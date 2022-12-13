Read full article on original website
From Oceanside to Cedar City: How Jake Gerardi became a fan favorite
Anyone in Eccles Coliseum on game day has heard the chants. When Jake Gerardi takes the field, the Southern Utah University football fans are on their feet. He takes it in, knowing that he is one of very few punters to get the love and attention he does. He was never planning to be at SUU, though, nor was he hoping to be a punter.
5 star quarterback Julian Sayin commits to University of Alabama
On Nov. 2, junior Julian Sayin announced his commitment to play Division 1 football at the University of Alabama live on ESPN. Julian is ranked as the number 1 player in California and is the number 2 quarterback for the class of 2024. Sayin received offers from 29 schools across...
Lincoln High School Football celebrates California State Championship win
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lincoln High School celebrated after their football team won the California State Championship. The Lincoln High Hornets defeated the De La Salle Spartans from Concord in a 33-28 game, winning the Division 1-AA CIF State Football Championship, a first for the school. The Lincoln Hornets...
From student to teacher: CHS alumni
Being a student at Carlsbad High School can have lifelong effects on people. There are multiple teachers at CHS who spent their four years of high school as a Lancer. The Lancer legacy and spirit is what brings former students back to CHS. CHS counselor and surf team coach Jake...
Transitional kindergarten came to San Diego, are schools ready for young kids?
Part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The morning drop-off isn’t easy for many elementary schoolers and their parents. But it was downright brutal for Sara LaPietra and her 4-year-old son Teddy when he started in the new transitional kindergarten program at McKinley Elementary near Balboa Park.
Here’s How Bad San Diego Drivers Rank Against The Rest of the U.S.
What’s a bad driver? Speeding, running red lights, driving while on the phone, accidents and DUIs.
The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million
8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
6th-grade camp canceled at Pacific Beach Middle School; officials cite virus transmission rise
SAN DIEGO — School officials announced that sixth-grade camp was canceled for Pacific Beach Middle School students less than 24 hours before students were scheduled to depart. After consulting with public health officials, San Diego Unified School District officials told CBS 8 that the San Diego County Office of...
Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022
After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
North Park Building Sold
A North Park mixed-use building has been sold for $2.85 million. North Park @30th Street, 3422 30th St., was bought by Piehl Group, LLC from 30th Street, LLC. The 7,750-square-foot building is home to the One Door North restaurant operated by the Piehl Group. The building also has two one-bedroom...
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
San Diego fire chief plans for changes with ambulance provider Falck
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell said he feels “frustration and disappointment” when it comes to failures of Falck in its contract with the city. The ambulance provider took over from AMR November 2021. There were promises of better service by Falck in...
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
Manhunt Underway for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Oregon
Japanese-Style Cheesecakes Have Landed in San Diego
Just in time for the holidays, fancy Japanese cheesecakes can now be found in San Diego. First to arrive is Cheese Garden, a transplanted Canadian chain founded in Toronto whose debut store in the U.S. just opened at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. Operating Monday through...
Proposed Topgolf plan on San Diego waterfront moves forward
SAN DIEGO — The plan to bring the popular sports entertainment brand Topgolf to San Diego has cleared another hurdle. The Port of San Diego has voted to advance the Topgolf proposal for East Harbor Island to the environmental review phase, Port officials announced Wednesday. In July, Topgolf entered into exclusive negotiations with the Port […]
Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.
Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
2023 predictions for San Diego real estate
Real estate experts explain what San Diego home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
The Mini Donut Company Setting Up In North County Next
Bite-Sized Desserts Heading to Windmill Food Hall in Carlsbad
