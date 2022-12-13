Read full article on original website
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison
For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
musictimes.com
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'
Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
HipHopDX.com
Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'
Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Luke Corrects Fat Joe After Rapper Says He Put On Pitbull & Trick Daddy
Fat Joe claims he put on the two Florida icons before they were famous, but Uncle Luke says he’s the one who first discovered them. Fat Joe is known for his captivating stories about Hip Hop history, but Uncle Luke stepped in with a slight correction. Earlier this year, Fat Joe appeared on the My Expert Opinion podcast and revisited some of the culture’s moments. During the chat, Joe stated he “put on” Trick Daddy and Pitbull, helping the two rappers get signed. However, Luther Campbell shared the clip of the interview and said he was the one who discovered those artists.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
WATCH: Amusement Park Slingshot Ride Snaps, Riders Slam Into Beam
A night at Winter Wonderland turned into a horrific evening when an amusement park ride became a giant slingshot, breaking free of restraints and sending a pod with two teenagers crashing into a beam. This all happened in London’s Hyde Park. It’s the holiday season all over the world and...
Will Smith's family supports him at premiere of his new movie 'Emancipation'
Will Smith's family showed up to support him at the red carpet premiere of his new movie, "Emancipation."
HipHopDX.com
Bun B & Statik Selektah Announce ‘Trillstatik 2’ & Invite Fans To See It Recorded Live
Bun B and Statik Selektah have reunited to announce their next collaborative album, Trillstatik 2, which is set to be released later this month. The sequel to 2019’s Trillstatik will be recorded live in New York on Wednesday (December 7), which fans will be able to tune in and watch in real-time via Twitch between the hours of 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. EST. The album will be released two days later on December 9.
Popculture
Major Rapper Joins 'Abbott Elementary' Cast
Abbott Elementary has a new cast member. Vince Staples appeared on the latest episode as Maurice, one of Gregory's (Tyler James Williams) friends that was teased as a possible love interest for Janine (Quinta Brunson). Viewers remember Janine previously broke up with her longtime rapper boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox), in the Season 1 finale. The Season 2 premiere showcased Janine struggling to deal with the breakup despite knowing the relationship ran its course due to Tariq's lackadaisical about life and responsibilities. Gregory has been crushing on Janine for some time, and there's plenty of chemistry, but the two remain good friends. Now, this new romance with Staples' character could be on the way.
Hundreds of Songs From Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future and Others Leak
Hundreds of previously unreleased songs from Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future, Gunna and more have made their way online in a massive track leak. Last night (Dec. 6), a huge file of songs from some of hip-hop's most popular artists landed on popular music leak source leaked.cx. The number of tracks in the song dump comes in at over 200. Three Playboi Carti songs appear in the file, while Thugger and Gunna have 20 songs a piece. Two songs from Future, including a Lil Yachty collab, were included in the leak, as well as two songs a piece from A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: French Montana Tells Van Lathan, ‘If Chinx Was Alive, Chinx Would Be Top 5’
French Montana joins the upcoming episode of 'Hip Hop Homicides' to discuss his friend and collaborator Chinx.
Big Freedia Marvels At How Her & Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Took On ‘The Life That It Did’ (Exclusive)
Dr. Martens famously boast that they have “bouncing soles.” So, it makes perfect sense that the beloved iconoclastic shoe brand would team with Big Freedia, the New Orleans superstar dubbed the “Queen of Bounce.” Freedia took part in the Dr. Martens Presents free concert series, rocking Brooklyn Made in November, the latest of concerts pairing Dr. Martens with trailblazing artists. “I think just that,” Freedia tells HollywoodLife when discussing the most “Docs” thing about her. “I created my own lane in hip-hop,” she says.
ICYMI: MADAMENOIRE Chats With Inayah, Jermaine Dupri And More At The 2022 Soul Train Music Awards
MADAMENOIRE spoke with Inayah, Jermaine Dupri, and more while attending the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards. Check out our favorite highlights inside!
SZA’s New Album SOS Features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and More
At long last, SZA is getting ready to release her new album, SOS. As she continues to share details, she’s revealed the record’s tracklist: The album spans 23 songs and has guest appearances from Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, SZA’s “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, and the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Find the tracklist below.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 5 of the Must-See Performances From This Year’s Ceremony
Just because the Soul Train Awards 2022 are over doesn’t mean the music has to stop. In honor of yet another fantastic celebration of soul and r&b hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable performances from that night. From veteran musician Chanté Moore to gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, this year’s event featured several industry heavy hitters.
Dua Lipa Gets Her Very Own Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds
Dua Lipa is joining the many other well-known celebrities in Madame Tussauds, with her very own wax figure. In a press release shared exclusively with Parade, the 27-year-old singer spoke out about the exciting moment, saying, "I absolutely am honored to have my new wax figure displayed at the world’s greatest wax museum, Madame Tussauds New York in Times Square. It has been a privilege to work closely with the artists and creatives on making the figure just right. I hope guests of the museum enjoy her as much as I do!"
