NYU School of Professional Studies Appoints Amy Myers Jaffe as Director of the School’s Energy, Climate Justice, and Sustainability Lab

Barb Hickey (TSOA ’15) (she/her/hers) is one of NYU’s inaugural Regional Ambassadors, alumni who cultivate and strengthen the ties of alumni to New York University by representing the NYU Office of Alumni Relations and NYU Alumni Association in communities around the world where regional alumni clubs have not yet been established. Barb is the Ambassador for Portland, OR, where she has led events for her local community including the End of Summer Picnic and recent Fall Day of Service.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO