
WMBF
New MUSC hospital to open in Lake City as old facility closes
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - As one hospital closes its doors in Lake City, another will soon open its doors to the community. The Medical University of South Carolina announced that they will be opening the new Black River Medical Center, located just minutes away from the old facility. For...
wpde.com
'Everything is gone:' Marlboro Co. family devastated after losing home to fire
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Joe Crowley said Christmas just won't be the same for his family following a fire that all but destroyed their home last Friday morning in Marlboro County. Crowley, his wife and teenage son lived at the home. Officials with the Blenheim Fire Dept. said...
abccolumbia.com
SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
wpde.com
Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
wach.com
WACH FOX Exclusive: Injured Sumter County deputy still recovering, honored with grant
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Sumter County deputy, wounded in the line of duty, is being honored in a major way. “I thought somebody was playing a joke on me,” said Sgt. Blake Weathersbee with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. That was Weathersbee's first thought when...
The Laurinburg Exchange
Local Crime Report
LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Friday someone forced entry into the home through a living room window and stole a black bag with ID documents, financial cards and an Apple iPhone 6s. LAURINBURG — A resident of Marcellus Street reported to...
wpde.com
2 historic Darlington Co. schools to close & merge by 2025-26 school year, board predicts
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington County school board members voted 5-2 Monday night on the merger of St. John's Elementary School and Rosenwald Elementary School to be housed in a newly constructed facility to be located at 2308 North Governor Williams Highway in Darlington. The board had been...
Florence County deputies search for truck stolen from motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking the public for help locating a truck that was stolen from a motel. A white 2000 Ford F-350 and 1999 red EZ-Go golf cart were stolen Oct. 2 from a motel on Mandeville Road near I-95 and Highway 52 in the Florence area, according to […]
Missing woman, 1-year-old baby found safe, Florence police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing woman and 1-year-old child have been found safe, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Because the people were found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed from this story.
2 more charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 4 shooting in Conway, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Gary Salters, 21, of Myrtle Beach, and George Errol Salters, 18, of Myrtle Beach, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of […]
Crash blocks lanes of traffic on Clay Pond Road near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Wednesday evening had lanes of traffic blocked on Clay Pond Road near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. in the area of Clay Pond Road and Arrowhead Boulevard, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. No one […]
Body found in Florence area identified as missing 66-year-old, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body that was found Wednesday in the Florence area has been identified as a missing 66-year-old, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was identified as Bansibhai Narsinhbhar Patel. He was found in a water-filled ditch at Traces Golf Club, von Lutcken said. His cause of […]
South Carolina family locates missing 84-year-old man with dementia
UPDATE: Gibson has been located. — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in South Carolina need your help locating a missing man with dementia. JD Gibson, 84, was last seen leaving his Hartsville home around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as 5’7” and 150 lbs, wearing jeans and a plaid button-down shirt along with […]
Sheriff: Another man arrested in connection with sale of counterfeit items at Florence Flea Market
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man was arrested in connection with the illegal sale of counterfeit items at the Florence Flea Market, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Micheal Mack, 45, of Florence, was seen on Dec. 3 allegedly operating and selling counterfeit items at the flea market. The estimated value […]
Sock company to build $2.6M facility in Loris, create 75 jobs
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A distributor of custom athletic socks has announced plans to build a $2.6 million facility in Loris that will create 75 jobs over three years, according to a news release from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office. Moose Logistics & Distribution’s new facility at 3535 Franklin St. — its first in […]
