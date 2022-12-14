Read full article on original website
500-year-old cottage built by King Henry VIII’s chaplain to be auctioned for £1
House-hunters are being given the chance to own a Grade II-listed 16th century servant’s cottage at a bargain price - with auction bids starting at just £1.High Heath cottage, known as Mutton’s Castle, is said to be one of a few stone houses of a kind not found anywhere else in England.The stunning 500-year-old property sits in its own gardens and is surrounded by acres of fields just two miles from the Royal town of Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands.It was built in the 1530s by local benefactor John Harman, who became Bishop Vesey and later King Henry VIII’s chaplain.Bishop Vesey...
Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Keir Starmer confirms he will ‘abolish House of Lords’ if Labour wins general election
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed plans to abolish the House of Lords should he become the next prime minister following the next general election.The former director of public prosecutions told Sky News that he doesn’t think “anybody can defend the House of Lords anymore”.Mr Starmer said he would move to abolish the house, established in 1801, within his first term as prime minister, before announcing Labour’s intention to replace it with an “Assembly of Nations and Regions”.The next general election in the UK is due to take place in 2025.Sign up for newsletters. Read More Zahawi points at graph showing Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Zahawi points at graph of Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Keir Starmer compares Rishi Sunak to ‘bottom of the league’ football manager
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
Doncaster man Steven Ling kicked thief to death in pub car park
A father-of-four who kicked to death a man he caught breaking into his car has said he is "devastated and ashamed" by his actions. Steven Ling, 38, told Sheffield Crown Court he was "panicking" and "scared" when he attacked Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, behind a Doncaster pub. Mr Chojnowski died of...
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
Inappropriate force used on black mother in Bristol, panel finds
An "inappropriate" level of force was used by two police officers on a black mother following a dispute with a bus driver, an independent panel has found. The woman, who was with her child in Bristol, was PAVA sprayed - a substance similar to pepper spray - restrained and arrested on 16 December 2020.
‘Think carefully’ before planning foreign travel in strike-hit Christmas, says Braverman
Home secretary Suella Braverman has warned Britons to “think carefully” before going ahead with plans to travel abroad this Christmas.Ms Braverman said planned strikes by Border Force officials will “undeniably” cause serious disruption to hundreds of thousands of travellers hoping to use ports and airports.The home secretary confirmed she has plans to call in the military to fill the places of striking workers.But she said she would not compromise on security at the border to ease the expected queues and delays, and told would-be travellers to expect long waits.The PCS union on Wednesday announced eight days of industrial action...
UK government could challenge Scottish gender change law
Downing Street has not ruled out mounting a court challenge to a law set to be passed later this month by the Scottish Parliament, which will simplify the legal process for anyone in Scotland who wants to change their gender. The Scottish bill will shorten the timescale for anyone who...
Ministers to release papers relating to firm recommended by Michelle Mone
Labour force move to release material about awarding of contract to PPE Medpro through humble address in Commons
RSPB Minsmere: WW2 sea defences emerge from Suffolk beach
In 1940 the British high command became increasingly fearful of a German invasion by sea. In the months that followed, some of England's most beautiful beaches were turned into battlefields that would never see action. In recent days, a slice of that wartime history has re-emerged thanks, in part, to the easterly winds which have caused temperatures to drop.
Christmas disruption at the UK Border – PCS Union calls its workers out on strike
For those who live in the UK and are suffering the squeeze thanks to various factors, striking is always the last option. It seems that the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) – which represents the UK Border staff has chosen industrial action over the festive period. Don’t expect...
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
People on frozen water prompts urgent warning from police forces
Many calls about children and adults on frozen water have sparked urgent pleas from police forces, as England is gripped with ice warnings. It has been one week since four boys aged six, eight, 10 and 11 died after plunging into icy waters in Solihull. Recent incidents have been reported...
Police discover drugs worth up to £20m in Redditch
Four men have been arrested after illegal drugs, worth an estimated £20m, were discovered in Redditch. Police officers from three forces took part in the raids in Worcestershire and found the drugs, believed to be cocaine, inside a number of vehicles. West Yorkshire Police said it had seized about...
Ed Sheeran makes surprise appearance at Framlingham school
Ed Sheeran told pupils to do what they love doing as he made a surprise appearance at his former high school, a head teacher said. The singer-songwriter from Framlingham, Suffolk, gave a speech and handed out prizes at Thomas Mills High School's awards ceremony on Thursday. The comprehensive's head teacher...
Have no doubt: opening a coalmine in Cumbria is a climate crime against humanity | Caroline Lucas
Locals desperate for lower bills, jobs and economic revival have been seduced by this plan, but they – and we – will suffer, says Green Party MP Caroline Lucas
UK supermarkets launch Christmas price war with 19p veg offer
Cut-price deals at Aldi, Lidl and Sainsbury’s come despite concerns over rising costs for UK farmers
Barnsley: Man admits digging up grave and damaging remains
A serial burglar has admitted digging up a woman's grave at a South Yorkshire cemetery. Wayne Joselyn, 43, disturbed Ethel Goodwin's burial site and damaged her remains at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery between 26 and 29 April. He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday to causing a public nuisance...
